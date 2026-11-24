The Celebrity-Owned Coffee Blend That Fell Flat In Our Taste Test
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Nowadays, celebrities have their hands in practically every industry, and coffee is no exception. Fans weren't surprised when YouTuber, influencer, and cafe enthusiast Emma Chamberlain launched her own brand, Chamberlain Coffee. Despite Chamberlain Coffee's massive Gen-Z following, we can't help but differ in our view after trying one of the pre-ground bags ourselves. While ranking seven celebrity coffee brands in 2024, our Mashed contributor tested one of Chamberlain's favorite blends, Night Owl.
It was one of the line's only dark roasts and promised a rich, velvety flavor with notes of dark chocolate, honey, and toasted walnuts. The brewed Arabica beans had an earthy aroma, but upon tasting, it was apparent that this blend was on the dull side. Though dark roasts tend to be less acidic, the overall flavor profile fell flat, leaving behind a bitter aftertaste.
Some consumers seem to agree. Reception was mixed on a customer review page for Night Owl on Amazon Australia. Multiple entries critiqued the blend for not tasting as described, or having little to no taste at all. While Emma Chamberlain thinks a really good cup of coffee should take you on a journey, Night Owl blend didn't really transport us anywhere. Instead of tasting the rich complexities of a dark roast, it left more to be desired.
Chamberlain Coffee has an extensive lineup but fans feel there's room for improvement
While our experience with Chamberlain Coffee's Night Owl had us wanting more, the brand has grown extensively. Since its debut in 2019, the lineup has broadened, with offerings ranging from flavored coffees to matchas to cold brew. In 2022, Emma Chamberlain teamed up with coffee creamer company Nutpods. Some of the brand's bestselling coffees – and founder favorites – include Social Dog, Early Bird, and Fancy Mouse Espresso blend (the animal names came after Chamberlain Coffee got a new look in 2020). In a thread on r/emmachamberlain asking for blend recommendations, one Reddit user wrote, "Fluffy lamb is sweet without anything added and social dog is just the right amount of depth"
One perk of the large lineup is variety, yet some customers say they'd prefer the brand to focus on quality over quantity. A longtime fan of the influencer created a Reddit post to express frustration over the state of their order and the business's direction as a whole. "The brand has been losing its core values ... The downgrading of packaging, the poor quality of the product ... It feels like the brand is becoming more about building hype and expansion over maintaining quality and long-term consumers."
Other consumers don't find the prices suitable for an everyday beverage. "The only reason I don't buy it consistently is because of the price," explained a commenter on another Reddit thread. While Chamberlain Coffee has plenty of blends to choose from, lukewarm customer feedback and flat-tasting coffee leave the brand with room to grow before it can stand alongside coffee giants.