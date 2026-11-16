Customers Say This Frozen Costco Kirkland Signature Item Is The Perfect Fast Food Dupe For Home
The best fast food-style fries are thin, crispy and lightly salted. It's just three core elements — with bonus points awarded for still-fluffy potatoes hiding beneath that golden exterior. But turns out, it's incredibly difficult to master this trifecta at home. So an easier alternative is frozen fries, but these often get a bad rep for being poor imitations of the real thing. But Costco Kirkland Signature Extra Crisp French Fries has entered the chat and changed some customer's minds, though.
So what is it about these fries that makes them "rival most fast food joints"? Reviewers say it's partly the texture. Instead of being 'paperish' like other frozen fries, they are solid and soft inside with a super crispy exterior reminiscent of the twice fried restaurant style fries. They're also tasty as-is, according to repeat-buyers. One said "no oil, no extras, just pure perfection," and a Reddit user took it even further saying they are "very close to Wendy's fries. [The] taste is great and [the] price [are] even better." And while you can't go wrong with them out of the bag, we have some ways you can up the ante if you so choose.
Fans have tips for getting the most out of these fries
We've compiled some hacks that have appears in various threads and reviews so you can get the most out of these frozen fries. The biggest one is the cooking technique. Taste testers are pretty unanimous that air frying is the best method to go for — but stick to the regular setting rather than "max crisp" to avoid burning and nail that fast food crunch. One reviewer suggested a light sprinkle of Tajin Classico Seasoning just before serving too.
Costing $5.99 for a 5-pound bag, Costco suggests that there are 27 servings per bag. And while buyers are happy with the price for such a substantial amount of fries, a couple of Redditors commented that they wished the bags were resealable. Other canny shoppers have suggested a workaround, which is to decant the Costco fries into jumbo ziploc bags for easy portioning, or to simply use a jumbo binder clip to ensure no fry-spillage in the freezer.
Nobody needs to be told how to eat fries. But when it comes to serving suggestions, Costco connoisseurs keep it simple, preferring a side of chicken bites with their fries to stick with the fast food theme. Over on Facebook, however, one fry enthusiast had a more unique approach, opting to incorporate the crispy fries into a breakfast with bacon and eggs. But we'll let you decide what to pair with them.