10 Best New Candies To Hit Shelves In 2026 (So Far)

Candy has come a long way since the honey-coated confections of ancient times. Walk into just about any grocery or convenience store, and you'll face a paralyzing selection of chocolate, gummies, and hard candy in a variety of flavors. Along with nostalgia-eliciting old-school favorites like Mallo Cups and Necco Wafers, candy manufacturers constantly work to develop new creations to tempt consumers. That brings us to the wide range of sweets that make up the best new candy of 2026 (so far).

We're highlighting 10 exciting releases that include chocolate bars and treats, new gummy flavor releases, and unexpected texture pairings. You'll even find a few Halloween options among the mostly non-holiday picks (ICYMI, check out this list of popular Halloween candy from worst to best). Candy industry shifts point toward a consumer base desiring unabashed flavors (as indicated by the rise of spicy sweets) and unique textures (such as freeze-dried candies). This list falls nicely in line with prevailing trends and offers a little something for every sweet tooth or craving.