Instagram Is Drooling Over Bobby Flay's Chocolate Chip Cookies

February means many things to many different people. Super Bowl parties and Valentine's Day activities fill up the calendar during this winter month. But, for Bobby Flay, February is all about "sweetness," and the celebrity chef has taken to Instagram to share a beloved recipe for chocolate chip cookies to fit with the theme — and it's simply left his Instagram fans drooling. On his website, he shares that the recipe is his "go-to" for these classic cookies and says there is no better way to tell your Valentine how much you love them than by making these baked goods — yes, they are apparently that good.

The "Iron Chef" wrote on his Instagram, "When I think of February, I definitely think of sweet treats ... so I'm sharing my favorite chocolate chip cookie recipe." True to his claim, this type of cookie does tend to rise to the top in a number of polls. In a Buzzfeed face-off between this favorite treat and the sugar cookie, the chocolate chip variety garnered 57,000 votes and the title of the better cookie, compared to the paltry 11,000 the sugar cookie received. For the math-minded, that means 84% of those who voted like their cookies with chocolate flair. And, as Flay says, during this month of "love," it is the perfect opportunity to "pour — or bake — your heart out" making this cookie recipe he swears by. Instagram seems to agree.