The Sweet Pie Marcus Samuelsson Makes For His Wife's Pregnancy Cravings

Marcus Samuelsson is well-known as a judge on Food Network's reality food competition show, "Chopped," as well as for his famous Red Rooster Restaurant in New York City. But, if you follow the celebrity chef on social media, then you probably know he is also a loving and attentive dad and husband. We saw this during his adorable balancing act with his son Zion that Samuelsson shared on Instagram. And then again when, per People.com, he revealed to his social media followers that not only are he and his wife Maya Haile expecting, but they have a sweet way they plan to honor Ethopia with their second child, by naming her Grace Ethiopia.

Samuelsson wrote in his announcement post, "Our fellow Ethiopians have experienced such a difficult year, so it means a lot to us to honor and celebrate our country of origin through the birth of our daughter. We are sending our joy and light to you and our community." Now, as the due date approaches, Samuelsson is sharing with his fans and followers the sweet pie he is making for his wife to keep her happy during the last days of her pregnancy — and Twitter and Instagram are loving it.