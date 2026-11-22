10 Burger King Breakfast Sandwich Upgrades To Know Before Your Next Visit
Burger King wants you to have it your way, and breakfast is no exception. Depending on where you live, breakfast is available from 6:00 a.m. until 10:30 or 11:00 a.m. The menu features entrees like various egg and meat combinations on a croissant, biscuit, or tortilla. You can also grab delicious sides like French toast sticks or hash browns.
To make breakfast at Burger King even more interesting, it's important to know that burgers are sometimes still available at some locations or via the app. Whether you're in the mood for a classic sausage biscuit or a flame-grilled Whopper, you have options all morning long.
But even with those choices at your disposal, the internet is full of ideas on how to upgrade your breakfast sandwich. Some involve adding unique ingredients while others include major ingredient swaps. While it's worth checking out the various Burger King breakfast sandwiches, don't feel locked into ordering straight off the menu. Instead, try one or more of these upgrade hacks for a truly unique morning meal experience.
Add French toast sticks to your sandwich
It's no secret that sweet and savory is a near-perfect flavor combination. You can get a delicious version in the morning at Burger King by adding a side of French toast sticks to your sandwich. That doesn't mean you take a bite of one and then the other. It means literally opening up your sandwich, adding a layer of French toast, and taking a bite of the entire experience.
Out of all the fast food French toast sticks available, Burger King ranks the highest thanks to a crispy coating on the outside and the perfect amount of cinnamon throughout. They also come with a side of syrup, which you can also add to your upgraded sandwich for an extra-sweet flavor and some extra moisture.
There's no hard fast rule on which type of sandwich works best for this hack. Go for either a Croissan'wich or biscuit with your favorite egg and meat combination. Including a saltier meat like sausage or bacon balances out the sweetness of the French toast stick and the cheese adds a creamy element. Don't be afraid to experiment with this Burger King secret. You can always take off the sticks if the flavor or texture doesn't work for you. But ultimately, this upgrade is one that's swept over the internet and will more than likely earn a spot on your list of favorite breakfast treats.
Make a triple-meat breakfast burger
Burger King makes its flame-grilled burgers available all day long, and that includes during the breakfast menu at many locations. But instead of just ordering a Whopper or other burger, check out this upgrade to make that beef patty part of your breakfast routine instead of an excuse for an early lunch.
What's the hack? To create a mix-and-matched, triple-meat breakfast burger that keeps you full until lunchtime. You'll need two orders to make this happen: The first is a plain bacon cheeseburger (no extras to interfere with the incoming breakfast flavors) and the second is a ham, egg, and cheese Croissan'wich.
Once your order is in hand, open up your burger bun and set it aside. Next, remove the ham, egg, and cheese from the croissant roll, and stack the filling on top of the beef patty sandwich. Close up the sesame bun and take a big bite of your new breakfast burger. It may seem decadent, and it probably is. But on the plus side, this upgrade is not only delicious, it's also packed with protein. Bonus points: You'll also have an extra croissant you can save as a snack for later on in the day.
Swap out the burger bun for a croissant
This Burger King breakfast sandwich upgrade takes advantage of the all-day burger menu and some of the ingredients that are limited to the morning. Pick your favorite burger off the menu but instead of getting it with the classic sesame seed bun, make a swap for the timeless Croissan'wich bread.
Believe it or not, the Croissan'wich is overwhelmingly the public's favorite breakfast menu item at Burger King. Pair that buttery, flaky bread with a juicy, grilled burger for a slightly sweeter approach to the savory classic. The bread almost melts in your mouth. When coupled with the signature charcoal flavor of Burger King's patties, it gives the signature smoky flavor a French twist.
Whether you're looking for a way to spice up your favorite burger or you just crave a basic breakfast burger, this off-menu upgrade gets the job done. You may need to order in person instead of swapping your bread choice through the Burger King app. But it's worth the visit to the drive-thru to get that pillowy soft croissant roll for your next morning burger order.
Build a mega croissant
The croissant roll is a popular option on the Burger King breakfast menu, but there are even more ways to customize it than what's listed online or at your local restaurant. Get two different Croissan'wiches. Remove the filling from one of them and add it to the other. The result is an incredibly dense, protein-heavy breakfast that will keep you feeling full even longer.
Here's an example of a mega croissant. Order a sausage, egg, and cheese as well as a bacon, egg, and cheese Croissan'wich. The filling of bacon, plus extra egg and cheese, stacks on the sausage version for double the meat and double the egg. You can get larger Croissan'wiches, such as the Fully Loaded, which comes with ham, sausage, bacon, eggs, and cheese. There's also the Double Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Croissan'wich. But it only doubles the sausage and cheese, not the egg.
Creating your own mega croissant breakfast sandwich lets you choose which proteins to double up on and which ones to leave off your plate. It's especially good value to use this hack when Burger King offers value promotions and breakfast deals.
Add hashbrowns to your sandwich
There's perhaps no better texture and flavor combination than crispy and salty, and you can add it directly to any Burger King breakfast sandwich using a simple menu item: BK hash browns. It's a simple way to upgrade the soft, predictable texture you usually find with breakfast sandwiches at nearly any restaurant.
The salted hash browns don't really have their own overpowering flavor, so you'll still enjoy the taste of the bacon, sausage, and other stars of the show. But the hash browns give your sandwich extra weight, especially if you don't want to add extra meat to your meal or order two sandwiches to turn into one mega sandwich. Plus, you don't have to request any special upgrades from the Burger King staff — this one is completely DIY.
Hash browns are a cheap, easy addition that transform your sandwich. Plus, Burger King hash brows are served as small rounds, rather than one full patty like you get at McDonald's. That makes it easy to experiment and find the perfect amount of potato and crispiness without feeling overwhelmed by a single patty. Prevent them from falling out by pressing them into your sandwich's melted cheese. If you're not digging in right away, add the hash browns before pulling out of the Burger King parking lot to keep them nestled in tight. And if you have any left over, you get an extra treat before you even take your first bite of sandwich.
Get a sausage Croissan'wich with jelly
We're all about mixing and matching flavor profiles, especially on the Burger King morning menu. Although adding jelly to your breakfast sandwich may seem like a basic upgrade, many fans swear by this as a must-have for any Croissan'wich order. It's especially tasty on the Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Croissan'wich and the Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Croissan'wich.
Choose between strawberry and grape jelly from Burger King, or take your sandwich home to use your own favorite preserves, like raspberry or sweet pepper jelly. Whatever you pick, you'll elevate your breakfast experience from a regular sandwich to an unexpected, savory-sweet delight. It's similar to a Monte Cristo, a ham and cheese sandwich grilled with powdered sugar on top and jam on the side.
When you think about it, adding jam to your sausage Burger King Croissan'wich makes sense. All of the ingredients mirror a fancy charcuterie board: smoked meat, creamy cheese, and fruit. While your mind may automatically go to syrup when brainstorming how to sweeten up your breakfast, jelly or jam really works better in this scenario. You'll feel like you're getting an upscale cafe experience instead of a quick and easy drive-thru breakfast.
Order extra egg through the app
Eating a high-protein diet is one of the biggest food trends in recent years, and the Burger King breakfast menu makes it easy to start your day off strong. Choose any breakfast sandwich and request an extra order of egg to amp up your protein intake. You could get even more if you decide to add some meat to your order as well.
There are two different ways to get that extra order of egg on your sandwich. The first is to order two sandwiches and combine their filling on one set of bread. But some Burger King fans say it's also possible to add an extra egg patty to your sandwich for free through the app. This tip was specifically given during one of Burger King's 2 for $5 breakfast sandwich promotion. Users reported no extra charge when ordering on the app.
It's worth checking the app anytime of year to see if you can "beef" up your breakfast with more eggs. It makes an inexpensive sandwich an even better deal without having to pay for extra meat or two sandwiches.
Ask for more sauces
You might normally associate dipping sauces with chicken nuggets or fries, but they're also a great way to update your Burger King breakfast sandwich. At the time of writing, BK offers a special savory sauce, which is an upgraded ketchup that also has garlic, onion, and BBQ seasoning. You can also get classic flavors like honey mustard, buffalo, or sweet and sour.
Adding a few packets of sauce to your order can add flavor and moisture to your Burger King breakfast sandwich, especially if the bread tastes a little dry. Dip each bite to try multiple flavors or spread it directly on the biscuit or croissant once you find your favorite flavor. Honey mustard works well with ham or bacon, just like you might add it to a lunch sandwich with either protein. Try the special savory sauce with a sausage patty, or add some buffalo sauce to any sandwich for a spicy hot sauce kick.
If you frequently hit up Burger King for breakfast, rotating through different sauces is a cheap upgrade that adds some variety to your morning routine. Whether or not you have to pay extra or not depends on location, but additional sauce packets typically cost around $0.15 to $0.40 more if so.
Go low carb with an egg bun
This breakfast burger creation helps you boost your morning protein intake while also limiting carbs. Instead of just adding an egg to your burger — and remember, you can order burgers for breakfast at some locations — you'll actually create a burger using egg patties as a bun replacement. Order a burger of your choice and request no bread, then ask for two egg patties. The texture of the BK eggs are quite strong, and resemble an omelet more than scrambled eggs. So they should hold up almost as well as a bun.
This is a fun way to still get breakfast vibes while opting for a different meat than the traditional bacon or sausage patty filling. You can also opt out of the usual burger toppings, like lettuce and tomato, if you want the sandwich to lean more towards breakfast flavors than traditional burger flavors.
The eggs keep this breakfast upgrade firmly in the sandwich category while still giving you a grain-free meal. Plus, we like this option better than a lettuce-wrapped burger because it keeps the entire sandwich warm and comforting. It can get messy, though, so ask for a knife and fork or keep the whole thing in the wrapper as you enjoy.
Create a scrambled egg burger
A scrambled egg burger is an easy breakfast burger upgrade that may not even cost anything, depending on your location. Some locations do charge a little extra, but the extra texture and flavor added by the eggs makes it worth it. The burger remains the star of the show, while you still get a fluffy egg fix first thing in the morning.
Another plus is that Burger King's egg formulation makes it convenient to eat, instead of a dripping fried egg you find at some restaurants. Keeping the burger toppings helps the meal skew more towards the lunch side of brunch, rather than staying too stuck on breakfast flavors. Keeping the Whopper's lettuce, tomato, and onion, for example, can add some crunch that nicely balances the softness of the egg.
This upgrade isn't available on the Burger King app, so you'll have to special order it in-person. Some Redditors swear by it as an easy change, while others say they wouldn't try to ask for such a swap at their location. Still, the next time you're wondering what to get for breakfast at Burger King, consider requesting an extra egg to add to your favorite burger.
Methodology
We scoured the internet to find Burger King fans' top recommendations for breakfast upgrades. This included social media and forums such as TikTok, Reddit, and more to find the latest trends and hacks. The result is the perfect balance of savory and sweet to start your day off right. Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.