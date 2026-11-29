Belgian beer is an umbrella term for over 1,000 different types of beer across hundreds of brands, all with complex, yeasty flavors that make these brews stand out among other global varieties. This small-but-mighty country is a brewing powerhouse with traditions dating back centuries, yet Belgian picks makes up less than 5% of American beer revenue. Compared to sales of classic American beers and classic Mexican beers, Belgian options represent a widely unfamiliar corner of the U.S. market, and I wanted to change that.

Belgian beer is robust, unique, and rich in history. Brewing of some kind has been common practice in the region since the 200s (no, that's not missing a zero). A large sect of the brewing community found its roots in Trappist monasteries, which continues to this day, though in small numbers. There are a number of common beer varieties in Belgium, including ales, lambics, lagers, Trappist beers, white beers, and strong beers. Each category boasts its own unique flavor profiles, but they all share a common characteristic: boldness.

In an effort to familiarize myself with Belgian beers so that you can too, I tried six popular Belgian offerings then ranked them worst to best. Please note that prices might vary by location. I dive into the methodology behind my ranking at the end of this article. Cheers!