The supermarkets of Boston are just boring. For context, I moved to the city to work in a high-profile cafeteria with chefs from around the world. We made everything in-house, right down to our hoisin sauce and salad vinaigrettes. The people I worked with were as comfortable turning out first-rate horta vrasta — a Greek dish of boiled greens with lemon — as they were with roasting Peking-style ducks or house-smoking brisket for a barbecue dish. So, after work it was quite jarring to settle for the unremarkable but perfectly adequate Stop & Shop or Star Market for my own grocery shopping.

I learned quickly that, despite the blandness of the average supermarket in Boston, the grocery scene overall was far from bleak. Over years of walking and riding across the city, I made it a point to learn about where the best food was, far beyond the usual tourist spots (which, of course, are worth visiting, too). The stores I enjoy most are those that grow organically from one of Boston's many vibrant communities, from the famous North End Italian enclave to the Vietnamese population of Savin Hill.

These grocers reflect the way people actually live, shop, and eat in these neighborhoods in a far more genuine way than big-chain supermarkets. The latter enterprises could easily seem at home in the average Midwestern suburban strip mall. In the best way, these international grocers don't just represent a culture or ethnicity, but instead are deeply rooted in the experience of those who moved across the world and established a little flavor of home.