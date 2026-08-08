Customers Are Calling These 3 Of The Best New Fast Food Sandwiches In 2026 So Far

Burgers are still a mainstay at many fast food joints, but the sandwich selection at many big chains has evolved quite a bit over the years. Customers now have their pick of different burger types, as well as a variety of chicken and specialty sandwiches. Because new menu items are debuting all the time, Mashed looked at which fast food sandwiches made the biggest splash among customers in 2026, and this is what we found.

Many fast food aficionados may remember the McDonald's Big Arch for the awkward on-screen taste test conducted by CEO Chris Kempczinski, but the burger also garnered lots of praise. Speaking of the Golden Arches, customers also enjoyed Shake Shack's spin on the McRib, while Sonic introduced a simple yet shockingly tasty smash burger this year. Now for the bad news: With the exception of Sonic's All-American Smasher, these seasonal sandwiches are likely no longer available nationally. Limited-time items serve important purposes at fast food chains, as they encourage customers to keep returning to the restaurant. That said, limited and seasonal releases also let chains gauge the response to new items, meaning there's a chance these burgers and sandwiches will grace menus once again.