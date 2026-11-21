If beer is your alcoholic beverage of choice, there are certainly plenty to choose from. You can opt for classic American beers like Yuengling, a craft lager, or one of the many India Pale Ales (IPAs) on the market today. You would find that not only do beers vary in taste, but they also vary in how much alcohol is actually in them. A general rule of thumb, per the CDC, is 12 ounces of beer containing 5% alcohol. This is called the alcohol by volume, or the ABV, and tells you what percentage of the liquid is alcohol. The higher the ABV, the stronger the beer. This percentage varies by type of beer, with lagers typically sitting at a lower ABV than a craft IPA or a stout.

However, there are plenty of brewers trying to up the alcoholic content in their beers. Alcohol is created during the fermentation process of brewing beer using yeast, but brewers can control the levels using their expertise and different distilling techniques that almost reach the point of liquor. As a point of reference, 80 proof liquor means it contains 40% alcohol, and one drink means it contains 1.5 ounce-servings. High ABV beers are beloved for the science behind them, using an ice distillation process to concentrate the alcohol, as well as their big flavor, too. For those curious about the big ABV hitters, we rounded up some of the beers across the globe that have the highest alcohol content.