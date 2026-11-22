The Worst Grocery Store Rye Bread Has One Major Problem
The perfect bread for roast beef sandwiches and classic Reubens, rye is instantly recognizable for its distinct earthy flavor, subtle tang, and chewy crust. However, supermarket versions can vary widely in quality and flavor intensity, and it's all too easy to end up with a disappointing loaf. Luckily, we ranked grocery store rye bread from worst to best to save you the trouble. The lowest-ranking loaf had one major problem: a copious amount of caraway seeds.
Our taste tester found that Chompie's Jewish rye bread is blanketed "with so many caraway seeds on top you can hardly see the crust beneath." The reviewer added, "The bakery is so heavy-handed with the caraway seeds that there's no way to enjoy the bread without feeling like you've dived head-first into a bird feeder." In other words, the makers got carried away with the caraway (sorry, we had to).
Caraway seeds (which are actually a fruit) are a classic rye bread addition, to the point that their flavor often gets confused with the taste of rye itself. However, caraway's licorice-like taste, which is often compared to cumin or fennel, can certainly be controversial. So it's not surprising that an overabundance of the seeds could be off-putting even for die-hard rye lovers.
What is Chompie's?
Chompie's is an Arizona-based deli and bakery founded by Queens transplants Lou and Lovey Borenstein in 1979. It operates four New York-style delis in the Grand Canyon State, and its scratch-baked bread and bagels are available at grocery stores nationwide, especially in the western U.S. (If that wasn't enough, Chompie's also hosts one of America's wildest food challenges.) The brand's Jewish rye contains a blend of rye and wheat flour, a touch of brown sugar, and of course, the offending caraway seeds.
The seed-heavy bread can cost between $4 and $6 for a 16-ounce loaf, although our reviewer argued it wasn't worth the dough even when it was on sale for $2.99. "It feels like a lot of money to spend on a rye bread that assaults your senses so harshly," they wrote. That said, they didn't note any issues with the bread beyond the overwhelming caraway flavor. So if you're a true fanatic for that ingredient and looking for a Kosher rye loaf, this might be the bread for you.
Alternatively, you could take matters into your own hands. Since the bulk of the seeds are on top of the crust, rather than baked in, it's easy to simply remove some of the caraway. "I ended up wishing I had knocked off about half the seeds before sampling," our taster noted (to preserve the integrity of the taste test, they refrained). If all of this has you craving fresh-baked rye bread without a trace of caraway, here's an easy homemade rye bread recipe.