4 Trader Joe's Snacks Worth Buying In 2026
Trader Joe's snack selection is possibly the best feature of the quirky grocery store. By focusing on its private-label goods, TJ's is able to offer shoppers unique items that can't be found elsewhere. And now that 2026 is drawing to a close, it's time to look back on the year to see which of those private-label snacks had the biggest impact on fans of the chain. Using online buzz as the guiding light, four standout snacks rose above the rest: garlicky potato chips, nutty dark chocolate bark with a spicy twist, zesty rolled corn tortilla chips, and elote-inspired corn chips.
None of these products appear to be seasonal or limited-release, so they should be available at most locations. Having said that, pricing and availability are sure to vary between stores. If you want to pick up some of these snacks, note that shopping at the chain comes with a few challenges, and there are a few things first-time shoppers should know before heading to Trader Joe's (spoiler: bring some extra patience for the minuscule parking lot).
Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips
Named the top snack in Trader Joe's 17th Annual Customer Choice Awards, fans of the Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips are quite vocal about their devotion. "It tastes like buttery garlic bread," raved a Redditor in r/chips, "It's so good, I can finish the whole bag in one sitting." In the Trader Joe's sub, a commenter said, "Grabbed a bag of these and...Wow, they are insanely good! It's extremely garlicky and full [of] flavor."
Retailing for $2.99 per 5.5-ounce bag, Trader Joe's chips have been favorably compared to authentic Irish snacks. "It's a dupe for Keogh's," said a Redditor, referring to a beloved potato chip brand in Ireland known for its superior small-batch output. Trader Joe's also sources its chips from a supplier in Ireland, though the store doesn't name a specific company. Keep in mind that these chips are intensely buttery and garlicky, which might not jibe with every taste bud. For anyone who believes there is "no such thing as too much garlic," as one Reddit commenter put it, this snack deserves a spot in your pantry.
Dark Chocolate Bark with Pistachios, Dried Jalapeños, & Sea Salt
The "swicy" food and beverage trend has been going strong for years with no signs of relenting. The Dark Chocolate Bark with Pistachios, Dried Jalapeños, & Sea Salt from Trader Joe's is a tempting snack in this respect, and it also features another impossibly trendy ingredient — pistachios. Each 8-ounce bag retails for $5.99, and customer commentary ranges from pretty good to extraordinary, according to a post in r/traderjoes. While the OP expressed tepid enthusiasm for this spicy snack ("I'm not buying it in bulk, but it's nice!" they said), other commenters were far more effusive in their praise.
"It's so insanely good I went looking for a [Reddit] post about it," admitted one person in the thread, to which a commenter replied, "Me too!" Another fan of the chocolate bark said, "It's becoming a problem for me. They're definitely going to stop carrying it and ruin my life." In terms of spiciness, most people characterized the heat level as manageable (the OP described it as "a subtle heat at the end"). TJ's suggests pairing spicy dark chocolate bark with a cup of coffee, but we think it would be a nice charcuterie board addition as well.
Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips
Trader Joe's Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips are pretty similar to Takis; both are crunchy rolled tortilla snacks and both come in fun, zesty flavors (see also Takis Chile Limón). Though Takis has plenty of fans, Trader Joe's devotees absolutely love the store's take on this spicy and tangy snack. Featured in Trader Joe's 2025 Product Hall of Fame, these chips also have many adoring fans online. "Sitting here picking crumbs off my shirt after tipping the last of the bag into my mouth," declared a satisfied customer on Reddit. Another commenter compared the snack to a highly addictive illicit substance, while one person admitted, "I honestly like them better than Takis."
Trader Joe's puts a lot of effort into its product selection process, including hosting tasting panels to sample foods before they hit shelves. TJ's intrepid taste-testers also assess products from the perspective of the store's devoted fan base. As for how to best enjoy Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips, shoppers on Reddit have some good suggestions. One person said, "My 8 year old devours these with whipped cream cheese," while another practically commanded, "Dip [these chips] in the Labneh dip," referring to the chain's tasty roasted tomato and Greek yogurt condiment.
Organic Elote Corn Chip Dippers
Often called Mexican street corn in the U.S., elote consists of a corn cob served on a stick and topped with butter, cotija cheese, mayo, and powdered chiles. While elote can be quite simple to make, Trader Joe's offers a no-effort snack alternative in its Organic Elote Corn Chip Dippers. Think corn chips but with a flavorful seasoning blend that takes the snack beyond being merely salty and corny (looking at you, original Fritos).
Exclaiming, "I forgot how insanely addicting these are!", a Redditor described the TJ's snack like this: "They have all the qualities of a great chip – crunch, spice, size!" Another commenter admitted, "I had to stop buying these because they're too easy to polish off in a sitting or two," while one person declared, "I LOVE these chips. First food in a while that I absolutely crave." This isn't the only elote-inspired snack in TJ's lineup. The chain also carries Everything And the Elote Greek Style Yogurt Dip, a condiment packed with Parmesan cheese, garlic, chipotle powder, and sweet corn kernels.