Customers Say This Frozen Costco Kirkland Signature Item Is The Perfect Fast Food Dupe For Home

The best fast food-style fries are thin, crispy and lightly salted. It's just three core elements — with bonus points awarded for still-fluffy potatoes hiding beneath that golden exterior. But turns out, it's incredibly difficult to master this trifecta at home. So an easier alternative is frozen fries, but these often get a bad rep for being poor imitations of the real thing. But Costco Kirkland Signature Extra Crisp French Fries has entered the chat and changed some customer's minds, though.

So what is it about these fries that makes them "rival most fast food joints"? Reviewers say it's partly the texture. Instead of being 'paperish' like other frozen fries, they are solid and soft inside with a super crispy exterior reminiscent of the twice fried restaurant style fries. They're also tasty as-is, according to repeat-buyers. One said "no oil, no extras, just pure perfection," and a Reddit user took it even further saying they are "very close to Wendy's fries. [The] taste is great and [the] price [are] even better." And while you can't go wrong with them out of the bag, we have some ways you can up the ante if you so choose.