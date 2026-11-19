What Takeout Should You Pair With Merlot?
Everyone has nights where they don't want to even look in the direction of their kitchen, and these instances are why takeout has kept so many restaurants in business. Ordering takeout doesn't mean you can't have an elevated and elegant meal, though. While ordering in may not seem very glamorous to some, even fast food can be paired with wine and gussied up quite a bit. Not all varietals are created equally, though, so we're focusing on merlot and which takeout meals you should pair with this mild yet fruity red wine.
To determine which ingredients and flavors would pair best with merlot, we've consulted two experts in the field of wine. Jonathan Kleeman has nearly 20 years under his belt as a wine expert, working in high brow restaurants and acting as a wine consultant at his own company. Gregory Cole Johnson is another highly experienced and knowledgeable wine professional who is the beverage director at Patina Restaurant Group in Orlando, Florida. Both of these experts lend their voices to help foodies create the ideal takeout and wine combo, and you may be surprised at how many options merlot lovers have when it comes to perfect pairings.
Burgers
Red wine and beef go famously well together, so it only makes sense that burgers top our list of takeout meals you should order with a glass of merlot. With cheese or without, a juicy burger goes divine with a full-bodied merlot, and even a lighter style will help cut through the grease and fat of the meal. They pair so well together, in fact, that some restaurants and recipes even marinate burgers in the red wine.
It's not just the classier joints that should be taken home to enjoy alongside merlot, though. Classic fast food spots like Wendy's or Cook Out could be successfully partnered with the wine. According to Jonathan Kleeman, "Modern, fruit-forward, juicy merlots are amazing with anything that's got wood-fired smokiness or charcoal," he shared, making burgers from your local favorite a great pairing option.
Beef is the popular choice for burgers, but we are suckers for a lamb burger, and so are merlot lovers. Lamb makes for a patty with an earthier flavor, where most merlots find a comfortable home. Whether you're getting takeout from one of the many mainstream fast food joints, a local burger place, or are opting for a more unique offering, a glass of merlot will transform a meal into an experience.
Pizza
A slice of cheese pizza, no matter what style, is a great choice for a wine night featuring merlot. Often, pizza is an affordable way to feed a number of people and isn't seen as the classiest of choices, so you wouldn't mentally connect the meal with wine. However, everything about a slice of pizza sings to merlot, from the cheesy top to the savory red sauce.
Adding toppings, though, is very much an option for such a night. When asked which non-meat ingredients go the best with merlot, Jonathan Kleeman named mushrooms, which just so happen to be an all-star pizza topping. "Those more classic, savory merlots are going to work really well with mushroom-based dishes," he said, making a fungi-topped pizza ideal for a merlot night. Meatballs, bell peppers, and other earthy flavors would also pair well with the rich wine.
If you're opting for a more elegant night, adding fig and arugula to your pie ups the class factor significantly. Playing around with different types of cheeses, from ricotta to goat cheese, will bring out different flavors in a merlot as well. Whether you're taking out a pie from a convenience store or one of the many national chains, or ordering a specialized pie from an artisan shop, merlot (boxed or bottled) makes for a fine partner.
Pasta dishes from your local Italian takeout spot
Italian is the go-to when it comes to wine pairings, likely because Italy is one of the top four producers of wine in the world. It only makes sense that those who make and consume a lot of wine would also serve up food that complements the beverage to the highest degree. Pasta dishes come in endless flavor combinations, so it's incredibly easy to customize a meal to match the offerings of a glass of wine.
Merlot, as a general rule, pairs well with earthy flavors like mushrooms and onions. This makes a chicken marsala dish an ideal pairing. However, classic Italian red sauces go well with the wine too. Merlot, when compared to cabernet sauvignon, is generally a low tannin wine, which complements the acidity of tomato-based dishes much more appropriately than a higher tannin wine.
Meatballs and other meat-centric Italian pasta dishes, like Bolognese, are ideal for merlot as well. The mild manner of the merlot softens the fat content of such beef and veal dishes, making it easier on the palate. Merlot has traditionally been paired with more savory Italian dishes, making it a perfect choice for elevating a takeout meal.
Dessert
Some wine lovers say a glass of either white or red makes an ideal dessert, but our claim is a bit different. While wine could make a decent stand-in for dessert, we think it's an even better complement (and not just for topping your favorite ice cream). A glass of merlot is straight up divine with any rich chocolate dish, the darker the better. In fact, both of our experts agreed merlot and chocolate are a great match.
When we asked Jonathan Kleeman what his favorite dish to pair with merlot was, he reminisced about a venison and chocolate stew served in a kitchen he once worked in. "A deep merlot works so well with chocolate flavors and those gamey notes," he said. "The plumminess just tends to do so well, especially where there's a little bit of pseudo-sweetness in the food."
Dark fruit and berries complement both chocolate and merlot, making them the perfect addition to dessert that is alongside the wine. For example, a chocolate cake could be topped with fresh raspberries. Alternatively, Gregory Cole Johnson suggested, "A fruit compote that matches the typical flavor notes found in your merlot of choice." He named blackberry, plum, and blueberry as great merlot pairs, all of which would make a killer dessert spread.
Classic Chinese takeout
Chinese food is one of the most popular takeout options no matter where you go in the U.S. — even the smallest of towns usually have a Chinese place. Luckily for merlot lovers, the red wine goes amazingly well with a ton of classic Chinese takeout dishes. According to Cole Johnson, the fried appetizer crab rangoon with plum sauce (or the iconic sweet and sour sauce probably works too) is a great match for merlot, as well as char siu pork.
According to Jonathan Kleeman, though, it's duck dishes that should win the heart of merlot and takeout lovers. "Using more fruit-forward, South American, Chilean-style merlots [goes] really well with duck dishes," he explained. Kleeman also gives a lot of credit to Chinese dishes with oyster sauce, which he says incorporates both a sweetness and a richness that the wine thrives on. Other fatty dishes like dumplings and beef stir fry would make a decent meal with a light-bodied merlot.
The recommendation for Chinese takeout does come with one caveat. Both wine experts warn against pairing merlot with anything that has too much heat. Spicy just doesn't go well with the tannins in wine. As quite a bit of Chinese food can be ordered with significant heat, it's best to plan your takeout and merlot night accordingly.
Tacos
Tacos are an incredibly versatile dish. You can put pretty much anything you want in them, and restaurants have created some divine combinations to go in between tortillas. Offerings with more savory red meats, like beef, lamb, or pork, are favorable to merlot. These taco meats are typically paired with sauces and spices, as well as complementary vegetables, that bring out their flavor even more. Pairing such a combination with a glass of merlot is great because the mild-mannered red wine is also pretty adaptable.
Gregory Cole Johnson called merlot a wine that's easy to get along with, especially when compared to a more full-bodied red. "The tannins are more velvety, so it won't be fighting flavors in your mouth like something with rougher tannins," he told us. This means that a dish like tacos, in which a lot of different flavors are playing together, will be much easier to pair with an easygoing merlot. Additionally, if you don't wish to limit yourself to a meat-centered taco, plenty of takeout spots offer more creative options. Both portobello mushroom or roasted Brussels sprout tacos incorporate that earthy flavor merlot goes so well with.
Shawarma
While we've established that merlot is incredibly versatile and pairs well with even unexpected dishes, we'd be remiss to not have a slide dedicated to lamb. The wine is an excellent match for lamb, which brings the heaviness of other red meats while providing a more gamey flavor. This is the same flavor that expert Jonathan Kleeman raved about in his venison and chocolate stew that went beautifully with merlot, and lamb is much more accessible than venison. Shawarma, though also available in beef and chicken, is often made by slow cooking lamb until it's fall-apart tender.
Kleeman told us that Middle Eastern lamb dishes work particularly well with merlot. The wine boasts a lot of deep fruity notes, which play really nicely with Mediterranean spices and flavors. Lamb shawarma typically comes with tahini as a topping, which also goes well with a mild merlot. Unlike some of the other takeout matches we've selected, shawarma and merlot are a strong but calm match. Both components stand on their own and are parallels with their flavor profiles, rather than needing to balance each other out.
BBQ
It's not abnormal to see merlot beside a slab of meat, but the image in most people's minds is a classy filet alongside that glass of red. Barbecue's go-to alcoholic beverage is typically beer, but, according to our experts, merlot is the perfect pairing. Both Jonathan Kleeman and Gregory Cole Johnson spoke on the benefits of the combo, and Johnson even stated that his top choice for an underrated merlot match would be BBQ glazed ribs.
Johnson claims that the sweetness of the barbecue sauce really puts the dish at the forefront of what brings out the best in a merlot. "Velvety tannins interact well with the fat content, and the fruit-forward profile of classic merlot is enhanced by the touch of sweetness," he stated when speaking about the wine and BBQ pork matching each other in intensity.
Kleeman gave credit to barbecue when asked about his own personal pairing for merlot, suggesting anything from BBQ burgers to fatty ribs. According to him, ordering a fattier meat will yield better results. He also recommended finding a merlot with a higher acidity for the very best experience.
French fries
Admittedly, french fries pair well with just about anything. However, there's a special kind of juxtaposition to a greasy batch of takeaway fries and an elegant glass of merlot. The classic fast food standby's salty and savory nature blends surprisingly well with many red wines. It's not a coincidence that fries are often served with steak and other meals that traditionally go with red wines like merlot. No matter how you fry them, potatoes are going to be a big win when combined with wine because the two are perfect contrasts that complement each other.
Though merlot goes well with earthy flavors and being made from a root vegetable gives fries that subtle taste, it's actually the salt that seals the deal for the pair. When combined with wine, salt accentuates the presence of tannins, making the beverage taste like it's more full-bodied than it really is. As merlot is a middle ground red wine that is typically light on tannins, it makes for an ideal pairing.
Of course, there may be one problem with this recommendation: Fries and to-go boxes don't really mix. The nature of takeout can ruin the entire structure of the fry. If you want to keep your fries from getting soggy, we suggest that you keep the bag or box open so the steam can't ruin your merlot and takeout night.
Sub sandwiches
As out of place a fine glass of merlot may be next to a sub sandwich, the two should be seen together more often. After all, you've likely seen red and white wine alike paired with extravagant platters of charcuterie, and what's a sub but charcuterie stacked on a roll? We may be simplifying things a bit, but the fact remains that many subs come packed with deli meats and cheeses that merlot would balance perfectly.
Cured, salty meats that are high in fat are great additions to a sub alongside a glass of merlot. This is because the mild tannins and soft nature of the wine balances these rich and heavy flavors. The Vito or Hunter's Club from Jimmy John's would be great takeout options to pair with many merlots. These offerings are comparable to Italian or roast beef subs from other sandwich shops.
If you enjoy oven-baked subs more than a deli-style sandwich, a meatball option would be an ideal match for merlot. The fattiness of the meatball combined with the red sauce and cheese create the perfect environment for a middle-range merlot to thrive. For those wishing to avoid meat, an eggplant parmesan sub is a fantastic option, with its earthier flavors speaking to merlot as well.
Almost anything from a Jewish delicatessen
Pairing wine with food can be a complicated beast, especially when you add in the takeout factor. Choosing a meal that will complement your favorite red or white is a lot easier when looking at a multifaceted menu, though, and Jewish delicatessens typically have extensive offerings and range. Oddly, despite having such a wide selection, almost everything on your average deli menu would match nicely with a glass of merlot. From beef tongue and Reubens to latkes and rugelach, a menu from one of the classic delis would thrive with the smooth, mild nature of a merlot. Wine is traditionally an important element in the Jewish religion, so it makes sense that many of its foods pair so well with the beverage.
A large part of a Jewish deli's menu is its meats, cheeses, spreads, and pickled items. It's possible to make one amazingly flavorful charcuterie board out of the offerings, which is traditionally a great match for merlot. While pickles can be a hard complement with the wine, pairing such an item with fat-heavy and salty meats and cheeses could act as a nice bridge for the two. The large variety of meats offered here could allow merlot lovers to explore the varying nuances of their favorite wine. The subtle differences in flavor profiles when taste-testing different combos would make for a fun and informative takeout night.