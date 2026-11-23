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It's that time of year again. Stuffing recipes are second-guessed, and panic buying becomes the weekend pastime of choice. But amidst all the festive meltdowns — a guest has controversially sworn off potatoes with t-minus two weeks until the big day, perhaps — one element of Christmas prep remains steadfastly cheery. Stocking stuffers are low-lift, high-reward little treats. If you have quite the list of these mini gifts to get through, Costco's fun 2026 offerings have made this an easy task to rattle through.

Whether you're indulging a sibling's pretzel fixation, upgrading a friend's snack game courtesy of a tub of praline pecans, or keeping the energy levels of the holiday head chef in your life topped up with coffee pods, Costco's range is as varied as it is large. Sling these goodies into the cart on your next weekly store walk-around, or order them online to keep things even more straightforward. Then you can get back to rage-Googling "roast potato substitutes that aren't Brussels sprouts."