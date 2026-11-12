The Easy 3-2-1 Method For Homemade Gravy

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Good news: making homemade gravy might be less intimidating than you think. Yes, there are also speedy ways to make store-bought gravy more delicious, but a memorable ratio helps take the guesswork out of the scratch-made stuff: 3 tablespoons of flour to 2 tablespoons of fat to 1 cup of liquid — aka the 3-2-1 method. Great homemade gravy requires a little extra attention and care. It's not a process you can rush, and it's particularly important to allow time for each ingredient to meld. A whisk is a key tool to mix the ingredients well. Clumps of flour are a common issue.

While all-purpose flour is an easy choice and you probably have some handy, Gold Medal Wondra — a more finely processed flour — is useful when you're in pursuit of amazing gravy. Crisco, butter, oil, or pan drippings are classic fat options. Common choices for the 1 cup of liquid are milk, water, cooking liquid, or broth. A richer liquid like cream or half-and-half can improve your gravy's taste and texture. One important note: Oil does not qualify as a liquid for your gravy. Here, oil is considered a fat.

Start by heating the fat, then sprinkle the flour in. When it's well-mixed, add your liquid in small portions while continuing to whisk. You can experiment with different ingredients to find your favorite combination. Once you've found it, you'll need to decide whether to share your perfected gravy recipe with others.