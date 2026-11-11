14 Oldest Candy Bars Still Sold In The US

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You may have loved your favorite candy bar for what seems like an eternity, but there are some big brand confections that have been tempting candy lovers for longer than most of us have been alive. Well-known names like Hershey, Reese's, Heath, and Baby Ruth entered the sweets scene in the early years of the 20th century and became fixtures as other creations came and went. Despite trends that have brought in everything from gourmet spicy chocolate bars to the intriguing ingredients of Dubai chocolate, the classics have never gone out of style.

Flipping back through the candy bar history book, you can find your favorites dating back generations. Though new twists and turns have given some of these treats a variety of variants — and have even seen a few sidelined for some time before making a comeback — the oldest candy bars still sold in the U.S. represent some of the biggest names in the confections game. And all of them appear to be in it for the long haul.