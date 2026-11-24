The 12 Best Light Beers In 2026
You'll see plenty of discussions about the nuances of IPAs, rich depth of stouts, and cultural importance of ultra-regional beers with dedicated local followings. But what about light beer? There are some outstanding options on the market in 2026, and you don't have to take our word for it: We reached out to some experts to get their thoughts on what you should reach for if you want to give this oftentimes underestimated division of the industry a serious look.
First things first: Let's introduce our contributors. Sanwar Mal Khokar is a mixologist and the Beverage Program Leader over at Sanjh Restaurant & Bar in Irving, Texas. Luke Walster is the beer expert at The Cask Connoisseur, and Brian Thompson is the Director of Beer, THC, and Mixers at ABC Fine Wine & Spirits. They had some great recommendations and some brilliant insights on what makes each a standout.
We want to start with sharing some thoughts from Khokar, who told us that light beer critics might be looking at them in the wrong way. "People usually talk about what they have less of, whether that's calories, carbohydrates, alcohol, or body," he says. "But I find it interesting to look at what the brewer has managed to preserve. If we see another category such as IPA, the hops can dominate the flavors in the stout [...] but in light beers, everything is very subtle. Even a small imbalance can be easily noticeable." Food for thought, right? Let's get into the recommendations.
Blue Moon Light
Blue Moon was an early darling of the craft beer scene, hitting big after getting its start back in 1995. True to the spirit of American innovation, Blue Moon delivered a Belgian wit that leaned heavily into the freshness of orange, from the peel that went into the brewing process to the traditional slice on the side of the glass. That innovation has continued, and 2024 saw the debut of Blue Moon Light, which was originally launched as Blue Moon LightSky in 2020.
It's now under the umbrella of parent company Molson Coors. Brian Thompson describes this one as a mainstream craft offering — and told us that it's an outstanding choice for anyone looking for something light and refreshing that switches things up just a bit with the flavor of tangerine peel, rather than the traditional orange.
"Blue Moon Light maintains the familiar flavor profile of Blue Moon Belgium White while offering fewer calories," he told us. "It retains its signature citrus-forward character without overwhelming the palate. It's a light beer with more personality than traditional domestic lager, but much less intensity than an IPA. It's one of my go-to beers for enjoying summer evenings under the Florida moonlight."
Samuel Adams American Light
Names in the American craft beer scene don't get much bigger than Samuel Adams, and given the brand's reputation for constantly pushing the envelope, it's kind of surprising that it didn't debut Samuel Adams American Light until 2024. It didn't go nationwide until 2025, and there's an old saying about good things coming to those who wait. That's certainly the case, as it's a recommendation that comes to us from Luke Walster.
"I think Samuel Adams is an interesting brewery to include because of its reputation for producing beers with a little more emphasis on traditional brewing character," he explained, adding that "[the] combination of pilsner malt and American hops [gives] it some gentle malt sweetness and subtle floral notes."
He says that the 115-calorie, 4.2% ABV beer is sure to be a win for anyone who tends to gravitate toward traditional lagers, and it makes sense. Tradition is, after all, at the forefront of Samuel Adams mythos: The original formula for the classic Sam Adams was a family recipe found in a garage attic.
Night Shift Night Lite
Beer drinkers of a certain age will notice that the artwork on Night Shift's Night Lite can looks a little familiar. It's supposed to be: It's a nod to the classic Lite-Brite toy, inspired by 1960s-era New York City lights.
It's also one of Sanwar Mal Khokar's picks for an outstanding light beer, for a few reasons. He notes that this is a great craft beer option in a section of the market that's often dominated by the big macrobreweries, and it's also an interesting look at how carefully curated brewing can bring assorted ingredients together to create a mildly pleasant drinking experience.
"Night Lite uses corn, and barley, and German hops, giving it a light body with subtle bready and citrus characteristics," he told us. "I think corn is often misunderstood in brewing. Some people automatically associate it with lower quality, but it can be a useful ingredient for achieving a lighter body and a clean finish. The important thing is how well the ingredients work together."
Michelob Ultra
The beer world is pretty varied, and you'll find no shortage of options on the shelves no matter what you're looking for. In 2025, Michelob Ultra made headlines when it was declared America's new favorite beer, topping sales charts across the country. It debuted back in 2002, and Luke Walster says that it's celebrated for a very good reason.
"It's one of the clearest examples of what a successful light beer should be," he told us. "It manages to strike a good balance between refreshment and flavor. It's clean and crisp, with a subtle malt character that stops it from feeling completely empty."
Walster also says that it's proof that a beer doesn't have to be fancy to be worthy of a place in your beer fridge, and that there's nothing wrong with enjoying the offerings of macrobreweries. Michelob Ultra knows its place in the world and is happy to stay in its lane, not pretending to be anything more than what it is. "It's designed to be refreshing, approachable, and easy to drink," Walster says. "There's absolutely nothing wrong with that."
Yuengling Light and Yuengling Flight
America's oldest brewery is still going strong after almost 200 years, and there's a very good reason for that longevity: it's still putting out highly recommended, much-beloved beers. That extends to Yuengling Light, which Sanwar Mal Khokar recommends as a great choice for anyone who might be of the mindset that most light beers just don't deliver on the flavor that they'd like to see.
"It has a slightly richer malt profile, with some toasted grain character, without becoming heavy or overly sweet," he says. "I like that it challenges the assumption that light beer has to be extremely pale or almost flavorless. You can still have a little malt complexity while keeping the beer refreshing."
In addition to Yuengling Light, there's the even lower-calorie, lower-carb Yuengling Flight that was released in 2020. Luke Walster gave Flight a shout-out as a completely worthy alternative, calling it not only a good example of everything a light lager should be, but an interesting example of how breweries are adapting to consumer demands while staying true to themselves. "It's designed to be crisp, smooth, and refreshing, which is exactly what I'd be looking for in this category."
Amstel Light
Amstel Light has roots that go all the way back to 1870, and it has a fascinating history in the U.S., too. The Dutch import hit big back in the 1980s, thrived into the turn of the 21st century, and then fell off in a pretty shocking way. Competition from other imports and from the ever-growing draft beer scene are largely credited with pushing this one to the wayside, but Brian Thompson says that it's still a legitimately great option today.
"Its slightly grainy malt character and mild European hop bitterness give it more depth than your typical domestic light lager," he explains. "It's an excellent, food-friendly option for anyone looking to elevate their beer pairings beyond domestic lagers."
Thompson calls this one of his stalwart favorites, and considering the plethora of choices on the market today, that's pretty high praise. We can absolutely get on board with a versatile staple that this expert says delivers on drinkability, flavor, and refreshment in a big way.
Miller Lite
As far as light beers go, Miller Lite is one of the originals that paved the way for all the rest. It got its start in 1975, and it's credited with setting the standard as to what a light lager can be — ultimately helping to steer that sector of the beer market when it launched. And it hit big: The first year it was released, somewhere around five million barrels' worth was sold. It's the kind of beer that's a staple in stores across the country, to the point where any place that sells beer seems like it's got some cases of Miller Lite kicking around.
That doesn't mean you should overlook it, as Sanwar Mal Khokar suggests that this particular beer has seen the success it's had for a very good reason. He explained: "Miller Lite is a good example of a light beer that still has a recognizable malt and hop character. There is a gentle graininess, mild bitterness, and a crisp finish. I would recommend it to someone who enjoys traditional American lagers, but wants a lighter drinking experience."
There's something else going on here, too. Since Miller Lite is sort of the flagship of light beers, that makes it a great starting point for anyone looking to explore the nuances that can be found within the category. Khokar suggests using Miller Lite in side-by-side comparisons with other beers, and says that it'll really help you appreciate just how different they can be.
Prime Time Lager
Modelo Especial might be one of the most popular imported beers in the U.S., but it's not the only one that's worth a look — not by a long shot. Luke Walster offered a recommendation for a light lager that might take a little bit of searching to find stateside, but he says that Prime Time Lager is a legitimately tasty, low-calorie, low-carb, low-sugar, gluten-free, vegan beer that clocks in at 4.2% ABV — and it's worth the hunt.
"What makes it interesting is that it retains a daily conventional lager strength while reducing the calories and carbohydrates," he says of the British beer. "I think people sometimes assume that lower-calorie beer automatically means lower alcohol, but that's not necessarily the case. It's designed to be crisp and refreshing, making it a good alternative for someone who wants a lighter lager without moving into low-alcohol territory."
The brand launched in 2021, and touted itself as a brand that had its finger on the pulse of consumer demands and a move toward more low-calorie options that don't compromise on other aspects. Interestingly, it was at a time when the U.K. wasn't nearly as focused on the popularity of light beers, and Prime Time's founders looked to countries like the U.S. and Australia to find the inspiration to bring their product to market.
Kona Light Blonde Ale
Just how a specific type of beer hits can vary greatly depending on the season. Pumpkin ales, Oktoberfest beers, brown ales, and porters are beers that are perfect for the cooler weather of fall and winter, while light lagers deliver on the refreshing crispness that a hot, sunny summer day demands. It makes sense, then, that Hawaii's breweries are putting out some outstanding light beers, and that includes the Kona Brewing Co.'s Kona Light Blonde Ale.
It's a recommendation that comes from Sanwar Mal Khokar, who notes that this is an unusual entry into the light beer category. Most light beers on the market are lagers, but this one is a particularly flavorful ale. (If you're wondering about the difference between an ale and a lager, it all comes down to a different fermentation process.)
It's a beer that delivers from the first hints of aroma: "You can find gentle citrus and tropical fruit characteristics without the strong bitterness associated with many IPAs," he told us. "I think this is a good reminder that flavor does not always have to come from sweetness or bitterness. Aroma can make a lighter beer enjoyable without adding too much weight to the palate." Looking for something that's bold on the nose while still being ultra-crisp and approachable? Look no further.
Cigar City Jai Alai Light
Here's another one that might make the biggest light beer skeptics sit up and take notice. Cigar City Brewing took the notion that light beers should probably be lagers, thought for a moment, and then said, "Hold our beer." (We presume that's what happened, at least.) The brewery's Jai Alai Light is a light IPA, and yes, you read that correctly.
Brian Thompson told us that he recommends this one to customers who are looking for a variety of things, including a light IPA or an IPA that's easy-to-drink and refreshing. "It delivers a significant flavor upgrade from traditional domestic and imported light lagers while maintaining the hop-forward character IPA drinkers enjoy," he says.
Jai Alai Light holds onto that hoppiness so well that Thompson says this comes with a footnote — if you don't like IPAs, this one might be a miss. That said, it's a pretty fascinating entry into the light beer category that kind of takes popular belief and turns it completely upside down. It leans heavily into citrus, delivers on the hops, and stays steadfastly easy-drinking, and we're there for it.
Small Beer Lager
This one's a little different, and it's a recommendation that comes from Luke Walster. Small Beer is a London-based brewery that prides itself on being sustainable, ethical, and putting out beers that pay homage to the city's brewing history. Things seem to be getting off the ground for major entry into the U.S. market: At the time of this writing, a main-page link to Shopify has appeared on the home page.
Walster says the brewery's Small Beer Lager is an interesting, British interpretation of a light beer. "Small Beer [...] has taken inspiration from the historical concept of small beer, which was traditionally brewed at a lower strength," he explains. "Rather than creating a conventional-strength lager and focusing purely on reducing calories, Small Beer has developed something that's deliberately lower in alcohol, while still aiming to deliver the flavor and character of a proper lager."
Pretty neat, right? The lager is 2.1% ABV, yet still promises all the citrus and barley crispness that anyone could want in a lager. The idea of low-alcohol small beer dates back to the middle ages, popular for centuries as an all-day sort of drink that typically tasted much, much better than water. "It's also a nice reminder that the concept of lighter drinking isn't actually anything new, even if modern marketing sometimes makes it seem that way!" says Walster.
Garage Beer Lime
One of the great things about a light beer is that it's the perfect thing to keep ultra-cold and break out to cut through the heat of a sweltering afternoon. Florida knows a thing or two about heat, and Brian Thompson offered up what he described as an "Underrated Florida Pick": Garage Beer Lime.
"Garage Beer Lime is an underrated light lager that's perfect for Florida's warm weather," he told us, and if that's not a whole vibe, we don't know what is. "With just 95 calories and a refreshing lime flavor, it's an easy-drinking option for a day on the boat or relaxing by the pool."
And that's precisely what it markets itself as, promising the kind of citrus that's going to make this one cut through the heat in just the right way. Garage Beer was built on the idea of bring premium-tasting light beer to the market while making it precisely the kind of thing you can enjoy all afternoon long, preferably while sitting in your garage and making it a point to just kick back and take it easy. Honestly, those are the kinds of vibes that this world needs more of.