I don't know about you, but freezer space is always at a premium in my house, and I have a full-sized standing freezer in the basement. Between meat and copious amounts of ice cream – perks of being a food writer – the shelves begin to fill up fast, and that's before a trip to Costco.

The big-box store is known for large items and equally massive portions, which can strain that already limited frozen real estate. I recently bought eight different items from the Costco bakery and reviewed them fresh, but what about after freezing? Not all items hold up as well as others, so I put everything to the test because, not surprisingly, I had tons of leftovers.

Plain Bagels, Apple and Cheese Danishes, Vanilla Chocolate Chip Muffins, Buttermilk Biscuits, Artisan Rolls, three types of cookies, four flavors of dessert bars, and a Baguette all earned a chilly reprieve in my freezer. Now it's time to see which one can pull its best Captain America impression and come back to life after some time on ice. Read on to find out which Costco bakery items freeze best and which should be enjoyed fresh.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.