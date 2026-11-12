4 Trader Joe's Snacks Worth Buying In 2026

Trader Joe's snack selection is possibly the best feature of the quirky grocery store. By focusing on its private-label goods, TJ's is able to offer shoppers unique items that can't be found elsewhere. And now that 2026 is drawing to a close, it's time to look back on the year to see which of those private-label snacks had the biggest impact on fans of the chain. Using online buzz as the guiding light, four standout snacks rose above the rest: garlicky potato chips, nutty dark chocolate bark with a spicy twist, zesty rolled corn tortilla chips, and elote-inspired corn chips.

None of these products appear to be seasonal or limited-release, so they should be available at most locations. Having said that, pricing and availability are sure to vary between stores. If you want to pick up some of these snacks, note that shopping at the chain comes with a few challenges, and there are a few things first-time shoppers should know before heading to Trader Joe's (spoiler: bring some extra patience for the minuscule parking lot).