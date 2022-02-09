This Was Lizzie Acker's Favorite Bake Off Memory - Exclusive
During an exclusive Mashed interview recently, "The Great British Bake Off" fan favorite Lizzie Acker admitted she had an amazing experience appearing on the show last season. As a result of the competition, Acker became great friends with fellow contestant Freya Cox, per Birmingham Live. The pair got matching tattoos, and have remained inseparable ever since. While Acker loved connecting with Cox, she said the whole experience on the show really meant the world to her.
"I think it was the best experience," she told Mashed. "I'm happy I went out that week [I did]. The people that were there were amazing. It was like some weird dream, because I still work in a car factory. I'm still in the car factory, and I think, six months ago, I was in the 'Bake Off' tent. I'm now writing recipes for Nielsen and Massey. What's going on with my life?"
While Acker cherished the entire experience, one particular moment stood out amongst all the others, and it continues to resonate in the baker's life today.
Her final cake was the most meaningful to her and others
Lizzie Acker's favorite moment filming "The Great British Bake Off" was also one of her final ones on the show. "I'd finished piping my last cake, and [I was] standing back and feeling proud of myself and then looking at Giuseppe [Dell'Anno]," Acker told Mashed. "Giuseppe was nearly crying. Chigs [Parmar] was offering to give me a hug, and Crystelle [Pereira] stood there nearly crying. I was thinking, 'Oh wow, I've done something good.' You know when something sinks in, that was it. It was the best moment."
Acker's creation in the final challenge impressed everyone who witnessed it. According to Disability Horizons, Acker used this showstopper baked good to highlight her experience with ADHD and dyslexia, and claimed it ranked as one of the best cakes she ever made. Decider reported that the treat featured a gluten-free base, and successfully showed off all the finesse Acker could muster. It also marked a crucial point when flavor and detail came together for the contestant. Prior to the challenge, the judges said Acker nailed flavor or presentation, but never delivered both. This cake changed all of that, and while Acker ultimately didn't pull through, unveiling her perfect creation ranks as her favorite memory on the program.
Lizzie Acker's appearance on "The Great British Bake Off" helped launch her into new culinary spheres, and even sparked a collaboration with Nielsen-Massey Vanillas where you can check out her signature blondies in honor of Galentine's Day. For more of Acker's take on baking, head to her Instagram page.