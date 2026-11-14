11 Ways To Upgrade Homemade Biscuits

Nothing compares to tender, flaky biscuits, still warm from the oven. But, if your homemade attempts aren't passing muster, it's important to know what to do. What you need is some ways to upgrade homemade biscuits, taking them up a notch so that everyone on the block is asking you for the recipe.

To learn the tricks of the trade, I interviewed five biscuits experts. Chef Jason Santos owns Buttermilk & Bourbon in Boston, a restaurant whose honey glazed buttermilk biscuits are a top seller. Cynthia Christensen is the food writer and recipe developer behind But First We Brunch and the self-professed biscuit queen of New Jersey. Barbara Curry is the recipe developer and owner of Butter & Baggage, a Southern home cooking site for which she has developed an impressive 18 biscuit recipes. Ebony Robinson is a full-time food creator at food blog Elicit Folio who grew up in the South watching her mother and grandmother bake biscuits. Finally, Michael Kurowski is executive pastry chef of Ace Eat Serve in Denver whose biscuits take the brunch menu to the next level.

Between them, our experts have a wild amount of biscuit baking know-how, so there's lots to learn from their decades of experience. Whether you're trying to improve a biscuit recipe you make all the time or you're attempting them for the first time and want to know how to get it spot on from the get-go, there's a lot to take away here.