Whether you're a hot sauce addict or need a fast food fix that doesn't involve a burger, most of Taco Bell's most popular items actually revolve around a few core ingredients. If it never occurred to you before, the next time you look at the menu, you may notice that tortillas, meat, and cheese are the permanent stars of the show. The burritos, quesadillas, and Crunchwrap Supremes all feature a soft tortilla shell. Common protein options include the iconic Taco Bell seasoned beef, chicken, or beans. And several of the main dishes include default garnishes of lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.

Even the combo meals come with a side of (wait for it) tacos, which means more meat and tortillas. While traditional fast food restaurants typically offer a burger or chicken sandwich with a side of fries, there's very little room for creativity if you want to mix up your order at Taco Bell. When you build your own box, you can include cheesy fiesta potatoes, cinnamon twists, or tortilla chips with nacho cheese sauce. But that's still not much variation.

There's also a similar theme among ingredients when you look at Taco Bell's specialties. Even with several meals to choose from, the core components for most include a tortilla base and chicken. You can put a special twist on some dishes by ordering sriracha chicken, but the twist here is that it's the exact same chicken, just with an extra sauce.