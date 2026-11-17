India pale ales (IPAs) have existed since the 18th century, not originating in India but with the British colonial forces who needed a hoppier beer to stay fresh on long voyages. However, you might only have started hearing about it in the past couple of decades, when it reemerged into popularity, first as a niche craft brew and later as something you can pick up in virtually any dive bar or grocery store. So, if you like IPAs, but are becoming a little tired of seeing them everywhere, you might be wondering what other beers to try.

Perhaps you're getting bored of your standard IPA or noticing the quality of the average one declining as they get commodified by huge commercial breweries. Or maybe you simply want to branch out and try something different from your usual order. Whatever your reasoning, there are plenty of brilliant beers that you might be into if IPAs are usually your jam.

As a former bartender and current beer fan, I'm always interested in recommending options to people who aren't sure what they might like. Of course, taste is subjective, so you might not love every style of beer on this list, but you can have a fun time finding out what you like. What you end up enjoying will also depend on what you like about IPAs, be it the fruitier flavors or the hoppy bitterness. Here are 11 types of beer to try if you're an IPA fan.