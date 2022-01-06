Instagram Is Impressed With Michael Symon's Ink

These last few months have been a busy time for all, but especially for chef Michael Symon. In addition to managing his various restaurants, the 52-year-old has also been busy with the launch of a new Food Network show, "Throwdown with Michael Symon," as well as his latest cookbook, "Fix It With Food: Every Easy Meal," both of which dropped on December 14 (via WKYC).

Based on his Instagram page, it appears that Symon did a considerable amount of promotion for his newest projects, with appearances on shows like "Good Morning America" and "Live With Ryan & Kelly." Couple all of that in with the general whirlwind of chaos that is the holiday season, and it's safe to say that the Iron Chef has been a bit preoccupied these last few months — and now that it's all over, he is certainly deserving of a relaxing break.

Earlier this week, Symon was finally able to indulge in some of that R&R, and took to his Instagram account to show off his "overdue vacation" with his many fans. On January 5, the chef shared a selfie in which he could be seen enjoying a dip in a hot tub with a big smile spread across his face. "Some days are def better than others," he captioned the upload that has amassed more than 22,000 likes and hundreds of comments since being shared.