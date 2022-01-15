Instagram Is Raining Hearts On Jamie Oliver's Cute Kitchen Helper

Jamie Oliver and his adorable son River are at it again. The two have been in the kitchen cooking up a wonderful pasta dish and Oliver has shared the sweet moment on social media. If you are not familiar, Oliver's youngest son, River, is quite the character and definitely the star whenever he appears in the celebrity chef's posts. Whether River is showing off his singing skills, being the life of his 5th birthday party, or humming with the bees as they collect honey, this little boy just makes everything look happy, fun, and carefree.

Oliver's son is a bundle of energy and the host of "Jamie Oliver's Food Revolution" revealed to Foxtel his youngster is a real handful in a wonderful way, saying that "River is phenomenal" but breaks a lot of things around the house, including a piano if River's mid-interview admission was to be believed. The joys of parenting. But this latest photo is just that: pure joy. And Instagram is raining hearts on this cute little kitchen helper. In fact, over 42,000 people have given it their stamp of approval and are letting Oliver know in the comments how much they love these parenting moments.