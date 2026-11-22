Burger King wants you to have it your way, and breakfast is no exception. Depending on where you live, breakfast is available from 6:00 a.m. until 10:30 or 11:00 a.m. The menu features entrees like various egg and meat combinations on a croissant, biscuit, or tortilla. You can also grab delicious sides like French toast sticks or hash browns.

To make breakfast at Burger King even more interesting, it's important to know that burgers are sometimes still available at some locations or via the app. Whether you're in the mood for a classic sausage biscuit or a flame-grilled Whopper, you have options all morning long.

But even with those choices at your disposal, the internet is full of ideas on how to upgrade your breakfast sandwich. Some involve adding unique ingredients while others include major ingredient swaps. While it's worth checking out the various Burger King breakfast sandwiches, don't feel locked into ordering straight off the menu. Instead, try one or more of these upgrade hacks for a truly unique morning meal experience.