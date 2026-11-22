It's always a letdown when your favorite grocery store snacks disappear from shelves. The reasons are irrelevant — when you're hankering for what you love, and manufacturers rudely remove those items from their catalog, it feels like a personal slight against your appetite. So when you hear that your favorites are making an unexpected comeback, there's plenty of reason to celebrate. Well, break out the party hats and streamers; it's time to rejoice for the resurgence of some tasty treats and tempting eats, all circling back like a boomerang for your enjoyment.

An eclectic array of grocery snacks has begun making surprising comebacks in 2026, with more to come in 2027. If you've been missing your favorite store-shelf treats from years gone by and have hoped some of them might show back up, you're in luck. These and a slew of other snacks are either hitting shelves in the near future or will have done so by the time you read this. Some of these returns are temporary, a limited-time-only offer that requires quick feet and sharp attention for maximum enjoyment while stock is on hand. This round-up of the resurging snacks should help you get your ducks in a row.