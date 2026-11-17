Culver's is arguably America's cheesiest fast food chain. Of course, we don't mean that in terms of kitsch. The Wisconsin-born burger joint is known for championing its birthplace's yummiest export. It touts everything from fried curds to cheeseburgers, using dairy from Wisconsin farms and producers. And while Culver's boasts an impressive lineup of menu staples, it often drops new and limited-edition items to keep customers' taste buds on their toes.

This year alone, the chain released multiple new bites that had Culver's fans buzzing. There have been flavorful blends of its custard-based Concrete Mixers and extra-hearty (and extra-cheesy) variations of its beloved burgers, along with some delicious sides. But some Culver's items have stood out more than the others. They gained attention not just for their novelty, but also for their flavor and quality. Based on buyer reviews and overall hype, here are the top new items to appear on Culver's menu in 2026.