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With its crisp and balanced flavor profile, pilsners taste like a true Everyman's beer. However, not every pale golden lager is a pilsner. To qualify, a brew must be bottom-fermented with lager yeast and undergo a specific lagering process that produces light-colored, heavily carbonated beer that's well-balanced between refreshing crispiness and tongue-tingling spice. The main difference between pilsners and lagers comes down to the balance of yeast, malt, and hops, which prevents the brew from becoming too creamy.

When most casual beer drinkers — myself included — think of pilsner beer, they picture a pale golden brew that's as approachable as it is refreshing. Thus, I always assumed that most popular light beers, like Bud Light, Coors Light, Natural Light, and others, were all pilsners. I was wrong; they're lagers. Interestingly, the only classic American beer in this category of brews that's a pilsner is Miller Lite.

My realization sent me on a quest to answer an important question: If the beers I've been drinking aren't actual pilsners, then which ones are? Here are my findings from my sudsy deep dive into pilsners, including general cost and a ranking from worst to best. Please note prices may vary by location. My methodology is explained at the end of the article. Cheers!