Customers Are Calling These 3 Of The Best New Fast Food Sandwiches In 2026 So Far
Burgers are still a mainstay at many fast food joints, but the sandwich selection at many big chains has evolved quite a bit over the years. Customers now have their pick of different burger types, as well as a variety of chicken and specialty sandwiches. Because new menu items are debuting all the time, Mashed looked at which fast food sandwiches made the biggest splash among customers in 2026, and this is what we found.
Many fast food aficionados may remember the McDonald's Big Arch for the awkward on-screen taste test conducted by CEO Chris Kempczinski, but the burger also garnered lots of praise. Speaking of the Golden Arches, customers also enjoyed Shake Shack's spin on the McRib, while Sonic introduced a simple yet shockingly tasty smash burger this year. Now for the bad news: With the exception of Sonic's All-American Smasher, these seasonal sandwiches are likely no longer available nationally. Limited-time items serve important purposes at fast food chains, as they encourage customers to keep returning to the restaurant. That said, limited and seasonal releases also let chains gauge the response to new items, meaning there's a chance these burgers and sandwiches will grace menus once again.
McDonald's Big Arch Burger
The Big Arch landed at McDonald's in early 2026 and was intended to offer customers a premium fast food experience. In addition to dual ¼-pound beef patties, white cheddar, lettuce, pickles, and two types of onions (slivered and crispy), the burger also featured a new Big Arch Sauce (which is closer to ketchup than the chain's tangy Big Mac sauce). This ingredient combo turned out to be a real winner, at least according to fans online.
"[The Big Arch] was the perfect hybrid between a Big Mac and a Quarter Pounder," wrote one customer on Reddit, while a commenter declared, "Best thing McDonald's has put out since the OG deluxe burgers." In another Reddit thread, one fan wrote, "I can't see getting a Big Mac when this is an option. Hopefully it becomes a permanent menu item." We can't say if the burger will return to American menus, but it has become a permanent option at McDonald's locations in Ireland and the U.K.
Shake Shack's BBQ Boneless Baby Back Rib Sandwich
Shake Shack may be synonymous with smash burgers, but the restaurant decided to shake things up in spring 2026. That's when the chain debuted its BBQ Boneless Baby Back Rib Sandwich, captivating diners with plenty of meaty goodness in the process. Along with hand-boned, slow-cooked ribs, this sandwich also came with pickles, coleslaw, and a proprietary barbecue sauce.
Comparisons to the McDonald's McRib (which was actually borne from a military food innovation) are inevitable, but how does the Shake Shack version hold up? On Reddit, one commenter claimed, "In many ways it's superior [to the McRib]. This is a deboned rib that I found to be well worth the $12.99 price tag for the quality of the sandwich and ingredients." In another Reddit discussion, a Shake Shack fan wrote, "It is amazing. ... The meat is tender but also crispy."
The sandwich's price was admittedly hard for some diners to swallow, particularly when compared to the McRib. According to Reddit, the last McRib cycle featured prices ranging from $6 to $9 or more, depending on location. Of course, Shake Shack's use of premium ingredients makes it more expensive than other restaurants, and the BBQ Boneless Baby Back Rib Sandwich was no exception.
Sonic All-American Smasher
With so many fast food chains vying for consumer bucks, Sonic sometimes gets lost in the shuffle. However, this underrated restaurant features an impressive food selection, including regular hamburgers and their thinner, crispier cousin — i.e., smash burgers. Speaking of, the All-American Sonic Smasher hit locations at the beginning of 2026 and received lots of pleasantly surprised customer reactions. Dubbed "The best $6 burger you can buy" on Reddit, the poster declared, "It is much better than anything from the big three and gives Culver's a run for its money for a few bucks less."
If you love flavorful yet unfussy burgers, this is a great option for you. The All-American Smasher features two Angus beef patties, American cheese, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, ketchup, and mayonnaise. In addition to its quality, diners were shocked by this meal's affordability. As a commenter on Reddit put it, "I was surprised how good it was ...I was expecting a small burger or something. But it was definitely a larger size burger, fries, and drink for $6." With so many fast food chains raising their prices this year, it's nice to know that Sonic would rather keep things simple, affordable, and tasty.