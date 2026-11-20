We Tried 9 Costco Bakery Items After Freezing To See How They Hold Up
I don't know about you, but freezer space is always at a premium in my house, and I have a full-sized standing freezer in the basement. Between meat and copious amounts of ice cream – perks of being a food writer – the shelves begin to fill up fast, and that's before a trip to Costco.
The big-box store is known for large items and equally massive portions, which can strain that already limited frozen real estate. I recently bought eight different items from the Costco bakery and reviewed them fresh, but what about after freezing? Not all items hold up as well as others, so I put everything to the test because, not surprisingly, I had tons of leftovers.
Plain Bagels, Apple and Cheese Danishes, Vanilla Chocolate Chip Muffins, Buttermilk Biscuits, Artisan Rolls, three types of cookies, four flavors of dessert bars, and a Baguette all earned a chilly reprieve in my freezer. Now it's time to see which one can pull its best Captain America impression and come back to life after some time on ice. Read on to find out which Costco bakery items freeze best and which should be enjoyed fresh.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Mixed Danishes
Costco sells Danish pastries in four-packs as part of a mix-and-match promotion that allows you to snag two different flavors for $11.99. Cheese, Cherry, and Almond are the three standard flavors you'll generally find, along with seasonal offerings like Strawberry Cream Cheese and Apple Cinnamon. I snagged a Cheese and an Apple Cinnamon and was very happy with how fresh the pastries were. I love a good Danish, and Costco does the dish justice with a flaky pastry surrounding a generous portion of filling. Of course, the icing drizzle over top doesn't hurt one bit, making this a really tasty sweet treat.
The Danishes are quite large, though, so eating eight before they go bad is no small task. I simply tossed my leftovers in a freezer-safe bag and, aside from them getting ever so slightly stuck together, they froze quite well. Reheating the pastries was just as simple: 30 seconds in the microwave on defrost mode, followed by 15 to 30 seconds at standard power. As with anything involving a microwave, your cook time may differ, but I found both Costco's Cheese Danish and Apple Cinnamon pastries came out tasting fresh and moist. The fillings warmed perfectly in concert with the pastry portion, making this a really tasty dessert. You'll want to eat them immediately after heating because, if left to cool, the Danishes will get stale, but as a quick treat from the freezer, Costco's Danishes are a winner.
Variety Dessert Bars
Four different bars — Pecan Caramel Brownies, Wildberry Macaroons, Chocolate Chunk Brookies, and Macaroon Madness — make up this 32-count variety pack, and they're a mixed bag at best. The two macaroon bars are obviously heavy on the coconut, and while the tart jam atop the Wildberry gives it a refreshing pop, the Macaroon Madness is more like a macaroon masquerading as a blondie, making the mouthful of coconuts a real surprise. On the brownie side, the Brookie is dominated by a good, fudgy brownie that overshadows the cookie portion, while the Pecan Caramel Brownie suffers from an overly cakey brownie portion that borders on dry.
I pulled one of each bar and microwaved them for 15 to 30 seconds each, and the results were again mixed. The Pecan Caramel Brownie dried out even more, while the Brookie got fudgier. I'd say that's one loss and one win for the brownies. The Wild Berry Macaroon was the only bar that didn't change noticeably when warmed, so this one was a winner and stays a winner. The biggest improvement was to the Macaroon Madness, which turned into a really soft butter cake after a quick zap.
None of the bars were adversely affected by time in the freezer, but most were transformed in one way or another in the microwave, so I'd say these are safe to freeze, but still an overall underwhelming buy for $19.99.
Croissants
Of all the baked goods Costco churns out, the croissants might be the most overlooked. A 12-pack is just $5.99. I dare you to find a better croissant deal this side of the Atlantic. Each is more than 6 inches long and extremely buttery and flaky. I've used them for everything from sandwiches to an overnight French toast bake and have never once been disappointed.
I'm happy to report that time in the freezer doesn't dull the magic of these croissants. Because of the high fat content and thin layers, the croissants don't freeze solid, so thawing them is a snap. I popped a few in an air-tight bag on the counter overnight, but they were ready to consume much earlier. I sliced mine down the middle, tossed it in the toaster oven for a few minutes, and was rewarded with a croissant that was equal parts crispy and chewy, with a buttery aroma that lingered in the kitchen all morning. With fast defrost times and easy reheating, Costco croissants are a super simple, tasty baked good to keep in the freezer at all times.
Baguette
We'll stick to the French theme and shift the focus to Costco's Baguette. A two-pack of these novelty baseball bat-sized loaves is just $5.66, another fantastic deal. The bread is good even if it's not my favorite item from Costco. The size alone makes it a prime candidate for freezing, but of all the bakery items I tried, this is the one that you should consider freezing the minute you get home.
A proper baguette should be crusty and chewy on the outside and soft and fluffy inside. Costco comes close, and if you get one straight out of the bakery oven, you'll get the desired effect, but the longer a baguette sits, the less desirable it becomes. Thankfully, a spell in the freezer followed by some time in the oven is the perfect combination to create an ideal baguette. I split mine in half lengthwise and baked it at 350 for about 10 minutes straight from the freezer. The crust was perfectly revived, and the insides were as advertised. Going from the freezer to the table is about all you can ask for, and the Costco baguette delivers.
Vanilla Chocolate Chip Muffins
The Costco muffin has had a long and winding history, but seems to have settled into a good place of late. I love Costco's muffins, and while I do miss the mixed pack, there's no denying that an 8-pack for $6.99 is worth a spot in your cart. The Double Chocolate is my go-to, but for this exercise, I mixed it up and tried out the Vanilla Chocolate Chip Muffins. If you enjoy the spongy mini muffins that come from a bag of Little Debbies, these are the super-sized versions. The chocolate chips are huge, if not somewhat inconsistently distributed, but the muffin itself has more than enough flavor to make up for any chocolate-free bites.
Thanks to their density, these muffins require a little more time to naturally thaw. I saw some recommendations online that suggested cutting the muffins in half prior to freezing to speed up the process, but I'm not sure that's necessary. I took the microwave shortcut, and, after peeling off the wrapper, tossed the whole thing in for just under 30 seconds. The result was a steaming-hot, perfectly moist muffin that had me seriously considering going back for a second. Honestly, these muffins should always be warmed up, so freezing them prior is a great way to always have a fresh muffin on hand.
Artisan Rolls
The Artisan Rolls are sold in a 12-pack for $5.99. They're precut and, to absolutely no one's surprise, quite large. The ciabatta-style rolls are equal parts chewy and airy. I could use these for everything from a dinner roll to the base of a sandwich, which makes them a solid item to keep in the freezer.
I previously called out these rolls as the perfect starting point for a Thanksgiving leftover sandwich because they're hearty enough to hold up to any mountain of sides you can throw at them. I pulled mine out of the freezer the night before I was set to use it, and the roll defrosted perfectly in a sealed Ziploc bag, but you could easily pop one in the oven or toaster and treat it like the baguette.
Of all the items on this list, this might be the most versatile. Freezing a bag of Artisan Rolls is a great fail-safe on nights when the pantry looks bare, and you need to whip up something with little to no work.
Bagels
I snagged a bag of the plain bagels, but Costco has several other flavors, including Parmesan Cheese and the new Pretzel Bagels. For $4.99, the 8-pack is absolutely worth buying because bagels are perfect for the freezer.
The origins of frozen bagels date back to the 1950s, when Lender's Bagels began freezing its products to meet demand and spread production work throughout the week. Today, freezer shelves are stacked high with frozen bagel options, but not all frozen bagels have to start there. Costco's bagels freeze well, but thawing them is a hot topic of debate.
I found several defrost methods online, including zapping them in the microwave, baking them in the oven, and letting them come to room temp on the kitchen counter. Costco's bagels are sold uncut, so folks online also had plenty of opinions on whether you should slice them before or after freezing.
Ultimately, I tested two methods in reviving my bagels. The first was a quick spin in the microwave on defrost mode, followed by slicing and then a trip to the toaster oven. The result was a very chewy bagel. I don't recommend this method at all. Instead, turn to the air fryer and pop the unsliced bagel in for 10 minutes at 350. The outside gets a lovely crust while the inside stays soft. I cut mine and threw it in the toaster for a few minutes as a finisher, but you could easily go from the air fryer to the plate.
Buttermilk Biscuits
Costco makes a lot of really quality baked goods, and for the most part, they all freeze well. Everything else I've run through has held up well in the freezer, but few items are enhanced by a trip to the freezer like the Buttermilk Biscuits.
I picked up ten of these behemoths for $6.99. This was my first foray into Costco biscuits and I was pleasantly surprised. The package has instructions for heating them in both the oven and the microwave when fresh. I prefer quick convenience, so I zapped mine for a minute and was rewarded with a steaming hot, super buttery biscuit.
Warm is the best way to enjoy this baked good no matter how fresh it is, so naturally, some time in the freezer does nothing to dim its light. I took a fully frozen biscuit and microwaved it for 45 seconds and it was just as good as the day I bought it. Don't overthink this one: Microwave your biscuit. If you're looking for a crispier outside, the oven is a fine method, but it's not worth the added effort in my estimation.
Triple Cookie Pack
If you're looking for a great dessert option with some choices, the Triple Cookie Pack is the way to go. It features eight each of the Chocolate Chunk, Oatmeal Raisin, and Double Nut cookies for $9.99, so there's a cookie for everyone.
I've reviewed Costco's Gourmet Chocolate Chunk cookies before, so I've already fallen in love with the frozen version of this tasty treat. The cookies freeze really well, and they thaw quickly, making them a fantastic last-minute snack straight from the freezer. I usually pull mine out 5 to 10 minutes before I want to dive in, and each time, I'm greeted by a cold, crisp, but not hard chocolate chip cookie.
Of course, this is the Triple Cookie Pack, so there are two other flavors that react just a bit differently when frozen. The Double Nut cookie, which is filled with white chocolate chunks, macadamia nuts, and cashews, is actually the softest of the three and can be eaten nearly frozen. The denser Oatmeal Raisin takes a little longer to soften, but you still don't need to plan ahead to enjoy one from the freezer.
I've had Costco cookies in my freezer for months on end, and they don't degrade in any noticeable way. If you're a cookie lover, snag a pack, enjoy a few, and then freeze the rest. You can thank me later.
Methodology
I froze all of the items on the same day, one day after purchasing them fresh from the store. I sealed each in a freezer-safe Ziploc bag and placed them in the same freezer for four to five days before sampling. Having tested and frozen a number of other baked goods in the past, I know the longer anything stays in the freezer, the more it degrades in quality, so keep in mind these reviews are based on a few days in a frozen state, not weeks or months.
For each item, I did a bit of online research to see what methods the masses recommend to defrost my frozen goods. For some, I tried a few different methods, and for others, I stumbled on a winner the first time. My evaluations were based on the flavor and texture of each good after freezing, as well as how easy it was to prep. All prices and quantities are based on my local Costco and may vary by location.