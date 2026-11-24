You'll see plenty of discussions about the nuances of IPAs, rich depth of stouts, and cultural importance of ultra-regional beers with dedicated local followings. But what about light beer? There are some outstanding options on the market in 2026, and you don't have to take our word for it: We reached out to some experts to get their thoughts on what you should reach for if you want to give this oftentimes underestimated division of the industry a serious look.

First things first: Let's introduce our contributors. Sanwar Mal Khokar is a mixologist and the Beverage Program Leader over at Sanjh Restaurant & Bar in Irving, Texas. Luke Walster is the beer expert at The Cask Connoisseur, and Brian Thompson is the Director of Beer, THC, and Mixers at ABC Fine Wine & Spirits. They had some great recommendations and some brilliant insights on what makes each a standout.

We want to start with sharing some thoughts from Khokar, who told us that light beer critics might be looking at them in the wrong way. "People usually talk about what they have less of, whether that's calories, carbohydrates, alcohol, or body," he says. "But I find it interesting to look at what the brewer has managed to preserve. If we see another category such as IPA, the hops can dominate the flavors in the stout [...] but in light beers, everything is very subtle. Even a small imbalance can be easily noticeable." Food for thought, right? Let's get into the recommendations.