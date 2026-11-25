While turkey, stuffing, and other popular Thanksgiving dishes rule the holiday from a culinary perspective, there's plenty of room at the table for all types of food. A surprising number of people opt for takeout and food delivery, with reasons ranging from convenience to cost savings. To this end, fast food is an excellent option — it's quick, accessible, and (relatively) affordable. To ensure our readers are aware of all their dining options this Thanksgiving, we've curated a list of the fast food joints that will be open on November 26. Customers can score burgers, fried chicken, coffee shop eats, tacos, and more in lieu of (or in addition to) traditional Turkey Day items.

For accuracy, information on holiday hours is derived directly from the source (i.e., the fast food chain in question) whenever possible. Because many chain restaurants rely on franchising systems, and franchisees can sometimes make their own decisions regarding holiday hours, we must note that availability will vary by location. As a result, we recommend contacting your local fast food joint of choice to confirm if it'll be open. If you're seeking other ways to alleviate some seasonal pressure, here are tips for enjoying a low-stress Thanksgiving this year.