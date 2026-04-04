It's no secret that Costco has a beloved bakery section, offering sweet treats ranging from cakes to cookies to cinnamon rolls. Costco shoppers are nothing short of obsessed with the store's danishes, with fan-favorite flavors including almond or cherry. If you're anything like recipe developer Patterson Watkins, though, then you're team plain cheese danish all the way, which no doubt served as inspiration for her copycat Costco cream cheese danish recipe.

It's all about the flavor and texture balance when it comes to danishes, and in Watkins' recipe, she worked to ensure that each and every bite has that nice mix of creaminess, crispiness, sweetness, and tang. "Cheese danishes offer a pleasing flavor balance, not overly sweet, with a luxe-like richness, and sort of twangy tangy taste sensation you get from the cream cheese-filled center," she says. So not only will you end up with a great Costco dupe by following this recipe, but you'll end up with a much fresher danish than anything you can buy in a store.

Watkins is a big fan of store-bought puff pastry sheets, noting that they're "simple, easy, functional, and they bake up beautifully crisp, golden, and perfectly puffy." Homemade puff pastry can be burdensome to make, so this store-bought option provides a wonderful shortcut that will save you lots of time and energy (while still yielding a Costco-worthy pastry result).