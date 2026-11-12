The Easy 3-2-1 Method For Homemade Gravy
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Good news: making homemade gravy might be less intimidating than you think. Yes, there are also speedy ways to make store-bought gravy more delicious, but a memorable ratio helps take the guesswork out of the scratch-made stuff: 3 tablespoons of flour to 2 tablespoons of fat to 1 cup of liquid — aka the 3-2-1 method. Great homemade gravy requires a little extra attention and care. It's not a process you can rush, and it's particularly important to allow time for each ingredient to meld. A whisk is a key tool to mix the ingredients well. Clumps of flour are a common issue.
While all-purpose flour is an easy choice and you probably have some handy, Gold Medal Wondra — a more finely processed flour — is useful when you're in pursuit of amazing gravy. Crisco, butter, oil, or pan drippings are classic fat options. Common choices for the 1 cup of liquid are milk, water, cooking liquid, or broth. A richer liquid like cream or half-and-half can improve your gravy's taste and texture. One important note: Oil does not qualify as a liquid for your gravy. Here, oil is considered a fat.
Start by heating the fat, then sprinkle the flour in. When it's well-mixed, add your liquid in small portions while continuing to whisk. You can experiment with different ingredients to find your favorite combination. Once you've found it, you'll need to decide whether to share your perfected gravy recipe with others.
How to enjoy homemade gravy and more gravy hacks
Few foods are as cozy as an excellent gravy. It's the ideal complement to mashed potatoes, biscuits, meatloaf, fried chicken, beef stroganoff, shrimp and grits, pork chops, and so much more. Regional gravy-dressed dishes, like Hawaiian-inspired loco moco, British bangers and mash, or Canadian poutine, are equally comforting.
We know relying on the 3-2-1 method alone might sound a bit risky to the less-experienced home cook. If you prefer to make gravy from scratch according to a recipe, start by getting comfortable with one that appeals to you. After you've gotten several successful batches behind you, revisiting the 3-2-1 method may feel second nature.
For occasions when you're in a rush (we've all been there), you can make instant gravy a little more gourmet by adding aromatic herbs or incorporating umami flavors. A jar of turkey gravy could be improved with real turkey drippings, while a dash of alcohol can deepen the flavor. As the gravy simmers, you could add 1 or 2 tablespoons of dry wine (white for poultry, red for beef). A splash of brandy or sherry will have a similar effect.