Air fryers might be ruling the countertop appliance roost, but they're hardly the first appliances to build a sales pitch around circulating hot air. Before they showed up, there were convection ovens. For a while, though, nobody seemed particularly interested and it wasn't a mystery why. Why splurge on another bulky oven when the standard one already did the job just fine?

But with air fryers taking over kitchens at a dizzying pace, chances are you've already had a taste of what convection cooking can do. Perhaps enough to consider bringing a full-sized version into your kitchen. Cooking with a convection oven isn't all that different from using a conventional one, but the two don't operate quite the same way. Rather than naturally rising hot air, convection ovens use a fan to distribute heat around your food. That not only changes how quickly your food cooks, but also affects browning, texture, and moisture retention.

Once you get the hang of it, though, you might be surprised by just how handy the convection setting can be. To set you on the right path, we spoke to Smeg USA product manager Ilaria Castagnoli, professional chef Dennis Littley; Pinnacle Sales Group's lead field instructor and technical specialist Mike Langan; owner and founder of Copper & Thyme, Alicia Charolle; and professional chef and food safety expert at Level 3 Food Hygiene Certificate, Mark McShane. Here are 11 pro tips and tricks they shared for getting the most out of your convection oven.