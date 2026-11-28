Arby's has undeniably carved a place for itself in the fast food market with its towering roast beef sandwiches and distinctive Curly-Q fries. But among its more unique offerings, its Greek Gyro (more properly called a gyros in Greece) is a decidedly Eastern Mediterranean twist. This sandwich is a flavor bomb packed with meat, onions, a cucumber-based dressing, and mayonnaise. It's also the perfect canvas for some particularly creative hacks.

Arby's original menu in 1964 was a far cry from any culinary specialty derived from the lush shores of the Aegean Sea, but the chain first experimented with a Greek gyros in 2006. This is a classic Ottoman-influenced flatbread filled with meat, garlic-heavy seasoning, salad, a creamy sauce, and occasionally fries, and the Arby's version was made with roast beef. Later, the restaurant chain introduced a traditional Greek-style lamb and beef version in 2017, which turned out to be such a success. With over 27 million sales that year alone, it ended up taking its place among Arby's standard nationwide menu items in 2018. While some may cast doubt on the authenticity of the flatbread sandwich — and one of our own reviewers wasn't quite so enthusiastic — the online response to the gyros has generally been on the favorable side. "Paid $4 for this sandwich and it's worth every penny," said one Reddit commenter. "This is the sandwich they've been missing for years!"

Arby's allows you to tailor your sandwiches to suit your tastes, so there's a lot you can do with your gyros to enhance its flavor and take it in a multitude of directions. From giving it a spicy kick, to adding bacon or chicken tenders, to borrowing sauces from other sandwiches, here are some of the best customization options to try.