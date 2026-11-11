One Of The Best New Hamburgers Of 2026 Was A Short-Lived Hit (& Customers Want It Back)
As far as fleeting love affairs with menu items go, McDonald's boasts one of the most impassioned flings of 2026 so far. The fast food chain released its Big Arch burger on March 3rd for a limited run that lasted until June 14th. Fans have been taking to chatrooms and forums ever since to lament its removal. "I miss The Big Arch. It was my favorite McD burger," said one Reddit user. "To me it's what the Big Mac should've been. Like a Quarter Pounder had a baby with a Big Mac", chimed in another Redditor in the same thread.
The Big Arch lived up to its name, in that it was a jaw workout of a burger. Two hefty quarter-pound patties were sandwiched between a poppy and sesame seed bun and loaded with white cheddar slices, iceberg lettuce, pickles, slivered onions, and Big Arch sauce. There was also the surprise addition of crispy onions, which diners enjoyed for their crunch. It clocked in at 1,020 calories, nearly double the 580 calories of its slinkier-by-comparison sibling, the Big Mac.
Far from being a slow burn, the Big Arch caused a stir from the get-go. CEO Chris Kempczinski went viral for his stilted taste test of the "product" on Instagram — a tiny nibble and a lot of subsequent ribbing. The internet went to work with reaction videos and stitches, but this only amplified the burger further. MarketWatch reported that McDonald's boosted their brand value by $18.4 million thanks to the fumble, making the Big Arch both a fan favorite of 2026 and a lucrative money spinner.
If the separation anxiety proves too strong, recreate the Big Arch at home
Perhaps it only rubs salt in the wound to know that the Big Arch is a permanent menu item in the U.K. and Ireland. Still, for those in the U.S., there's always the option of recreating the two-hander at home — a more affordable choice given the Big Arch is priced at roughly $6.89 to over $10 depending on the location. Helpfully, McDonald's always lists its ingredients on its website, including a breakdown of Big Arch and Big Mac sauces. Home cooks might have to tinker with the proportions to get Big Arch sauce just right, but it's a mix of mustard, lemon juice, salt, vinegar, and spices — typically paprika, onion powder, and garlic powder — with a tomato puree base.
When sourcing ground beef for your at-home dupe, focus on ¼-pound patties to replicate the chunky meatiness of the McDonald's original. Cook in a hot pan for about three minutes on each side to develop a caramelized crust, or pop them in a preheated oven on a wire rack (to allow for air circulation) and bake for around 20 minutes. A quick grocery run should take care of the toppings, but the bun might be trickier to copycat. There are decent store-bought hamburger buns out there; just look for ones sprinkled with poppy and sesame seeds that are sturdy enough to hold up against the weighty patties.