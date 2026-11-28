Baguettes and croissants may appear similar at first. But the truth is: The only things these two bakery items have in common are that they both use flour and water and start from a ball of dough. From there, the ingredients used and the way in which one handles the dough will alter the chemical makeup and therefore change baking results (e.g., texture and taste). There are other specific definitions that separate bread from pastry.

Bread is made of flour and water, kneaded, then baked. Often, bread is put through a fermentation process. This is when yeast consumes the starches in flour and creates a carbon dioxide byproduct. Carbon dioxide causes your homemade sourdough bread to rise, develop air bubbles, and reach that delicious spongy texture. Pastry dough also consists of flour and water but, unlike bread, adds fat (like lard or butter) and potentially sugar. From there, the dough is rolled together in thin sheets. This makes for flaky, or crumbly textures, as opposed to bread's chewier texture.

Of course, there are always discrepancies. For example, do biscuits (which have butter but little to no sugar) count as bread or a pastry? Ultimately, the answer falls to how and with what frequency the dough is handled, the ingredients used, and even the specifics within the ingredients (like high-protein vs. low-protein flour). Below, you'll find a comprehensive breakdown for breads and pastries.