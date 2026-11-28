4 Best Items New To Costco To Buy In December 2026
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Whether you're looking for last-minute stocking stuffer ideas or ways to treat yourself at the end of the year, December is one of the best times to go shopping at Costco. We've already seen a lot of great new desserts hit Costco shelves in 2026, but you can bet the chain has saved some of its best sweets for the holidays. It's also a great time to catch up on the year's biggest food trends now that the calendar's coming to a close.
This December will have all sorts of new holiday bundles lined up (naturally), but you'll want to keep an eye out specifically for these four new-to-Costco finds on your next shopping day, like a bite-sized version of a chocolatey favorite, a couple of high-quality matcha powders, dried fruits worth putting out for all your holiday parties, and a couple of bags of premium Colombian coffee to keep you warm and cozy throughout the winter.
Béquet Mini Caramel Cups
Béquet Confections has been making its award-winning caramel since 2001 but only debuted its first chocolate product near the middle of 2025. The brand's chocolate caramel cups, which envelop Béquet's signature Celtic Sea caramel sauce in luscious milk chocolate, quickly became a hit among Costco shoppers, earning an impressive 4.8 star from over 100 reviews. One user on Reddit called them a "problem" because of how dangerously delicious they were, with commenters echoing those sentiments.
In November 2026 (just in time for the holidays), Béquet launched its Mini Caramel Cups, which are bite-sized versions of the irresistible treat. They're just the right size for a quick nibble or for jazzing up classic homemade brownies as a mix-in.
Béquet Mini Caramel Cups are available as a two-pack at 17.1 ounces each, starting at $49.99 online.
Brook37 Matcha Green Tea Powder 4-Tin Set
2026 has been a big year for matcha, and this new-to-Costco bundle is a fantastic gift idea for folks who are loving the trend. Award-winning tea company Brook37 The Atelier has put together three jars of its well-reviewed Harmony Matcha, plus a jar of its new Jasmine Matcha (matcha infused with jasmine flowers) in this tea-riffic package.
According to customers, both powders live up to the high-quality standards Brook37 has established for itself. One reviewer on the Brook37 website loved how smooth and creamy the Harmony Matcha tasted compared to other brands, while an Instagram user found the balance of flavors in the Jasmine Matcha so wonderfully delicate, they took the time to slow down and fully appreciate the drink.
You can find the Brook37 Matcha Green Tea Powder 4-Tin Set online, at around $89.99 per set.
Vacaville Fruit Company California Grown Dried Fruit 10-pack
Vacaville Fruit Company's fruit and nut trays have been a welcome sight at many, many parties, with thousands of Costco shoppers absolutely gushing about them in the reviews. The quality of the dried California-grown fruit, in particular, is a highlight, with customers loving how fresh and tender they are compared to other brands.
Fans will be happy to learn Vacaville recently debuted a new offering at Costco: a 10-pack of its dried dekopons, peaches, pears, and persimmons. It's a more flexible option since each of the fruits comes in individually sealed packs, letting you enjoy them however you want — whether on charcuterie boards, in recipes using dried fruit, or as on-the-go snacks.
Get 32 ounces of Vacaville Fruit Company California Grown Dried Fruit starting at $44.99 at Costco online.
Juan Valdez Colombian Dark Roast Whole Bean Coffee
Costco's coffee selection can be hit or miss these days. Case in point, you're now better off avoiding this Kirkland Signature blend after some customers noticed changes in its flavor profile. The need for caffeine doesn't change for a lot of us, however, so it's good to know a new-to-Costco alternative has hit store shelves recently.
Juan Valdez Colombian Arabica whole bean coffee is single-origin, farm-to-cup, and harvested by a farmer-owned cooperative — the origins alone tell you about the standards the brand sets for itself. The dark roast beans, in particular, have rich chocolate and berry notes that reviewers on the Juan Valdez website said make for a smooth, flavorful, and aromatic brew.
You can get a two-pack of Juan Valdez Colombian Arabica Whole Bean Coffee, Dark Roast 2-pound bags for around $49.99 online.