8 Ordering Tips For A More Flavorful Arby's Gyro
Arby's has undeniably carved a place for itself in the fast food market with its towering roast beef sandwiches and distinctive Curly-Q fries. But among its more unique offerings, its Greek Gyro (more properly called a gyros in Greece) is a decidedly Eastern Mediterranean twist. This sandwich is a flavor bomb packed with meat, onions, a cucumber-based dressing, and mayonnaise. It's also the perfect canvas for some particularly creative hacks.
Arby's original menu in 1964 was a far cry from any culinary specialty derived from the lush shores of the Aegean Sea, but the chain first experimented with a Greek gyros in 2006. This is a classic Ottoman-influenced flatbread filled with meat, garlic-heavy seasoning, salad, a creamy sauce, and occasionally fries, and the Arby's version was made with roast beef. Later, the restaurant chain introduced a traditional Greek-style lamb and beef version in 2017, which turned out to be such a success. With over 27 million sales that year alone, it ended up taking its place among Arby's standard nationwide menu items in 2018. While some may cast doubt on the authenticity of the flatbread sandwich — and one of our own reviewers wasn't quite so enthusiastic — the online response to the gyros has generally been on the favorable side. "Paid $4 for this sandwich and it's worth every penny," said one Reddit commenter. "This is the sandwich they've been missing for years!"
Arby's allows you to tailor your sandwiches to suit your tastes, so there's a lot you can do with your gyros to enhance its flavor and take it in a multitude of directions. From giving it a spicy kick, to adding bacon or chicken tenders, to borrowing sauces from other sandwiches, here are some of the best customization options to try.
Request additional gyros seasoning
They say you can never have too much seasoning (within reason, as with all things), and the Arby's Gyro is far from the exception. When it comes to Mediterranean food, especially from the eastern shores, it really is all about the heady mix of aromas and flavors you find in food, from fresh herbs to garlic and onions to all kinds of ground spices. The Arby's Gyro already carries over many of the region's very own distinctive flavors, with its seasoning including onion, garlic, parsley, olive oil, salt, and paprika (with a list of other unspecified spices). The onion and garlic provide the wrap's unmistakably savory notes, while the other spices enhance its overall flavor profile with a more fragrant, herbaceous quality. But if you want to make it all even more pronounced, while maintaining the wrap's classic flavor profile, you can just request to add more of it. After all, let's be honest, gyros aren't exactly made for subtlety.
While this isn't a standard customization, it's possible in some locations to ask for extra seasoning. The key is to ask for it to be spread out across the meat rather than sprinkled in a single location, so you don't get a localized explosion of flavor overpowering your taste buds. Since gyros seasoning already contains plenty of sodium, the saltiness of an extra dose could be a bit much for those with delicate palates — or anyone watching their blood pressure. That said, it's an easy way to get an additional hit of savory flavor with minimal effort.
Load your gyros with curly fries for an authentic twist
Curly Fries are one of the standout items of Arby's menu, with their spiral shape and flavorful seasoning being one of the more recognizable components associated with the fast food company — even though these fries were a relative latecomer to the menu, introduced in 1988. We have a whole list of tips on how to customize Arby's fries, but for a quick addition to your gyros, load them inside your sandwich.
This is a more authentic twist than you may realize. A popular way of making gyros in Greece since the 1990s is stuffing the wraps with French fries or potato wedges — a trick shared with Turkish kebabs or Levantine shawarma. It's particularly popular at gyros stands, being the sort of carb-on-carb feast typically associated with a post-night-out takeaway or a hearty hangover cure. Arby's curly fries may have a more idiosyncratic shape than the fries you'll typically find at a Corfu or Athens gyros joint, but their garlic-heavy seasoning fits the pita wrap and its ingredients' own flavor profile perfectly. With a single bite, you'll feel like you've been teleported from an everyday drive-through to the idyllic coast of a Greek island.
Out of all these hacks, this might be the most straightforward to execute. Since Arby's orders can typically be requested with a side of fries, this doesn't need any particular tricks or customization sorcery. You don't even need to ask the staff to make any changes, because you can easily do it yourself.
Swap your raw onions with caramelized ones
Raw red onions are the unsung heavy lifters of any classic gyros. Despite being a relatively small component in the wrap's filling, they take up a lot of space on your palate, adding crunch, freshness, a slightly pungent kick, and sweet umami all in one go. Indeed, Arby's faithfully replicated the classic Greek formula by including fresh red onions in its standard gyros lineup.
That said, raw onions aren't to everyone's liking, and their sharpness and lingering aftertaste can put some people off from having the wrap in its entirety. One hack you can try out at Arby's is to swap them out for caramelized onions, which provide a honey-like sweetness without the harsher crunch and stronger taste of raw onions. This isn't a thing of tradition, as the original Greek recipe does call for the raw variety, but nothing says traditions can't be modified — and at Arby's, you're hardly dealing with the most authentic of Greek culinary offerings.
To try this hack, it's worth familiarizing yourself with the Arby's menu, which offers caramelized onions in its Chicken and Angus Cheesesteak sandwiches. While this does mean it's a non-premium menu ingredient, it does not guarantee that all restaurant locations will accept the swap. Moreover, while the cheesesteaks are available as of November 2026, they aren't currently advertised as standard menu items. Instead, they're limited offerings that may drop off menus at any point. Still, it's worth asking. This swap could add a subtle dose of sweetness that can have a surprisingly potent impact on your gyros, elevating it from flavorful to decadent.
Ask for extra bacon
Bacon in gyros might be even more of a cultural heresy than asking for your onion caramelized, but fear not the wrath of Zeus — this one addition can add an instant boost of flavor to your wrap. Arby's bacon, which is included in many of their sandwiches (like the Turkey Ranch & Bacon and the Chicken Bacon & Swiss), isn't merely classic bacon but has the addition of smoke flavoring, giving it a woody kind of depth that can further enhance the already rich savoriness of the gyros meat. Bacon is a classic sandwich ingredient, which is why the BLT ranks among the all-time best sandwiches, and the flavor should nicely complement the gyros sauce, which contains cucumber.
Getting your hands on Arby's bacon shouldn't be too difficult, since the chain already provides it as a standard ingredient, although you'll need to check if your specific restaurant permits cross-menu customizations. Ideally, you'd want the bacon to be wedged between the gyros meat. It's worth noting, however, that asking for bacon may come at an extra expense and might not be the best idea if you're sensitive to salt — the gyros meat is already heavily seasoned.
Dip your gyros in beefy au jus sauce
This specific tip might be the more unusual one on this list, but it actually makes for an excellent finishing touch to your gyros. To further enhance the savoriness and meaty flavor of your wrap, consider dipping it in an au jus sauce — that is, cooking juices from beef. The umami richness of the dipping sauce brings out all of the meatiness in your gyros while tenderizing the wrap for the most exquisitely luxurious bite.
This might seem like a rather fussy, almost gourmet-inspired hack for a quick fast-food staple, but it's relatively easy to achieve using the Arby's menu. You just need to ask for the au jus sauce typically served with the Classic French Dip & Swiss, which many locations will be able to give you. Here, we recommend keeping the classic gyros dip too so the au jus doesn't entirely change the Mediterranean flavor profile of the gyros. Use it as a tasty, beef-flavored addition.
Make gyros with chicken tenders
When it was still available, the turkey gyros at Arby's was an underrated option to try. Lighter, less calorie-dense, and also high in protein, it was a great option when paying attention to your macros, or if the chewy density of red meat isn't to your liking. It wasn't even a cultural affront, either — Greeks have long been making gyros with chicken, which is close enough to turkey in taste and texture. Nevertheless, as of November 2026, this option is no longer present on all Arby's menus, meaning you might have to come up with the delicious workaround of requesting breaded chicken tenders.
Granted, chicken tenders aren't quite the same thing as lean turkey strips, but you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who finds them less flavorful, especially with their rich, crispy fried coating and tender white meat interior. While the tenders are indulgently savory, chicken itself is a relatively neutral-flavored meat, meaning it complements the gyros ingredient profile excellently. You can consider asking Arby's employees if they'll substitute the classic gyros meat fillings with the tenders, although this customization is not guaranteed at all locations. Conversely, you can order some separately and then either substitute them or add them to the existing gyros for a meat-on-meat extravaganza.
Ask for sauerkraut in your filling
Arguably the most idiosyncratic suggestion on the list, if you can make the leap of faith, we'd recommend adding some sauerkraut to your gyros. It's unorthodox, for sure, but bear with us here: Sauerkraut actually works harmoniously with the existing line-up of fillings in the wrap. Shredded fermented cabbage, sauerkraut is a popular component of Germanic and Central European cuisines, with a distinctly tangy taste from lacto-fermentation. Since Arby's gyros already packs many salad ingredients, the sauerkraut seamlessly fits in with the onions, lettuce, and sliced tomatoes, adding texture and crunch, while its acidity can cut through the greasiness of the fatty meat. Overall, it's a surprisingly good addition.
Sauerkraut might not be a commonly used ingredient in your typical fast food, but Arby's is one place where you can find it in the standard menu. Its Reuben sandwich, made with corned beef, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing, already includes it in its fillings. You can ask restaurant employees to add some sauerkraut to the gyros, but it may be better to ask for a portion of it on the side so you can add it sparingly — too much sauerkraut can make the wrap overly acidic in taste, while the moisture from the fermented cabbage can risk making your gyros turn into an over-stuffed, soggy mess.
Give your gyros a spicy kick with hot sauce
If you want to take your gyros for a more adventurous spin, then a bit of heat never hurts. In Greece, gyros are frequently enhanced with the addition of tangy sauces, like mustard and ketchup in the northern region of Thessaloniki, counterbalanced by cooler ingredients like tzatziki, yogurt (or, at Arby's, buttermilk-based sauce). Having already toyed with the idea, Arby's introduced a Spicy Greek Gyro back in 2020, made with chili sauce. Alas, as with many a great fast food item, it fell off national menus, although that doesn't mean you can't try to recreate an equivalent with what you have at hand.
There are many spicy sauces available at Arby's, so depending on what particular flavor is more to your liking, you have a few options. The limited-time Spicy Chicken and Angus Cheesesteaks, for instance, come with their own spicy glaze. Arby's listed ingredients include paprika, vinegar powder, garlic, and onion, making this a good match with the usual gyros seasoning. If the cheesesteak isn't available, you can also consider trying the Spicy Buffalo Dipping Sauce, which packs a lot of heat and provides an even more vinegar-forward flavor — although we recommend going easy on this one, since you don't want it to dominate the rich, savory balance of your wrap.