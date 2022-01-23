Instagram Is Raining Hearts On Padma Lakshmi's Dog In Adorable Outfits

The celebrity pet world is booming right now. In addition to serving up some incredible dishes, celeb chefs have also been known to share quite a few fun photos of their furry friends. Bobby Flay's cat collective, including fur children Nacho and Stella, has garnered quite a bit of attention, from food brand creation to being adorable on Instagram. Likewise, Guy Fieri has captivated fans by sharing details on his unusual pet family that includes a pet tortoise, several peacocks, and more goats than anyone could have ever imagined (per Washington Post).

And on the more traditional side, fans often gawk over Paula Deen's Golden Doodle (seen on her website) that inspired her dog food line as well as Martha Stewart's nine cats, including the well-known Chigi-Toto (though she also has peacocks among her massive number of pets). It is no mystery that fans love a good photo with man's best friend, even the untraditional ones that fall outside the dog category. And Padma Lakshmi certainly delivered by dressing up her pooch in an adorable, winter-friendly outfit fans could not help but love.