10 Beers With The Highest Alcohol Content In The World
If beer is your alcoholic beverage of choice, there are certainly plenty to choose from. You can opt for classic American beers like Yuengling, a craft lager, or one of the many India Pale Ales (IPAs) on the market today. You would find that not only do beers vary in taste, but they also vary in how much alcohol is actually in them. A general rule of thumb, per the CDC, is 12 ounces of beer containing 5% alcohol. This is called the alcohol by volume, or the ABV, and tells you what percentage of the liquid is alcohol. The higher the ABV, the stronger the beer. This percentage varies by type of beer, with lagers typically sitting at a lower ABV than a craft IPA or a stout.
However, there are plenty of brewers trying to up the alcoholic content in their beers. Alcohol is created during the fermentation process of brewing beer using yeast, but brewers can control the levels using their expertise and different distilling techniques that almost reach the point of liquor. As a point of reference, 80 proof liquor means it contains 40% alcohol, and one drink means it contains 1.5 ounce-servings. High ABV beers are beloved for the science behind them, using an ice distillation process to concentrate the alcohol, as well as their big flavor, too. For those curious about the big ABV hitters, we rounded up some of the beers across the globe that have the highest alcohol content.
Scottish Beithir Fire — 88 Brewery (75% ABV)
The Scottish Beithir Fire from 88 Brewery in Edinburgh takes the top spot as the beer with the highest alcohol content in the world. The brewer even calls the beer the "world's strongest beer" with its 75% ABV level, per its website — so strong it contains a warning label. So how does this beer get to be such a high alcohol content? The brewing process lasts about two months, starting with an already high-ABV Scottish-style barley ale. The beer is then blended with "the purest Scottish spirit" to create a 75% ABV liquid. After fermentation, the beer is filtered three times to remove impurities.
The end result is the Scottish Beithir Fire, which is recommended to be enjoyed in small, 35-milliliter amounts — even smaller than a typical shot of your spirit of choice. Because of the high alcohol level of this beer (most liquor, like whiskey, is around 40% alcohol), some people question whether this can even be considered a beer. In fact, reviews on Untappd describe Scottish Beithir Fire to be akin to moonshine or whiskey. Others have described the beer to be so intense that your tongue may go numb. Beer or not, you can't argue that the Scottish Beithir Fire is one strong drink.
Snake Venom — Brewmeister Brewery/Keith Brewery (67.5% ABV)
The beer with the second highest ABV that we could find also hails from Scotland. Snake Venom from Brewmeister in Moray comes in at a whopping 67.5% ABV level, and is also advertised as the World's Strongest Beer. The non-traditional beer starts with smoked, peated malt with two varieties of yeast, one beer and one Champagne. It also utilizes the freeze distillation process after fermentation to concentrate the alcohol as the water is removed. The process also means there is no carbonation, so don't be surprised if dark amber-colored Snake Venom appears "flat."
It is also recommended that Snake Venom is served in 35-milliliter quantities due to the high ABV level. Snake Venom is described as being powerful and intensely flavored. It is also described on Untappd as sharing whiskey traits, but others say the hop profile still comes through to make it taste like a beer – albeit a very strong one. It starts out as smooth, with a sweet, nutty aroma, but has an intense, unexpected finish (possibly how it gets its name).
Armageddon — Brewmeister Brewery/Keith Brewery (65% ABV)
Though Armageddon has been retired by the brewery itself, you may find other bottles on the internet so it lands on our list. In fact, users are still checking in on Untappd as drinking this brew, so it still is out there (or is being kept to enjoy for special occasions). This 65% ABV Eisbock was the predecessor of Snake Venom from Brewmeister, out of Scotland. This was one of the first ultra-high ABV beers on the market back in 2012, when it debuted at the Inverness Beer Festival.
The brewery received some flak that Armageddon wasn't strong enough, with Reddit users questioning if the actual ABV wasn't as high as claimed. True or not, Brewmeister tried again with the newer high-ABV beer under a rebranding in the U.K., calling itself Keith Brewery. The brewery said it created Armageddon using the freeze fermentation technique to yield the high alcohol content. The flavor is described as smoky, malty, and slightly sweet, most resembling a Scotch ale with its thicker consistency.
Start the Future — Koelschip (60% ABV)
Another high-ABV brew that has since been retired, Start the Future was a 60% ABV, 120-proof Eisbock beer released in 2010 by a Dutch brewery Brouwerij 't Koelschip in Almere, Netherlands. Like many of the featured beers on our list, it was at one time, the highest ABV-beer in the world. It was meant to be served in a small glass and cautiously enjoyed due to its high alcohol content level. The Dutch brewery one-upped itself from its own previous beer release "Oblix" that was 45% ABV and 90-proof.
Though it is no longer in production, there are Untappd check-ins from as recent as 2023, so beer enthusiasts were getting their hands on Start the Future somehow. This could be sourced from beer collectors or rare auctions. So what does it taste like? The beer has been compared to more of a whiskey or Scotch thanks to its heavy malty and sweet flavor. It also has a bitter, long finish, according to Untappd reviews. Drinkers reported the color was a surprising pale yellow like a lager, and with the lack of carbonation or foam head in the pour, was a bit unappealing.
Schorschbock 57 — Schorschbrau (57% ABV)
Schorschbock 57 is aptly named after its 57% ABV level. The Eisbock hails from the German brewery Schorschbrau in Gunzenhausen, Bavaria, which has a reputation for pushing beer-making boundaries. There are multiple listings of high-ABV beers from the brewery, so this beer isn't a one-off. The good news is that unlike some of the others on this list, Schorschbock 57 is still listed as active with Untappd check-ins in 2026, which may make it easier to find (though it should be noted that the Schorschbrau website says that the virtual brewery doors are temporarily closed at the time this article was published.)
The Schorschbock 57 is first brewed with traditional methods in line with the German Purity Law, then uses ice distillation used to create "eisbock" beers to up the alcohol level. The beer is described as an amber color, pours flat, and has a Cognac-like taste with fruited notes like raisins or dark plums. The flavor profile can be considered intense, as it is an ultra-concentrated brew.
Strength in Numbers — BrewDog/ Schorschbräu (57.8% ABV)
Another high ABV beer was born when two of the breweries already mentioned on this list switched from rivals in the beer industry to teammates. Strength in Numbers was an Eisbock by Scottish brewery BrewDog and German brewery Schorschbrau that reached 57.8 percent ABV and 116 proof. It was so sought after that it sold out within the same day of release back in 2020. The beer used the freeze distillation technique, combining a blend of BrewDog's own Death or Glory Belgian golden ale aged in whisky casks for 10 years.
Though it is no longer being produced by the brewery team, there are still users on Untappd enjoying this creation in 2026, so it is being obtained somehow. The beer also received some pretty good reviews compared to other high-ABV offerings on our list. The flavors from Strength in Numbers are described as giving notes of sweet dark malt, espresso, lemon-ginger hops, raisins, salt, and iron. Some say the smell and initial taste are enjoyable, but the bitterness aftertaste can be unexpected.
Sink the Bismarck! — BrewDog (41% ABV)
Sink the Bismarck! is a 41% ABV beer from previously mentioned Scottish brewery BrewDog. It is a freeze-distilled quadruple IPA, differing it from the other Eisbocks on our list. BrewDog provided the brewer recipe for their beers, which was converted onto a website by a beer fan, so you can see exactly what is used to created this beer, from hops to malt to method.
Though Sink the Bismarck! has been officially retired by the brewery, plenty of beer enthusiasts are still enjoying it today and posting their thoughts. Overall, the beer appears to be well-liked, with a high rating on both BeerAdvocate and Untappd. It is described as being hop-forward, with sweet notes of caramel and toffee combining in an intense flavor that finishes both sweet and bitter from hops. As with most high-ABV brews, it is meant for sipping and to be served in small portions.
Zox Super High Gravity Limited Edition — Zox Cervejaria (40% ABV)
This limited edition beer from Brazilian Zox Cervejaria in São Paulo was newly released in 2025 as one of the most alcoholic beers in the country and in the world. No additional alcohol was used; instead, an extended fermentation process with a specific type of yeast allows the beer to reach a base of 25% ABV, along with a blend of six types of barley malts and two types of hops. Zox then used freeze-distillation to concentrate the beer to reach the 40% mark.
The result is a non-carbonated beer with a translucent, amber whiskey-like color and a smooth, unique taste with aromas of caramel and dates. Because it is so new, reviews of Super High Gravity are limited. However, it appears the beer is well-liked on Untappd, with one user calling it a "masterpiece." Time will tell if the popularity continues to grow, as with some of the older creations on this list.
Utopias — Samuel Adams (30% ABV)
Samuel Adams is certainly a recognizable brand here in the United States (and beyond). In fact, Sam Adams is the most recommended beer brand of 2026, according to a YouGov survey. The Boston Beer Company produces plenty of beer, including its rarer 30% ABV and 60-proof Utopias, an American Strong Ale that is reported to be the highest alcoholic beer that is naturally fermented. So how do they get the ABV so high? The key lies within the charred whiskey barrel-aging process that began back in 1993, as well as the yeast that survives high alcohol in the natural fermentation process.
Utopia is considered a rare beer (and also an expensive beer), but it's not exclusive. The exception is in 15 states, where the beer is so strong that it is prohibited from being sold. It is recommended to be served at room temperature in an ounce or two in a Utopia glass or brandy snifter. It has high reviews on Beer Advocate and Untappd, with a taste akin to sherry or port wine with malt and dried fruit flavors. Though it may not be the booziest of the beer bunch on this list, it certainly seems to lead in taste.
120 Minute IPA — Dogfish (15 to 20% ABV)
Another stateside beer appears on this list from Dogfish Head Craft Brewery in Delaware. The brewery annually releases the 120 Minute IPA, which comes in at 15 to 20% ABV, depending on the year. The Imperial IPA is unfiltered, hoppy, with continually hopped for two hours with high-alpha American hops, then dry-hopped in the fermenting process.
The result is a deep copper orange, hazy IPA with a citrus and floral hop aroma and a hoppy flavor with lingering bitterness. 120 Minute IPA is also rated highly on BeerAdvocate and Untappd, with reviewers saying it is hoppy but also malt-forward with sweetness of caramel or toffee and dark fruits. And if you do get a hand on the 120-Minute IPA, feel free to hang onto it. After a year or two, the brewery says you can notice the notes of sherry and marmalade as it ages.
A Deal with the Devil 2026 — Anchorage Brewing (25.5% ABV)
This small craft brewery in Anchorage has landed on Mashed's list of the best craft beers in every state. This could be largely in part to the cult following on its barley wine style ale, A Deal With The Devil (ADWTD), which is released annually in limited quantities and snatched up quickly. The first public release was in 2017 on-site at the brewery, and has since been selling out both in-person and online at premium pricing.
The most recent version is a Hexa Oaked Barleywine coming in at 25.54% ABV that was released in October 2026. The barley wine was aged 55 months that was then transferred six times into different whiskey barrels from Willet Rye, Baron 1792, and Buffalo Trace, to name a few. Previous versions are listed on Untappd and on Beer Advocate at 17% ABV with near perfect ratings. Common praises include the ADWTD's bourbon notes that add sweetness, and also a smoothness that is difficult to achieve with a higher ABV beer.