4 Best New Culver's Items Of 2026 (So Far)
Culver's is arguably America's cheesiest fast food chain. Of course, we don't mean that in terms of kitsch. The Wisconsin-born burger joint is known for championing its birthplace's yummiest export. It touts everything from fried curds to cheeseburgers, using dairy from Wisconsin farms and producers. And while Culver's boasts an impressive lineup of menu staples, it often drops new and limited-edition items to keep customers' taste buds on their toes.
This year alone, the chain released multiple new bites that had Culver's fans buzzing. There have been flavorful blends of its custard-based Concrete Mixers and extra-hearty (and extra-cheesy) variations of its beloved burgers, along with some delicious sides. But some Culver's items have stood out more than the others. They gained attention not just for their novelty, but also for their flavor and quality. Based on buyer reviews and overall hype, here are the top new items to appear on Culver's menu in 2026.
Smoked Cheddar CurderBurger
A burger that Culver's first conceived of as an April Fools joke in 2021 has become a real-life annual tradition. Every autumn, the chain releases a CurderBurger in honor of National Cheese Curd Day. 2026 was no exception, but it did mark the arrival of a new variation: the Smoked Cheddar CurderBurger.
The item launched on September 28, came with all the familiar fixings: fresh beef patty, lettuce, tomato, pickles, raw onions, mayonnaise, and, of course a fried cheese curd patty atop a buttered Kaiser roll bun. Only this time, the CurderBurger's gooey crown jewel was made with hickory-smoked cheddar cheese.
Some customers raved about the burger. A Redditor who was asked to rate the smokier sandwich said, "15 out of 10 stars. It adds so much flavor and deliciousness." Another user shared, "Glad [I] got two of these bad boys while it was here. It was worth the diet set back." Although it was indeed short-lived, the smoky, cheesy bite officially earned our vote as one of the best new burgers of 2026.
Oreo Reese's Cheesecake Concrete Mixer
In addition to offering regular frozen custard, Culver's serves thick, frozen blends dubbed Concrete Mixers. While visitors can customize them with mix-ins, the restaurant also showcases a rotating selection of premade flavors. For summer 2026, that included the Oreo Reese's Cheesecake Concrete Mixer.
The chilly treat combined Oreo cookie crumbles, Reese's cups, and chunks of cheesecake in a creamy base of vanilla custard. It was the best of four dessert worlds. "It's amazing. The cheesecake definitely elevates it," wrote one fan in a Reddit thread. Another person opined, "It needs to be a mainstay."
While the official Concrete Mixer flavor was only around for a limited time, the combination can actually be recreated as a custom order. Eli's cheesecake pieces, Reese's bits, and Oreo cookies are all available as individual mix-ins for a build-your-own Concrete Mixer.
Jalapeño Jack Pub Burger
One of the big changes Culver's announced for 2026 was the planned release of four new pub burgers. The best of them turned out to be the Jalapeño Jack Pub Burger. Perhaps inspired by the success of the restaurant's Jalapeño Cheese Curds, which dropped for a limited time in 2025, the burger (and an accompanying chicken version) hit menus in early June. The sandwich contained a beef patty and a slice of pepper jack on a lightly toasted brioche bun. In addition, it had lettuce, tomato, and a spread of creamy jalapeño sauce.
The customer feedback speaks for itself. "Possibly the best burger I've ever eaten. At least top three," one social media user gushed. "Wish Culver's would consider adding it to their permanent menu." Another enthusiastic diner wrote in a thread on r/Culvers, "Jalapeño Pepper Jack Pub Burger is so goooooooddddd!!!!!" Perhaps it will be back some day.
Fried Pickles
Culver's serves up its own version of a county fair staple — a good ol' fashioned pork corn dog. This year, the eatery added another fair food favorite in the form of fried pickles. Launched alongside the Fried Pickle Pub Burger in August, they ended up stealing the show. As one Reddit user put it, "The fried pickles themselves — great menu addition. The pickle burger — not worth it."
They consist of crunchy dill pickle slices coated in a light batter. The fried side impressed multiple consumers, including one who declared, "They're honestly some of the best fried pickles I've ever had at any restaurant." Another Culver's customer described them as "really crunchy, a bit oily ... and exactly what I wanted." Although they seem to be gone for now, there's always a chance that they won't be gone for good. (While you cross your fingers and wait, might we suggest making your own fried pickles at home?)