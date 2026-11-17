12 Restaurant Chains That Reuse The Same Ingredients In Almost Everything
Sometimes a restaurant seems to offer a lot of different choices on its menu. But if you look closer, you may notice that it actually leans on the same set of staple ingredients in most of its dishes. That may even be why some of these restaurants remain so popular — they offer reliable comfort food with familiar components their customers know and love. Even if you switch up your order every time you visit, you'll likely end up enjoying one or more ingredients that show up again and again.
So, which restaurants are the biggest repeat players when it comes to recycling a limited number of ingredients? We've gathered 12 favorites across different types of food categories, from burgers and tacos to subs, pizza, and more. Some may seem obvious, while others might make you rethink the variety you thought you were getting. Either way, you'll probably know and love most of the restaurants in our roundup.
1. Taco Bell
Whether you're a hot sauce addict or need a fast food fix that doesn't involve a burger, most of Taco Bell's most popular items actually revolve around a few core ingredients. If it never occurred to you before, the next time you look at the menu, you may notice that tortillas, meat, and cheese are the permanent stars of the show. The burritos, quesadillas, and Crunchwrap Supremes all feature a soft tortilla shell. Common protein options include the iconic Taco Bell seasoned beef, chicken, or beans. And several of the main dishes include default garnishes of lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
Even the combo meals come with a side of (wait for it) tacos, which means more meat and tortillas. While traditional fast food restaurants typically offer a burger or chicken sandwich with a side of fries, there's very little room for creativity if you want to mix up your order at Taco Bell. When you build your own box, you can include cheesy fiesta potatoes, cinnamon twists, or tortilla chips with nacho cheese sauce. But that's still not much variation.
There's also a similar theme among ingredients when you look at Taco Bell's specialties. Even with several meals to choose from, the core components for most include a tortilla base and chicken. You can put a special twist on some dishes by ordering sriracha chicken, but the twist here is that it's the exact same chicken, just with an extra sauce.
2. Subway
Even though you can make an absurd number of combinations at Subway, the sandwich chain relies on the same set of ingredients that are laid out behind the counter day after day. Many menu items consist of sub rolls and deli meat. While every Subway location may have its own availability of bread choices, some of the core flavors are artisan Italian, flatbread, hearty multigrain, Italian herbs and cheese, and jalapeño cheddar. Some of these also have the same base recipe with a few flavor additions.
From there, you can customize your sub from five categories of fillings: steak, chicken, Italian, deli classics, or club. Each of those categories has just a few variations that give the appearance of many choices, such as a Spicy Italian versus a 5 Meat Italian. When you're moving through the line at Subway, you get the same choice of add-on ingredients wherever you go. There are typically four types of cheese available: American, pepper jack, provolone, and Monterey cheddar. Then you can top off your order with the same comforting array of vegetable toppings: lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, pickles, green peppers, black olives, red onions, jalapeños, and banana peppers.
3. Long John Silver's
Despite adding some new side items to the menu in 2026, Long John Silver's main entree options rely largely on Alaska pollock. In fact, no matter what meal variation you choose — whether it's a platter, basket, or combo meal — you have just a few options paired with a different combination of sides.
Most meals feature the battered pollock, or you can sometimes opt for chicken, shrimp, cod, or salmon. While there's the option for grilled salmon or shrimp, whenever you order a crispy protein, it's cooked in the same Long John Silver's signature batter. The types of meals themselves also largely mirror each other. A combo meal, for instance, is essentially the same thing as a basket, but with a drink added. A platter is similar to a basket, except you get the choice of multiple proteins and sides.
Even the sides frequently repeat with waffle fries and hush puppies. If you want to explore different sides with a familiar crunch, Long John Silver's offers both mac and cheese and clam chowder with what the chain calls Crumblies – in other words, a topping made from bits of the same batter used for the fried fish. Is it laziness, or just giving the people what they love? Either way, we're not mad about it.
4. In-N-Out
If you're in the mood for a burger and just a burger, In-N-Out is the place to go. Its menu is based on a few variations of the same patty-and-bun combination. That's part of the restaurant's origin story: It was California's first formal hamburger drive-thru after co-founder Harry Snyder created a two-way speaker box so customers didn't have to park. Paired with a basic menu, it was easy to quickly get in and out with a bag of burgers in hand.
Today, In-N-Out's menu features the same burger and bun in three different combinations: hamburger, cheeseburger, or double-double. Besides the potential for cheese, the other ingredients include onion, lettuce, tomato, and In-N-Out spread. Looking for a side? Your only option is an order of French fries.
Even the Not So Secret menu primarily features changes based on how many patties you want sandwiched between the bun. You can opt for more meat with a 3x3 (three patties) or a 4x4 (with, you guessed it, four patties). There are also some low-carb options on the Not So Secret menu. Swap a bun for a lettuce wrap with Protein Style or go for Animal Style, which features add-ons like pickles and grilled onions.
5. Five Guys
Five Guys is known for delicious burgers, and the chain may have perfected its formula by focusing on just a core set of ingredients. Eight types of burgers make the foundation of its grill menu, but they're basically a split of four burgers in either full size or smaller sizes. You can choose from a hamburger, cheeseburger, bacon burger, or bacon cheeseburger. All of these options include the same patty, and you can mix things up by adding cheese or bacon. The bun and meat of each sandwich are the same.
What if you don't want a burger at Five Guys? The "sandwich" menu also hinges upon the staple burger ingredient. The Patty Melt, for instance, is simply a burger and an inside-out bun that's grilled with American cheese. Alternatively, you can go low-carb with a burger bowl that comes with a patty and your toppings in an aluminum bowl or a burger wrapped in lettuce.
There are some non-burger options, such as a veggie sandwich, grilled cheese, or BLT, but those options use the same bun and toppings as the burger, just without the beef patty. Some locations also offer breakfast sandwiches that feature Five Guys' signature bun.
6. Chipotle
Whenever you pick one of the most popular Chipotle menu items, it will likely involve one or more basic fillings: protein, rice, and beans. You get the most choice in the protein category, with a choice of chicken, beef barbacoa, sofritas, steak, carnitas, or veggies. But after that, it's down to two rice options (white or brown) and two bean options (black or pinto).
Chipotle also has a limited number of meal structures to choose from. Customers can use any of the above ingredients to create a burrito, burrito bowl, quesadilla, salad, or trio of tacos. The restaurant also launched a series of high-protein options in 2025, but each one features either the restaurant's signature adobo chicken or steak. For example, there's the Double High Protein Bowl, a High Protein-Low Calorie Salad, and a High Protein Cup.
Not only do Chipotle entrees recycle the same set of ingredients, but the options for sides are just as streamlined, with a limited variety of chips and dips. In August 2026, the restaurant introduced a new flavor of chili lime chips to give a little more choice when it comes to sides. Looking at the selection of dips, there are three primary categories to choose from: guacamole, queso blanco, and salsa.
7. McDonald's
The McDonald's menu is very bun-focused, which isn't surprising based on the lasting popularity of its famous hamburger bun. That ingredient is used in many of its burgers, with just three protein choices in rotation: beef, chicken, or fish. Within the beef category, four out of 10 sandwiches are variations of the Quarter Pounder, which features fresh beef patties, while the other burgers are flash-frozen. When looking at the chicken sandwich menu, four out of five chicken sandwiches use the same McCrispy chicken filet with different toppings.
The morning menu is similar in that it focuses on a rotating combination of proteins nestled between a few carb options. The vast majority of McDonald's breakfast sandwiches are made of some variation of sausage, egg, bacon, and steak. In most cases, you can choose just a meat or egg base, or add an egg to your meat order for an extra dose of protein — like a Sausage McMuffin with Egg.
No matter what meal you order, most of the sides are potato-based, with either a hash brown for breakfast or a carton of fries or apples with those lunch and dinner Extra Value meals. Of course, you can get a little variation thanks to seven available dipping sauces besides ketchup and mustard. Currently, options include a Creamy Chili McCrispy Strip dip, tangy barbecue, spicy buffalo, creamy ranch, honey mustard, honey, and sweet 'n sour sauce.
8. Dunkin'
While Dunkin' coffee is a favorite among customers, the donut chain's sandwich menu offers quite a bit of repetition. Its sandwich fillings rotate between cheese, bacon, egg, sausage, and turkey sausage on various forms of bread. The bakery section of the menu basically serves up plain versions of these carbs, plus blueberry and coffee muffins.
Another section of Dunkin's menu is its Wake-Up Wraps. There are five options you can choose to go in your pressed tortilla, but the core ingredients making up those wraps are the same as the sandwich options. Even the savory bites only include bacon and cheddar omelet bites or stuffed bagel minis, again using similar ingredients as the sandwich options. You can get two varieties of avocado toast, which use sourdough bread as a base.
The donuts at Dunkin' also rely on a small menu of classics, along with a rotating selection of promotional flavors. You can typically get a selection of seven base flavors (glazed, chocolate frosted, strawberry frosted, old fashioned, Boston Kreme, glazed chocolate cake, and jelly). While those are all delicious, Dunkin's core collection is quite a bit smaller compared to Krispy Kreme's 16 everyday flavors.
9. Domino's
Domino's relies heavily on its pizza crust recipe to build out a menu beyond the pizza itself. In addition to regular pies, you can order two different types of bread bites: Parmesan or garlic. You can add a marinara dipping sauce to these orders, which makes it sound a lot like pizza without the cheese. If you're in a sweet mood instead of a savory one, you can add an order of cinnamon bread bites as well.
Another dough-based option is stuffed cheesy bread, which is basically pizza built with the toppings on the inside instead of on top. Even the fillings sound like pizza toppings. Flavors include plain cheese, pepperoni, spinach and feta, or bacon and jalapeños. And you guessed it; every default order comes with a dipping cup of marinara as the default.
Domino's also uses variations of its pizza dough recipe to let diners customize their pie orders. There's the basic hand-tossed dough, or you can jazz things up with Parmesan stuffed crust, handmade pan, crunchy thin, or New York-style crust. These crusts share basic ingredients, but the exact formulation can differ.
10. Raising Cane's
The first rule to know before visiting Raising Cane's is that its menu is notoriously limited. But for chicken finger lovers, you can't go wrong with any order. That's because every single combo meal features chicken fingers. There's no filet or nugget option, although you can still get a sandwich variation.
So, what can you actually get on the menu at Raising Cane's? Three of the four combo options feature plain ol' chicken fingers. You can choose from three, four, or six pieces. Alternatively, you can go crazy and order a sandwich, which is actually just three chicken fingers on a toasted sesame bun. There's also a kids combo with two chicken fingers.
Each combo meal also comes with some combination of crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast, and coleslaw on the side. When you look at the extras menu, those are the only items listed besides more Cane's sauce (or even more chicken fingers). Despite the limited menu, that laser focus also helps Raising Cane's offer catering-size portions. You can order Tailgate boxes with either 25, 50, 75, or 100 chicken fingers to easily feed a crowd. With just a few key menu items to cook in the kitchen, it's a great fast food option for a dinner everyone will love, no matter the size.
11. Panda Express
Panda Express has the illusion of many different ingredients, but its core entree options mainly allow for a different number of entrees from the same menu. A bowl, for instance, gives you one base and one entree. A plate lets you get one extra entree, and a bigger plate lets you add a third entree. Exactly what kind of meals can you order at Panda Express? There are four base options, two of which are rice. Choose from white steamed rice, fried rice, chow mein, or super greens for a lighter side. Those super greens primarily consist of broccoli — which is also reused in Panda Express's broccoli beef — alongside kale and cabbage.
While there are over a dozen entrees, the main ingredients feature just a few protein options. There are four beef meals, which also include steak and brisket variations. Eight entrees use chicken as the primary ingredient, although it could be served grilled, crispy, or marinated alongside different types of vegetables. The final protein category is shrimp, with select restaurants also offering eggplant tofu.
There's a lot of repetition when it comes to the other ingredients in these entrees. The primary staples are onions (included in the Beijing beef, black pepper chicken, black pepper sirloin steak, and more) and bell peppers (which appear in four dishes). Panda Express also keeps it simple when it comes to appetizers: It has three versions of fillings inside dough wrappers in the form of veggie spring rolls, chicken egg rolls, and cream cheese rangoon.
12. Wingstop
Wingstop is a chicken restaurant that sticks to what it knows. It has just three categories of entrees: wings (although you can choose from boneless or bone-in), crispy tenders, and a chicken sandwich. Even the tenders and the sandwich mirror the wings in that you can opt to have your meat tossed in one of 15 different flavors as of writing (or just eat them plain, if you so choose).
Each flavor is rated with a spice level, with mild options including Hawaiian and garlic parmesan. Some of the spiciest flavors include atomic, mango habanero, and Cajun. Wingstop also has limited-time flavors, such as Sour Patch Kids Wicked Punch (yes, really), lemon pepper chili crunch, and lemon pepper chili glaze. These flavors give the illusion of a menu that's more varied than it actually is — because after all, you're still chowing down on small pieces of chicken at the end of the day.
There's similar repetition on the sides menu, the bulk of which consists of fries, with four different versions to choose from. You can get basic seasoned fries, or spice them up with a jalapeño cheese sauce. There are also fries with Cajun seasoning and buffalo ranch fries finished with hot sauce and ranch dressing.