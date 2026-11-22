11 Grocery Store Snacks Making A Surprising Comeback
It's always a letdown when your favorite grocery store snacks disappear from shelves. The reasons are irrelevant — when you're hankering for what you love, and manufacturers rudely remove those items from their catalog, it feels like a personal slight against your appetite. So when you hear that your favorites are making an unexpected comeback, there's plenty of reason to celebrate. Well, break out the party hats and streamers; it's time to rejoice for the resurgence of some tasty treats and tempting eats, all circling back like a boomerang for your enjoyment.
An eclectic array of grocery snacks has begun making surprising comebacks in 2026, with more to come in 2027. If you've been missing your favorite store-shelf treats from years gone by and have hoped some of them might show back up, you're in luck. These and a slew of other snacks are either hitting shelves in the near future or will have done so by the time you read this. Some of these returns are temporary, a limited-time-only offer that requires quick feet and sharp attention for maximum enjoyment while stock is on hand. This round-up of the resurging snacks should help you get your ducks in a row.
Wonka candies
The man in the top hat has never truly gone off shelves, but the reintroduction of Wonka candies comes with a glut of new interpretations of old creations, along with some never-before-seen goodies to dazzle and delight. The Wonka collection has cycled through several iterations over the 50-plus years since the iconic movie based on the beloved children's book first appeared. It launched an empire that's inspired remakes of the films and entirely new chapters — an apt set-up for a candy operation that keeps regenerating itself to keep up with an ever-evolving audience. And in November 2026, it's back with an array of enticing yums, tied into the Netflix competition show "Wonka's The Golden Ticket."
What's different about this surprising new collection in the thrilling Wonka candy tradition? A quartet of quirky treats that get fans spun up in the spirit of the world's favorite literary chocolate factory. Multi-flavored Wonka Magic Hats are chocolate praline shells shaped like the top hat worn by the confectioner himself, while Wonka's popular chocolate bars expand to include the new Purplypurple, a silky chocolate filled with vibrant purple-hued caramel filling.
There are also Wonka Magic Garden Chewy Ropes (think Twizzler Filled Twists in lemon-lime flavor) and Wonka Oompa Loompa gummies, flavored in blueberry and strawberry, with a raspberry cola-flavored liquid waiting inside. With something scrumdiddlyumptious for both chocolate and chewy candy lovers in the snacking mood, Wonka's eternal return is an occasion to celebrate.
Wheat Thins Ranch
Adding the dip flavor to the cracker itself gave Wheat Thins Ranch a sector of the market few other crackers could claim. It was part of a long-term upgrade effort begun in 2001 that introduced flavored Wheat Thins to the usual wheat-flavored box. Down the line, sun-dried tomato basil and spicy sweet chili versions appeared as well, but it was the beloved ranch that got the movement started. When they were removed from the Nabisco rotation — a change customers noticed sometime around 2022 — snack lovers were aghast. How could such a popular flavor being applied to a long-loved snack-aisle favorite suddenly be deemed unworthy of a permanent spot in the Nabisco Wheat Thin collection?
While there's no readily available answer for the disappearance, there was plenty of outcry when this tangy savory snack showed back up in grocery aisles. Sharp-eyed shoppers noticed the mid-2026 return and took to Instagram to notify the masses. Now, Wheat Thins Ranch are back on Walmart and some Kroger company shelves as a proud part of the cracker line-up, at least for the time being. However, their availability currently appears to vary depending on the location. With such demand building up during its disappearance, there's hopefully enough purchasing power from relieved snackers to keep these kicky crisps in production for a long time to come.
Ferrara Classic candies
Ferrara was responsible for launching familiar favorites to the candy aisle, including Red Hots and Lemonhead — ice cream truck classics that made their way to the mainstream to become the perfect boxed treats for sneaking into the movies. They used to come in pocket-sized boxes, but the super-sizing of the whole world made them a mega snack that couldn't be denied. Now, these popular retro candies in need of a comeback are returning to shelves in pocket-sized pouches for the first time ever, priced at $1 for a double-dose of throwback glee. Who wouldn't love classic candies you can carry around and enjoy at prices that rival the old days?
Fans of classics such as Gobstoppers, Lemonhead, Red Hots, Bottle Caps, and Runts can once again delight in handy carry-around packs of their favorite treats. It's unknown whether the impending shutdown of a long-time Ferrara factory in Chicago after almost 120 years, plus the impending layoff of more than 150 workers, will shorten the lifespan of this sugary renaissance. You'd better grab them when you see them in case the comeback turns into another go-away.
Ore-Ida Crispers
Snacks from the frozen potato aisle shouldn't be overlooked in the comeback category, and one particular Ore-Ida offering leads the frosty pack. Launched way back in 1975, Ore-Ida Crispers! were a cross between a fry and a tot, combining crispy and fluffy textures for a singular snack time sensation that spud fans came to adore. It was one of the best Ore-Ida french fries on the market, a perfect compromise for anyone who couldn't decide what their favorite potato snack shape was — until 2022, when Ore-Ida said, "Later, tater," to the unique creation.
This was a snack-sector tragedy that inspired a Change.org petition to put the potato wheels back in motion. Ore-Ida waited until the summer of 2026 — National French Fry Day, to be exact — to reintroduce the Crispers! to the frigid snacking wonderland of the frozen potato section, but it finally happened.
Admittedly, there are some hitches and glitches with the renaissance. This heated snack is only available in certain regions and store chains, which means not everyone can recapture the warm, tasty glow of days gone by. But the fact that they're back in production at all means there's hope that they'll spread across the country someday, reigniting the snacking fires of those who anxiously await the better angels of Ore-Ida executives to remind them that spreading the love can only mean good things for their bottom line.
Lay's Wavy chocolate-covered chips
Lay's latched onto the salty-sweet movement by dipping its deep-grooved chips in chocolate and creating a one-of-a-kind treat — one that admittedly sounded like something only late-night snackers would have thought to conjure when there was nothing else in the pantry. But the mix was a winner and seemed like a potential specialty bag that Lay's could ride all the way to the bank. So when the company yanked them away from the chip rack in 2017, customers were more than disappointed; they were bereft, as much as one can be over the loss of a treasured snack.
The popular Lay's potato chip flavor returned to the snacking scene in 2021, though it was relegated to a Valentine's Day giveaway rather than being available for everyone to purchase. But as of 2026, Lay's Wavy chocolate-coated chips will be part of the company's holiday snack selection, cleverly titled Holi-Lay's. This time, fans and noobs alike can choose between classic milk chocolate and uber-chic Dubai chocolate versions. They're bound to be on shopping wish lists when they hit shelves on December 1, 2026, filling stockings and showing up as Hanukkah gifts to amaze the unsuspecting snacker in search of novel noshes to nibble.
If you happen to be one of these persnickety snackers, be warned: These are limited-edition releases, gone as soon as the holiday calendar flips over to Valentine's Day again. You'd be wise to grab as many as you can when you find them.
Bubble Jug
Who could resist the idea of pouring sugary powder into their mouths and feeling the particles merge into a super-soft wad of bubble gum? Bubble Jug captured the imaginations of gum-chewing '90s kids and gave them a treat that millennials could call their own. So why would the producers ever think to delete such an innovative novelty from their operation? It seems the Amurol Confections Company, a once-sugarless gum manufacturer responsible for other fun chewables such as Big League Chew, Bubble Tape, and the beloved Bubble Jug as part of the Wrigley family of companies, discontinued the chuggable gum in 2003.
Nostalgia reigns supreme in the snack world, as we all know, and with enough attention and momentum, a snack like Bubble Jug can be brought back from the trash heap. After a 20-year hiatus, the clever '90s bubble gum creation was picked up by Iconic Candy and made a return appearance at the 2026 edition of the Sweets & Snacks Expo. Before that, the bright-pink jug had already made its reappearance at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store gift shops and Walmart stores. Now, elated millennials who have their own kids can revisit the fun as they introduce a new generation to this dusty classic.
Ouch! bubble gum
Remember when you were little, and you could count on your owies being soothed by a Band-Aid? Then Ouch! bubble gum came along to turn owie-soothing into a super-sweet bubble-blowing occasion, complete with a metal canister and neon-hued bandage graphics on every label. You may be soothed by Advil and a nap these days, but Ouch! bubble gum is still a core memory for kids from the '90s, and now the long-gone canisters are back on shelves to remind you how easy you had it when your joints didn't crackle so much.
Eagle-eyed candy aficionados have spotted the hot pink containers back in Walmart, stirring up the thrill of childhood and showing Gen Z just how good things used to be. Retro treat company Iconic Candy picked up these fruit-flavored strips and breathed new life into the idea of novelty bubble gum. They're as vibrant and colorful as ever, and they come with that keepsake metal canister you can hide your treasures in. Who needs exciting new candies when this chewable time machine can bring the good ol' days back?
Sunkist Fruit Gems
It's not often a snack aisle classic goes the distance with a 90-year run, but Sunkist Fruit Gems just happens to be one that pulled it off. These jelly slices mimic citrus wedges, right down to the colorful segments and sugar-coated rind. But in September 2026, Sunkist confirmed that these generational goodies had been discontinued, leaving longtime Gems lovers aghast. After all, this had been a kosher treat enjoyed for decades, often given as gifts for bar and bat mitzvahs and becoming a standard part of the Jewish rite of passage. How could a classic just be summarily dismissed like this?
It wasn't long before Sunkist responded to the ensuing outcry with a promise of a return for Sunkist Fruit Gems. The company is contracting with a different manufacturer in an attempt to maintain the standard of quality to which their devoted customers have become accustomed. Word on the candy wire is that a Louisville, Kentucky, company called Candyrific will assume responsibility for cranking out the candies. Though there has been no timetable given for the return, an Instagram update from Sunkist in late September vowed to release more details shortly. Watch this space.
Oh Henry! bars
It's always an occasion to celebrate when a beloved old-time candy bar shows back up on the circuit. Such is the moment for Oh Henry!, a vintage chocolate bar with fudge, peanuts, and caramel in a delicious cylindrical form. Oh Henry! first hit shelves in 1920 when the Williamson Candy Co. began producing the treats. The mythology behind the name is that a young lothario named Henry made visits to woo the women working in the factory, who'd send him on errands with a call of "Oh, Henry!" That kind of lore should stick around as long as possible, as should the bar that bears the name.
In one of those corporate stories that seem to be more and more frequent all the time, Nestlé snagged the rights to the Oh Henry! bar in 1984 after more than 60 sweet years as a Williamson product. All seemed hunky-dory at the time, and the candy creation kept chugging along as it had for all those decades, making lovers of all things chocolate a little happier.
So, how and when did things go askew? After Ferrara Candy Company took over the Nestlé Company's confectionery business in 2018, the bar became a mere memory. But as of May 2026, Blair Candy confirmed that Oh Henry! had been brought back to life for all who remember it — and for those who've never given it a try, there's a not-so-new candy bar to sink your teeth into. There's no telling if and when it will slip out of sight again.
Gushers
Gushers helped turn the usual fruit snack youngsters were used to into an interactive, candy-like treat reminiscent of Freshen Up gum and other chewy goodies with liquid goop locked in their centers. General Mills dropped these juicy gems onto the market in 1992, giving the millennial snacker (and, let's be real here, their parents) a whole new way to enjoy prepackaged snacks on the go.
Around 2022, customers in Texas started noticing the disappearance of Gushers from store shelves, though others reported seeing them at convenience stores, stocked near chewy and gummy candies rather than with the usual boxed snacks. Technically, they were never totally discontinued — while many flavors had come and gone, Gushers were still in production. However, they weren't as easy to find as they once had been.
But the perceived discontinuation may have prompted the Gushers folks to rethink their strategy, and as of 2026, the bursting fruit snacks have flooded the candy aisle with new trendy flavor blends, including Super Sour and Sweet & Spicy. It seems that General Mills recognizes the power of nostalgic snacking and targeting the right audience; if adult millennials are in search of their favorite treats from yesteryear, they can find them in a more grown-up section of the grocery store rather than being relegated to the children's snack section.
Suzy Qs
The classic Suzy Q's gave snack cake lovers a little slice of heaven in a cellophane wrapper. The crème-filled chocolate wonders were a staple of the 20th century, filling lunch boxes and awaiting midnight snackers along with the rest of the snack cake standards such as Twinkies and Ding Dongs. But when one of America's most famous baked goods brands, Hostess, dropped production of the Suzy Q's in 2020, the world of snacks grew a little bit darker.
This actually wasn't the first time the chocolatey treat went M.I.A. A bankruptcy in the early 2010s saw Suzy Q's become a casualty of reorganization. They became a hide-and-seek item from that point until they were omitted entirely from the production schedule, leaving a hungry public wondering what would become of the generational goodie, a part of American snacking culture since its introduction in 1961.
Well, wonder no more, snackers in need. Suzy Q's have indeed reappeared on shelves, showing up in late 2025 to remind our taste buds that we really do deserve good things. The reception has been overwhelmingly positive. Walmart shoppers leave mostly five-star ratings, and glowing reviews can attest to the new Q making a welcome resurgence.