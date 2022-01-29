John Legend Made A Big Batch Of These 'Mouthwatering' Chrissy Teigen Cakes

The Instagram photo of Legend garnishing plates of the cake with strawberries was captioned with, "So good, you'll want tres helpings! @johnlegend recently whipped up @chrissyteigen's mouthwatering Tres Leches Strawberry Cakes, so of course, we're sharing the love." We're so happy they are, because it's just the sweet goodness we all need as we prep for Valentine's Day. The post also notes that we can find the recipe in Teigen's newest cookbook, "Cravings: All Together."

On her Cravings site, Teigen reveals that these Tres Leches Strawberry Cakes are actually inspired by those "grocery store eight packs of uber-moist yellow cake with the little divot in the center" ready to hold loads of "strawberry goo." Teigen hasn't been able to find them, so she came up with her own version and Instagram is definitely loving that her hubby is making them.

One follower wrote, "We're quarantined and have lots of strawberries. I know what I'm making tonight!" While another shared, "We made this recipe and it was life changing . Sooo delicious." However, others were ready to give Legend a little advice. One IGer offered this critique: "Looks delish and I'd love to see you up your plate game with some handmade pottery!" Still another fan was digging Legend's clothes, asking where he got his shirt. But seriously, that's a lot of plates, and it has us wondering, who is Legend making all those cakes for? Asking for a hungry friend.