This Was Lizzie Acker's Favorite Bake Off Memory - Exclusive

During an exclusive Mashed interview recently, "The Great British Bake Off" fan favorite Lizzie Acker admitted she had an amazing experience appearing on the show last season. As a result of the competition, Acker became great friends with fellow contestant Freya Cox, per Birmingham Live. The pair got matching tattoos, and have remained inseparable ever since. While Acker loved connecting with Cox, she said the whole experience on the show really meant the world to her.

"I think it was the best experience," she told Mashed. "I'm happy I went out that week [I did]. The people that were there were amazing. It was like some weird dream, because I still work in a car factory. I'm still in the car factory, and I think, six months ago, I was in the 'Bake Off' tent. I'm now writing recipes for Nielsen and Massey. What's going on with my life?"

While Acker cherished the entire experience, one particular moment stood out amongst all the others, and it continues to resonate in the baker's life today.