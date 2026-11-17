That unassuming soda can in your fridge has a much more colorful history than you might think. The industry was already bubbling along as early as the 1700s, but it didn't really hit its stride until the mid-1900s, when post-war consumerism, packaging innovations, and the shift from soda fountains to vending machines gave it a hefty boost, setting it on the path to its current glory.

Those years were something of a brand sandbox for the industry. Unlike today, when the market is largely a three-horse race between Coca-Cola, Pepsi, and Dr Pepper, the soda scene back then was a crowded, fast-growing ecosystem. Coca-Cola and Pepsi still ruled the roost in revenue, reach, and advertising muscle, but plenty of smaller brands were also scrambling to survive the Coke-Pepsi squeeze. By 1964, Americans could choose from a whopping 300 labels, with flavors ranging from lemon-lime and grapefruit to grape — and everything in between.

Most of these brands eventually fizzled out, although a few old-fashioned soda labels are still floating around in commerce. To give you a peek into the history of some of the brands that once filled America's fridges, we've put together this snapshot of the 1960s soda scene.