Baskin-Robbins' New Flavor Is As Pretty As It Is Tasty

Baskin-Robbins wants to bring the love this February by introducing new flavors to frozen treat fans everywhere. In a press release, the 31 flavor franchise announced the newest member of their lineup: the (no longer secret) Secret Admirer. The newest flavor seems to be as visually stunning as it is exciting for the palate; it has a base of pink cake-flavored ice cream plus a swirl of rose ice cream made with real rose extract and a fruity note of strawberries. Secret Admirer's rose flavor is new to Baskin-Robbins, and chain notes that it may also be new for some of its customers.

In addition to the flavor — which launches today, February 1 — they are also bringing back a different February treat: the Box of Chocolates Cake. Covered with fudge and milk chocolate toppings, this festive ice cream cake is meant to resemble the iconic Valentine's Day box of chocolates.