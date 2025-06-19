Store-Bought Hamburger Buns Ranked From Worst To Best

When grilling season rolls around and the cookout calendar starts filling up, it's important to have a handle on your menu, which means having the right hamburger buns on hand to cradle your most creative burger. The good news is that you have so many options to choose from; there's practically no way you can make the wrong pick. Still, it helps to have the inside track on which burger buns are a proper purchase to make your best burger recipe shine, instead of taking a chance on buns that could bring the party to a screeching halt.

To get a solid view of which hamburger buns are the best investment for the season of summer sizzle and beyond, I headed out to my neighborhood grocers and grabbed 13 different kinds of burger buns from a variety of store labels and national brands. Then I gave them all a studious taste test and ranked them worst to best to keep you from making an ill-informed buy. If you're in the market for specific types of burger buns but don't want to risk ruining your poolside fiesta with the wrong rolls for the occasion, read on to find out where your money is best spent so you can spark up the grill and get your burger making off to a proper start.