The perfect bread for roast beef sandwiches and classic Reubens, rye is instantly recognizable for its distinct earthy flavor, subtle tang, and chewy crust. However, supermarket versions can vary widely in quality and flavor intensity, and it's all too easy to end up with a disappointing loaf. Luckily, we ranked grocery store rye bread from worst to best to save you the trouble. The lowest-ranking loaf had one major problem: a copious amount of caraway seeds.

Our taste tester found that Chompie's Jewish rye bread is blanketed "with so many caraway seeds on top you can hardly see the crust beneath." The reviewer added, "The bakery is so heavy-handed with the caraway seeds that there's no way to enjoy the bread without feeling like you've dived head-first into a bird feeder." In other words, the makers got carried away with the caraway (sorry, we had to).

Caraway seeds (which are actually a fruit) are a classic rye bread addition, to the point that their flavor often gets confused with the taste of rye itself. However, caraway's licorice-like taste, which is often compared to cumin or fennel, can certainly be controversial. So it's not surprising that an overabundance of the seeds could be off-putting even for die-hard rye lovers.