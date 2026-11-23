Your Guide To The Best Costco Stocking Stuffers Of 2026
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It's that time of year again. Stuffing recipes are second-guessed, and panic buying becomes the weekend pastime of choice. But amidst all the festive meltdowns — a guest has controversially sworn off potatoes with t-minus two weeks until the big day, perhaps — one element of Christmas prep remains steadfastly cheery. Stocking stuffers are low-lift, high-reward little treats. If you have quite the list of these mini gifts to get through, Costco's fun 2026 offerings have made this an easy task to rattle through.
Whether you're indulging a sibling's pretzel fixation, upgrading a friend's snack game courtesy of a tub of praline pecans, or keeping the energy levels of the holiday head chef in your life topped up with coffee pods, Costco's range is as varied as it is large. Sling these goodies into the cart on your next weekly store walk-around, or order them online to keep things even more straightforward. Then you can get back to rage-Googling "roast potato substitutes that aren't Brussels sprouts."
Kirkland Signature praline pecans
From meaty pigs in blankets to moreish truffle-flavored chips and crackers humming with cheese, seasonal snacks are a guaranteed hit. For a tasty stocking stuffer to see the receiver through the delirious no-man's-land of Betwixmas, Costco is bringing a $17.99 tub of Kirkland Signature praline pecans to the party. One reviewer suggests using the nuts as a green salad-topper alongside blue cheese and dried cranberries. Just knocking them back works too.
Starbucks K-cup coffee pods
If we were all more honest, gift lists would probably be topped with a single word: caffeine. Christmas cheer is all well and good, but for some, it's coffee that'll get us through the season. Starbucks' limited-edition holiday blend (medium roast, 100% ground Arabica beans with sweet maple notes) makes for a thoughtful, premium stocking stuffer. It's $48.99, but you do get 72 K-cup pods.
Ferrero Rocher 3-count 12-pack
If there was ever a chocolate that represented Christmas, crinkly, gold-wrapped Ferrero Rocher candies would be among the elites. Each two-biter globe is studded with crowd-pleasing, chocolate-covered hazelnut pieces and hides a whole nut center. This $18.99 box has 12 packs of the iconic Italian treat (each with a trio of chocolates inside) and is particularly handy for dividing among multiple sweet-lovers' stockings.
Regal Cinemas $50 eGift Card
Only one holiday-adjacent item gets a harder time than Brussels sprouts in December, and that's gift cards. But this one is a little more niche and thoughtful — cinephiles can use this $50 Regal Cinemas gift card (priced at $39.99) at all U.S. locations. There are no annoying expiration dates to contend with, and the voucher is fully digital. It's also redeemable against food and drinks, so a nacho-hot dog haul and the forthcoming "Avengers" movie are very doable.
Sweet Penny autumn pretzel assortment
Sweet Penny is known for its handcrafted, non-GMO sweet treats, and Costco is currently selling one of its seasonal assortments. This $39.99 online-exclusive bundle of 30 autumn pretzels features classic sourdough knots dipped in chocolate. Both varieties are coated in confectioner's chocolate and finished with a dusting of harvest-colored sprinkles and vermicelli strands.
Jelina Chocolatier handcrafted chocolate bark duo tin
For the discerning chocolate connoisseur's stocking, Hershey's might not cut it. A duo of chocolate bark from Jelina in a golden tin? That's more like it. The historic Montreal chocolatier's red bow-tied creation is online-only and a pricey $54.99, but the 5-star reviews on Costco's site speak to its quality. Try the hot cocoa bark — full of mini marshmallows and crushed peppermint — melted into a boozy hot chocolate.
Nielsen-Massey vanilla extract Around the World gift pack
The Costco four-pack of Nielsen-Massey vanilla extracts from around the world is a shoo-in for any bakers on your nice list. It's $39.99 for the bundle (available online only), but it can certainly be divvied up between four stockings. Each brown-tinted bottle holds 2 ounces of liquid and has different tasting notes. There's a rich, spiced Mexican bottle; a sweet, mellow Madagascan; a bold, full-bodied Ugandan; and a floral, fruity bottle from Papua New Guinea.
Home + Body Holiday Passport hand soap
Striking the right balance between instant gratification, seasonal silliness, and something more practical is tough in a tiny gift. The $39.99, online-only 8-pack of holiday passport hand soaps hits the mark. There are four Christmassy scenes from different cities (hello, twinkly Eiffel Tower) and four scents: orange spice, winter berry, balsam fir, and candy cane. Costco shoppers praised their efficacy on the store website, with one member writing, "The soap lathers well, cleans thoroughly, and leaves hands feeling soft."
Spam variety gift set
For the potted meat devotees in your life, consider the Spam variety gift set, which boasts nine tins and a slicer. The teriyaki and jalapeño flavors give Spam an unexpected upgrade for spicy breakfasts, and the 25% less sodium option makes a convincing case for cutting back on salt. Pop this $39.99 set out of its box and slip it into a small stocking. Costco's website had rave reviews for this online-only purchase. "My Spam loving daughter is thrilled ... I think I got extra 'Best Mom' points over this," shared one happy customer.
Popcornopolis variety metallic holiday mini cones
'Tis the season for snuggling up under a weighted blanket for rewatches of "Elf" and "The Holiday." Costco's 48 mini cones of Popcornopolis popcorn should just about see your crew through movie marathons during the cozy season. They're currently on sale for $49.99 (online only) and definitely look the part of a perfect stocking stuffer, with shimmery metallic wrapping in Christmassy golds, reds, greens, and icy blues. The flavors: caramel-coated corn, cheddar cheese, and zebra (melty two-tone swirls of chocolate) are sweet, salty, and comforting.