15 Best New Walmart Kitchen Finds Of 2026 (So Far)
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As we head into the spendiest season of the year, many consumers have holiday budgeting on their minds. When it comes to hosting dinners for loved ones on a budget, Walmart is a good place to begin your quest. While the retailer is best known for its inexpensive groceries, the chain carries a wide selection of affordable kitchenware, like plate sets, cooking utensils, appliances, and other home goods. To this end, we created a list of the best kitchen items new to the chain in 2026, including holiday and non-holiday products to accommodate your household's needs.
To make holiday shopping and party prep a little easier, we provided links and prices. Shoppers should also be able to find many of these items in store. However, we can't guarantee all 5,200 Walmart locations in the U.S. will carry these goods or prices will be as quoted. You'll notice the products listed here come from name brands, but Walmart offers many popular private brands, like Great Value and Marketside. Private label goods are naturally less expensive than branded items, and there are plenty of price cuts on Great Value products at Walmart this November to go along with the store's cost-effective kitchen items.
The Pioneer Woman Agatha Metal Roaster with Rack
This non-stick roasting pan offers spacious capacity capable of accommodating a turkey weighing up to 25 pounds. One shopper's review said, "The material is heavy and looks great quality. I love that the rack has handles to lift out." A good piece of cookware is just the beginning. Here are some more tips on roasting the perfect turkey.
Buy The Pioneer Woman Agatha Metal Roaster with Rack online for $37.96.
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Electric Blade Coffee Grinder
Praised for its "excellent style and craftsmanship" in a customer review, this aesthetic appliance can grind enough beans for 14 cups of coffee in one go. As for cleaning, shoppers will appreciate the removable stainless-steel bowl, which makes morning cleanup easier.
Buy the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Electric Blade Coffee Grinder online for $29.97.
Holiday Time Mixed Holiday Icons Mug Stack with Metal Rack 4-Pack
This mug set comes with four adorable designs — Santa, Christmas tree, snowman, and pumpkin — plus a metal rack for convenient storage. Perfect for coffee, tea, hot cocoa, or a classic hot toddy when you're feeling naughty (don't tell Santa). As one Walmart shopper put it, "This is the cutest holiday mug set I've ever seen."
Buy the Holiday Time Mixed Holiday Icons Mug Stack with Metal Rack 4-Pack online for $12.97.
Vitamix VX3 Blender
The Vitamix VX3 is great for smoothies, soups, salsas, frozen cocktails, and more. The device, which is currently available at a discount of $79.05 off its original price, comes with a 7-year limited warranty for added peace of mind. One customer said, "Awesome blender! Sauces come out very smooth and creamy, while the oat flour comes out fairly fine."
Buy the Vitamix VX3 Blender online for $399.95.
Holiday Time Santa Cookie Jar
Hey, it's Santa! And there are delicious cookies in his head! This festive cookie jar is a cute addition to countertops and kitchen tables during the holiday season. As one satisfied Walmart shopper said, "He is perfect ... I was surprisingly shocked when I saw how high quality this was." Santa comes in two hat color options, pink and red, and is hand-painted and hand-wash only.
Buy the Holiday Time Santa Cookie Jar online for $12.97 (cookies not included).
Beautiful Portable Rice and Soup Cooker with EverGood Ceramic Nonstick Coating
This versatile appliance would be a great gift for anyone living in a college dorm or small apartment. In addition to its compact design, the top handle also makes it highly portable. Featuring three preset functions for making soup, white rice, and other grains, this rice cooker holds three cups cooked and one cup uncooked.
Buy the Beautiful Portable Rice and Soup Cooker with EverGood Ceramic Nonstick Coating online for $26.98.
Glass Penguin 18-ounce Tumbler with Straw
We can't help but notice similarities between this charming penguin tumbler and Starbucks' wildly popular Bearista glasses, which debuted with the chain's November 2025 holiday menu. Tumblers have an 18-ounce capacity and come in additional designs and colors. Along with our flightless friend, there is also a light blue and red doggo, as well as another penguin in a pink hat and scarf.
Buy the Glass Penguin 18oz Tumbler with Straw online for $9.97.
The Pioneer Woman Audrey 12-Piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set
Perhaps you didn't know that Ree Drummond, aka the Pioneer Woman, has her own dishware. This attractive 12-piece set (available in different colors) is ideal for everyday dining, as it contains enough dinner plates, salad plates, and bowls to accommodate four guests. One review said the set "looks High-end," despite its affordable price point.
Buy The Pioneer Woman Audrey 12-Piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set online for $55.88.
Ninja Crispi DualZone Air Fryer
Whether you need a new air fryer or have been mulling an upgrade for your current device, Ninja Crispi DualZone is a worthy buy. Dual 4-quart glassware containers mean you can cook different foods at the same time. It also comes with six customizable functions. In addition to air fry, this appliance can also bake, dehydrate, and roast, with options for max crisp and re-crisp.
Buy the Ninja Crispi DualZone Air Fryer online for $379.
Beautiful 6-Slice Digital French Door Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Two appliances in one make this air fryer-toaster oven hybrid an economical device. The 13 preset functions allow you to toast (up to six bread slices at a time), broil, bake, reheat, and more. One Walmart reviewer, who previously owned a Beautiful brand air fryer, said of this model, "I think it's very nice, I love the upgrades they've done."
Buy the Beautiful 6-Slice Digital French Door Air Fryer Toaster Oven online for $139.
Better Homes & Gardens Embossed Tree Stoneware Cocotte with Lid
For anyone not familiar with fancy-pants culinary terms, a cocotte is an enameled cast iron cooking vessel (often referred to as a Dutch oven). This stoneware cocotte from Better Homes & Gardens has a 16-ounce capacity and is microwave, dishwasher, and oven safe (up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit). It also comes in white, green, and red shades.
Buy the Better Homes & Gardens White Embossed Tree Stoneware Cocotte with Lid online for $5.97.
GE Profile Opal Mini Ice Maker
Available at Walmart, the GE Profile Opal Mini Ice Maker allows you to recreate a coffee-shop-worthy salted caramel iced coffee recipe right at home. The small size is ideal for compact kitchens, while the swift efficient output yields one and a half pounds of ice per hour. Bonus: Nugget ice is all the rage thanks to its chewable texture and ability to speedily cool down beverages.
Buy the GE Profile Opal Mini Ice Maker Nugget Countertop Ice Machine online for $248.
Holiday Time Plaid Print Treat Containers 2-Pack
Treat containers make toting your holiday confections easy (and festive). These containers come in six seasonal designs: red plaid, red Santa, green holly, red presents, golden star, and green holiday icons. With a current rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars, one shopper dubbed the item, "So pretty and functional."
Buy the Holiday Time Plaid Print Treat Containers 2-Pack online for $2.97.
Holiday Time 20-ounce Gingerbread Family Ribbed Glass Can Sipper
Along with the sweet gingerbread motif, glass can sippers at Walmart come in candy cane and Christmas tree designs. Each sipper has a 20-ounce capacity and can be used with hot and cold beverages. One small note: This drinkware is hand wash only.
Buy the Holiday Time 20 oz Gingerbread Family Ribbed Glass Can Sipper online for $3.97.
Holiday Time Gingerbread Mini Pie Bakeware Pie Dish Set of 2
If these mini baking dishes don't inspire you to bust out your best pie recipes, nothing will. This practical set is oven, microwave, and dishwasher safe for your convenience. And because the stoneware is so darn cute, your homemade creations can go right from the oven to your holiday dinner table.
Buy the Holiday Time Gingerbread Mini Pie Bakeware Pie Dish 2-pack online for $6.97.