Everyone has nights where they don't want to even look in the direction of their kitchen, and these instances are why takeout has kept so many restaurants in business. Ordering takeout doesn't mean you can't have an elevated and elegant meal, though. While ordering in may not seem very glamorous to some, even fast food can be paired with wine and gussied up quite a bit. Not all varietals are created equally, though, so we're focusing on merlot and which takeout meals you should pair with this mild yet fruity red wine.

To determine which ingredients and flavors would pair best with merlot, we've consulted two experts in the field of wine. Jonathan Kleeman has nearly 20 years under his belt as a wine expert, working in high brow restaurants and acting as a wine consultant at his own company. Gregory Cole Johnson is another highly experienced and knowledgeable wine professional who is the beverage director at Patina Restaurant Group in Orlando, Florida. Both of these experts lend their voices to help foodies create the ideal takeout and wine combo, and you may be surprised at how many options merlot lovers have when it comes to perfect pairings.