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As we head into the spendiest season of the year, many consumers have holiday budgeting on their minds. When it comes to hosting dinners for loved ones on a budget, Walmart is a good place to begin your quest. While the retailer is best known for its inexpensive groceries, the chain carries a wide selection of affordable kitchenware, like plate sets, cooking utensils, appliances, and other home goods. To this end, we created a list of the best kitchen items new to the chain in 2026, including holiday and non-holiday products to accommodate your household's needs.

To make holiday shopping and party prep a little easier, we provided links and prices. Shoppers should also be able to find many of these items in store. However, we can't guarantee all 5,200 Walmart locations in the U.S. will carry these goods or prices will be as quoted. You'll notice the products listed here come from name brands, but Walmart offers many popular private brands, like Great Value and Marketside. Private label goods are naturally less expensive than branded items, and there are plenty of price cuts on Great Value products at Walmart this November to go along with the store's cost-effective kitchen items.