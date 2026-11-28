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Whether you're looking for last-minute stocking stuffer ideas or ways to treat yourself at the end of the year, December is one of the best times to go shopping at Costco. We've already seen a lot of great new desserts hit Costco shelves in 2026, but you can bet the chain has saved some of its best sweets for the holidays. It's also a great time to catch up on the year's biggest food trends now that the calendar's coming to a close.

This December will have all sorts of new holiday bundles lined up (naturally), but you'll want to keep an eye out specifically for these four new-to-Costco finds on your next shopping day, like a bite-sized version of a chocolatey favorite, a couple of high-quality matcha powders, dried fruits worth putting out for all your holiday parties, and a couple of bags of premium Colombian coffee to keep you warm and cozy throughout the winter.