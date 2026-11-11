One Of The Best New Hamburgers Of 2026 Was A Short-Lived Hit (& Customers Want It Back)

As far as fleeting love affairs with menu items go, McDonald's boasts one of the most impassioned flings of 2026 so far. The fast food chain released its Big Arch burger on March 3rd for a limited run that lasted until June 14th. Fans have been taking to chatrooms and forums ever since to lament its removal. "I miss The Big Arch. It was my favorite McD burger," said one Reddit user. "To me it's what the Big Mac should've been. Like a Quarter Pounder had a baby with a Big Mac", chimed in another Redditor in the same thread.

The Big Arch lived up to its name, in that it was a jaw workout of a burger. Two hefty quarter-pound patties were sandwiched between a poppy and sesame seed bun and loaded with white cheddar slices, iceberg lettuce, pickles, slivered onions, and Big Arch sauce. There was also the surprise addition of crispy onions, which diners enjoyed for their crunch. It clocked in at 1,020 calories, nearly double the 580 calories of its slinkier-by-comparison sibling, the Big Mac.

Far from being a slow burn, the Big Arch caused a stir from the get-go. CEO Chris Kempczinski went viral for his stilted taste test of the "product" on Instagram — a tiny nibble and a lot of subsequent ribbing. The internet went to work with reaction videos and stitches, but this only amplified the burger further. MarketWatch reported that McDonald's boosted their brand value by $18.4 million thanks to the fumble, making the Big Arch both a fan favorite of 2026 and a lucrative money spinner.