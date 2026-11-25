The Fast Food Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving 2026
While turkey, stuffing, and other popular Thanksgiving dishes rule the holiday from a culinary perspective, there's plenty of room at the table for all types of food. A surprising number of people opt for takeout and food delivery, with reasons ranging from convenience to cost savings. To this end, fast food is an excellent option — it's quick, accessible, and (relatively) affordable. To ensure our readers are aware of all their dining options this Thanksgiving, we've curated a list of the fast food joints that will be open on November 26. Customers can score burgers, fried chicken, coffee shop eats, tacos, and more in lieu of (or in addition to) traditional Turkey Day items.
For accuracy, information on holiday hours is derived directly from the source (i.e., the fast food chain in question) whenever possible. Because many chain restaurants rely on franchising systems, and franchisees can sometimes make their own decisions regarding holiday hours, we must note that availability will vary by location. As a result, we recommend contacting your local fast food joint of choice to confirm if it'll be open. If you're seeking other ways to alleviate some seasonal pressure, here are tips for enjoying a low-stress Thanksgiving this year.
McDonald's
The overwhelming majority of McDonald's restaurants are run by franchisees, which makes pinning down a universal holiday schedule challenging. What we do know is that Golden Arches locations have been open on Thanksgiving in the past, so the chain will likely adopt a similar approach this year.
Starbucks
Starbucks is open during many holidays throughout the year. As for Thanksgiving, lots of locations will be open in 2026 but might not keep their regular cafe hours. In this case, it's best to hit the store early if you need a coffee fix and a light snack. According to the regular schedule at our local Starbucks locations, many stores open between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m.
Wendy's
Here's the deal with Wendy's: Though lots of locations will be open on Thanksgiving 2026, there's a chance some restaurants will be closed (or that hours of operation will be reduced). If your local Wendy's is open on Thanksgiving, here's a ranking of the best and worst burgers to order at Wendy's to guide your holiday fast food feast.
Burger King
Like McDonald's, most Burger King locations are operated by franchisees, which means practices vary by location. Despite this lack of a unified holiday schedule, B.K. restaurants have been open for Thanksgiving prior to 2026, so there's a good chance that diners will have luck in finding open locations this year.
Dunkin'
Yes, Dunkin' will (probably) be open on Thanksgiving to accommodate coffee and donut runs, at least if we go by store scheduling in 2025 and before. After all, who's making breakfast on Turkey Day? Don't expect all locations to be available for their normal hours, though. Dunkin' stores usually open quite early, so plan a morning visit to avoid missing out.
Whataburger
If you're hit with a craving for a Green Chile Double or Strawberry Shake on Thanksgiving, good news: Whataburger locations are open every day except for Christmas. Not all restaurants offer 24/7 service, however, and holidays may affect hours of operation. Here's what celebrity chef Aarón Sánchez had to say about Whataburger and why it's the best fast food.
White Castle
Be the star of the potluck or Friendsgiving event by bringing a whole slew of White Castle sliders to share with your loved ones. These quaint fast food establishments have remained opened on Thanksgiving in previous years, so they'll probably be serving customers in 2026 as well. Here are a few hidden-gem White Castle orders to try out if you haven't already.
Jollibee
The tradition of eating turkey on Thanksgiving can be attributed to a few factors. Wild turkeys are plentiful in North America, and evidence of their domestication goes back more than 2,000 years. Over time, historical figures like Charles Dickens and Abraham Lincoln cemented the food's longstanding association with holiday feasts. If you prefer a bird of a different feather this Thanksgiving, it's likely that a Jollibee location near you will be open, as the chain reportedly serves customers all year long.
Jack in the Box
Corporate-owned Jack in the Box restaurants will most likely be open on Thanksgiving, though your mileage may vary when it comes to franchise locations. This is an especially exciting proposition where food variety is concerned, as Jack in the Box is more than a mere burger joint — the chain also offers all-day breakfast, cheap munchies, and even tacos.
Sheetz
It makes sense that Sheetz's food would be available 24/7, 365 days a year. Along with serving up Shnuggets, Shnack Wrapz, and other made-to-order eats, Sheetz also functions as a gas station and convenience store. If you're assembling a Thanksgiving feast at the chain, here are the foods you should always get from Sheetz (as well as the items to avoid).