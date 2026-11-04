12 Best New Costco Drinks That Hit Shelves In 2026
Some Costco shoppers may pop into one of the chain's 800-plus warehouse-style locations looking for wholesome beverages like organic ginger lemonade, while others are excited to stock up on giant bottles of boozy eggnog. Either way, the big-box retailer has them covered. Whether you head there to fill your cart with groceries that are just for you or load up on finds that you can share with everyone in your household, there should be no shortage of drinks.
While you may have your go-to sips on your shopping list, Costco has brought in a bunch of new options in 2026, and we've rounded up some of the best. If you're looking for caffeinated drinks, you won't have to search very hard, but we found fizzy, sweet, and creamy goodness, too. Think: coconut water with chocolate, sparkling energy beverages, and protein-packed pop from known brands like Once Upon a Coconut, Olipop, and Kirkland itself (among many more).
Once Upon a Coconut Coconut Water + Chocolate
In a comparison of 13 coconut water brands, Mashed rated Once Upon a Coconut as the second best. Costco must approve of the brand, too, given that it kicked off 2026 by adding Coconut Water + Chocolate to its shelves in the Southeastern U.S. and Texas. Free of gluten and dairy, the plant-based drink boasts electrolytes, chocolatey flavor, and a creamy consistency. One Instagrammer said, "My absolute favorite, I know it tastes like something nostalgic." A Facebook commenter called it "better than chocolate milk."
Once Upon a Coconut Coconut Water + Chocolate comes in a 12-pack. The price may vary by market, but if you can find it in your store, expect it to cost between $7.99 and $14.99.
Coco5 Coconut Water-Based Electrolyte Drinks
About halfway through 2026, Costco brought more coconut water and electrolytes into its Midwestern stores with the rollout of Coco5 Coconut Water-Based Electrolyte Drinks. Variety packs feature three flavors — pineapple, grape, and coconut — with ingredients that are vegan, gluten-free, and caffeine-free.
Reviews on Coco5's pineapple flavor are primarily positive. One reviewer said, "Pineapple is my absolute favorite flavor of Coco5! All the flavors are tasty, but there is something special about the pineapple that is so refreshing." Comments on the coconut flavor are enthusiastic and grape, the newest of the three, gets high marks, too. The case of 18 will set you back about $19.99, only a little more than a buck a bottle.
Kirkland Signature Sparkling Energy Drink
In March, Kirkland's Signature Sparkling Energy Drink launched and it quickly landed on Mashed's list of the best new Kirkland Signature Costco items in 2026. As the brand's first-of-its-kind beverage, it sports a solid amount of caffeine (200 milligrams) and over a half-dozen vitamins, all while boasting no sugar or artificial food dyes.
The majority of reviewers give the fizzy drinks, which come in tropical, orange, and peach flavors, four or five stars. One such person praised the beverages on Costco's website, saying in part, "Delicious flavors, crisp, and clean taste. ... Very reasonable price compared to other energy drinks." Others favorably compared the flavor to other similar brand name products. When it comes to negative reviews, some pointed to issues with shipping. If you pop over to your closest Costco instead, a variety pack of 24 12-ounce cans will cost about $19.99.
Protein Pop Plus
If you think you're seeing protein everywhere, you're not off-base. Nowadays, you can find it in candy, cereal, and even snacks like chips or popcorn. Starting in February of 2026, Costco shoppers could even get their protein in a fizzy format when Protein Pop Plus hit the shelves. The soda-style beverage comes in 12-ounce cans that pack 30 grams of protein apiece. A 15-pack with three flavors — citrus, mango peach, and orange cream — has been reported to cost about $28.99.
Reviewers on Reddit are divided. Some find the drinks' flavor off-putting, while others are enthusiastic. One user said, "I've tried the peach mango and the citrus flavor, both are really good," and another remarked, "I don't always like creamy protein drinks and I like that this is just like a fruity soda to me." If you pick it up and don't fall in love with it, a Redditor suggested an easy fix: Simply pour it over ice or mix it with water.
Olipop Soda Winter Pack
In 2025, Costco rolled out the Olipop Soda Winter Pack that featured three flavors: Vintage Cola, Ginger Ale, and Crisp Apple. In 2026, the retailer is bringing back the brand's wintry mix of carbonated goodness but with a slight makeover. Instead of Apple Crisp, the variety pack includes a new flavor, Pomegranate Sparkle. For around $19.99 (or $23.99 online), shoppers can pick up a box of 15 12-ounce cans that contain 35-45 calories, 6 grams of fiber, and 4 to 5 grams of sugar. They can be an on-the-go drink or mixed with other ingredients for creative mocktails and cocktails.
The Apple Crisp flavor has its fair share of fans who may be disappointed to see its departure from the winter pack. However, when Olipop announced the availability of Pomegranate Sparkle on Instagram, some followers greeted the news enthusiastically. One exclaimed, "THIS FLAVOR IS FIRRRRRRREEEEEEE!!!!!" There were also multiple requests to make it a year-round offering.
Saint James Organic Brewed Tea
If you're looking for an iced tea brand that's received primarily 5-star reviews from Costco shoppers, Saint James Organic Brewed Tea might be for you. Some markets may have already seen cases of the aluminum-bottled beverage in their local Costco over the last couple of years, but 2026 saw a nationwide launch.
Saint James prides itself on producing an all-natural, organic product using tea leaves sourced from India. The flavors in the 15-bottle variety pack at Costco are Red Raspberry and Classic Mango. Both zero-calorie drinks are sweetened with stevia leaf extract. The cost for a case can range, depending on the location and any available discounts, but shoppers can expect to spend anywhere from around $10 to $19.99.
Welch's Grape Ghost Energy Drink
Costco has been selling variety packs of Ghost Energy drinks since at least 2024. If you favor the grape flavor, you're in luck. In 2026, Welch's dropped an 18-pack case of Grape Ghost Energy Drinks that costs around $26 on average. The 16-ounce cans contain no sugar or artificial colors and provide 200 milligrams of caffeine. The product also contains multiple vitamins and nootropics.
The drink's flavor has garnered largely positive reviews. One shopper on Costco's site said, "Ghost nailed this flavor! It has a bold, delicious Concord grape taste that's so good, you'll want to hoard it and always keep extras on hand." One notable complaint was that it's not always in stock.
Olipop Crisp Apple
If you're one of the shoppers that loved the Crisp Apple in 2025's Olipop Winter Variety Pack, you'll be pleased to hear that you can now buy the fall-inspired flavor in packs all on their own at Costco. New to the store in 2026, all but one reviewer on the chain's website gave the drink 5 stars, one of whom wrote, "Great flavor and actually tastes like the apple."
Like other Olipop varieties, the Crisp Apple is low in both sugar (5 grams) and calories (50). Plus, it also packs in prebiotic fiber and botanicals. For a case of 24, buy it online for $54.99.
La Colombe Pumpkin Spice Latte
Hitting shelves in time for fall, La Colombe Pumpkin Spice Latte is a limited-edition canned version of the caffeinated beverage. Made primarily with milk, coffee, cane sugar, and pumpkin puree, it's advertised on La Colombe's site as "a sippable slice of pumpkin pie." Reviewers have expressed appreciation for the taste and consistency. One noted, "Most pumpkin spice lattes have a very fake flavor. This one is subtle and so nice." Another wrote, "Absolutely LOVE the flavor. It's just right. I didn't expect the frothinesss but absolutely delicious!"
In-store, you can snag a case of 12 of these 9-ounce lattes for around $17, give or take a few depending on where your store is located. Or, save a trip to the store and shop online where you can get it for $22.99.
PRIME Hydration Drink, Limited Edition Variety Pack
Whether you're trying to recover from a workout or a late night out, in 2026 Costco has you covered (at least for a limited time) with a new PRIME Hydration Drink Variety Pack. The package of 18 features six 16.9-ounce bottles each of Orange Swirl, Citrus Tide, and Ice Pop. They have no added sugar but come with antioxidants and electrolytes.
A possible bonus is that the Citrus Tide flavor appears to only be included in the variety pack. Plus, many Costco reviewers enjoy all of the flavors, and several appreciate the affordability. Folks can buy it online for $19.99 or look for it in-store, where prices are reported to range from around $6 to $16.
Olipop Mini Variety Pack
Cans of Olipop usually come in 12 ounces, but for anyone who wants a smaller sip, Costco introduced a variety pack with 15 cans that clock in at 7.5 ounces each. Flavors include Crisp Apple, Strawberry Vanilla, and Orange Cream.
These smaller cans sound perfect for packing in lunch bags or tossing in a purse on the go. Reviewers appreciate the more compact version for times when they won't finish a full can or for serving to little ones. A potential is that for some shoppers, it seemed like the price wasn't substantially less than a package of regular-sized cans. The cost varies by location, but you can buy them for around $18 to $23.
Recess Zero Proof Craft Mocktail Party Pack
For those looking for the taste of classic cocktails without the buzz, some Costco locations are offering up adaptogenic canned mocktails from Recess. While the brand produces a range of flavors, the ones introduced in the Party Pack at Costco are Grapefruit Paloma, Lime Margarita, and Classic Cosmo.
Enthusiasts of the brand have raved on Instagram about how refreshing these are. If you live in a state where Costco is selling them (Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, and Montana), you can pick up a Party Pack of 15 cans for about $25.99.