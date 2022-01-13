Burger King Is Testing 3 New Breakfast Sandwiches. Here's What We Know So Far

Fans of Burger King's morning offerings may soon have a new favorite portable breakfast, thanks to some extra toasty items hitting menus soon. According to Food Beast, the burger chain recently announced a brand-new lineup of tasty breakfast sandwiches being tested at a small handful of locations beginning on January 13 for a limited time only.

The new "Toasted" breakfast sandwiches come sandwiched between two golden brown slices of toasted bread. Two of the latest additions to the company's menu are classic breakfast flavor combinations: the Ham & Cheese Toasted Breakfast Sandwich, complete with melted American cheese and ham, and a Cheesy Sausage & Egg sandwich, which is topped with a sausage patty, fried egg, and American cheese.

The third new sandwich is a meatier Crispy Chicken Toasted Breakfast Sandwich. It has a crispy chicken fillet and smoky maple glaze, and represents Burger King's latest entry into the fast food fried chicken sandwich wars.