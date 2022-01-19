How This DC Restaurant Is Honoring The COVID-19 Vaccine

Back in 2020, as the word "coronavirus" first entered our vocabularies and we became increasingly aware that we were in for a global tragedy of epic proportions, there were a few spots of levity provided by people's creative attempts at creating COVID-themed foods. One of the first to go viral may have been the bright pink dragonfruit bread bakers in Vietnam developed to use up surplus produce that could no longer be shipped across borders. Later, as the virus hit our shores, people in the U.S. found themselves coping with the crisis by way of frog bread, quarantinis and, in some cases, even baked goods shaped like the virus itself (via The Washington Post). In our nation's capital, though, one enterprising bar owner decided to create a COVID-themed line of drinks meant to honor one of the heroes of the pandemic, and the to-go drink known as the Fauci Pouchy was born.

As our third pandemic winter is well underway, another DC restaurant has gotten into the hero-honoring game. They recently offered a special meal meant to celebrate a few more people without whom countless more lives would have undoubtedly been lost: the developers of the COVID vaccines.