12 Best New Costco Drinks That Hit Shelves In 2026

Some Costco shoppers may pop into one of the chain's 800-plus warehouse-style locations looking for wholesome beverages like organic ginger lemonade, while others are excited to stock up on giant bottles of boozy eggnog. Either way, the big-box retailer has them covered. Whether you head there to fill your cart with groceries that are just for you or load up on finds that you can share with everyone in your household, there should be no shortage of drinks.

While you may have your go-to sips on your shopping list, Costco has brought in a bunch of new options in 2026, and we've rounded up some of the best. If you're looking for caffeinated drinks, you won't have to search very hard, but we found fizzy, sweet, and creamy goodness, too. Think: coconut water with chocolate, sparkling energy beverages, and protein-packed pop from known brands like Once Upon a Coconut, Olipop, and Kirkland itself (among many more).