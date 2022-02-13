Why Michelob's Second Super Bowl Commercial Left Viewers Confused

Did you catch Michelob Ultra's Super Bowl ad that features a whole bunch of stars doing what many fans would love to imagine they do in real life? In "Welcome to Superior Bowl," you see sports megastars past and present mowing down some pins together in a bowling alley run by Steve Buscemi, who pronounces that it's "game time." There's former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning (this guy loves to do commercials, right?), tennis great Serena Williams, Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat, U.S. women's soccer star Alex Morgan, and more.

The retro-cool spot features the Electric Light Orchestra song "Showdown" (via Adage) as well as Manning's trademark bad acting, which, let's be honest, we always love. But two teams can't win the same Super Bowl, and apparently, two "Superior Bowl" ads from the same brand can't always be winners, either. A spot that has some Super Bowl viewers scratching their heads was for Michelob Ultra's Organic Seltzer. The "Caddy" addition to the Superior Bowl stars pro golfer Brooks Koepka rolling up to the bar where he engages with an unlikely golf caddy, actor Kurt Yue who plays George in Cobra Kai (via IMDb). As caddies do, Yue golf-whispers some advice to Koepka on what to drink — the seltzer of course. And did they mention is organic, has no sugar, and has zero carbs?