There's something to be said for staying in your lane. Dick and Mac McDonald founded their drive-in restaurant in 1948 on the concept of 15-cent hamburgers, and burgers have been the chain's, well, bread and butter ever since. After all, the whole point of fast food is that the food comes out rapidly and can be eaten on the go. So, just where did the restaurant's leaders get the idea of selling pizza?

Competition is a funny thing. The pizza market in the late 1980s and early 1990s was huge, and McDonald's wanted a piece of that pie (pardon the pun). At first, the pizzas were family-sized — employees would deliver them to customers dining in and would place them on raised racks in the center of their tables. (The commercial for the unexpected menu offering even shows this in action.) In fact, they were too big for drive-thru windows. Eventually they were individually sized, making it possible for a family to come in and order burgers, chicken, and pizza, all in one place.

The real reason McPizzas were so short-lived, as you might imagine, was that it negated the concept of "fast" food. Even when individually sized, a McPizza took 16 minutes to cook, which disrupted the chain's assembly-line way of working. Also, the appliances required to produce it took up too much space in the restaurant's compact kitchens. Ultimately, by the early 2000s, the McPizza was gone ... except for one place. You can still order a McPizza at the World's Largest Entertainment McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, which is complete with two wood-fired pizza ovens.