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Nowadays, celebrities have their hands in practically every industry, and coffee is no exception. Fans weren't surprised when YouTuber, influencer, and cafe enthusiast Emma Chamberlain launched her own brand, Chamberlain Coffee. Despite Chamberlain Coffee's massive Gen-Z following, we can't help but differ in our view after trying one of the pre-ground bags ourselves. While ranking seven celebrity coffee brands in 2024, our Mashed contributor tested one of Chamberlain's favorite blends, Night Owl.

It was one of the line's only dark roasts and promised a rich, velvety flavor with notes of dark chocolate, honey, and toasted walnuts. The brewed Arabica beans had an earthy aroma, but upon tasting, it was apparent that this blend was on the dull side. Though dark roasts tend to be less acidic, the overall flavor profile fell flat, leaving behind a bitter aftertaste.

Some consumers seem to agree. Reception was mixed on a customer review page for Night Owl on Amazon Australia. Multiple entries critiqued the blend for not tasting as described, or having little to no taste at all. While Emma Chamberlain thinks a really good cup of coffee should take you on a journey, Night Owl blend didn't really transport us anywhere. Instead of tasting the rich complexities of a dark roast, it left more to be desired.