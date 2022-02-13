Why Michelob's Second Super Bowl Commercial Left Viewers Confused
Did you catch Michelob Ultra's Super Bowl ad that features a whole bunch of stars doing what many fans would love to imagine they do in real life? In "Welcome to Superior Bowl," you see sports megastars past and present mowing down some pins together in a bowling alley run by Steve Buscemi, who pronounces that it's "game time." There's former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning (this guy loves to do commercials, right?), tennis great Serena Williams, Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat, U.S. women's soccer star Alex Morgan, and more.
The retro-cool spot features the Electric Light Orchestra song "Showdown" (via Adage) as well as Manning's trademark bad acting, which, let's be honest, we always love. But two teams can't win the same Super Bowl, and apparently, two "Superior Bowl" ads from the same brand can't always be winners, either. A spot that has some Super Bowl viewers scratching their heads was for Michelob Ultra's Organic Seltzer. The "Caddy" addition to the Superior Bowl stars pro golfer Brooks Koepka rolling up to the bar where he engages with an unlikely golf caddy, actor Kurt Yue who plays George in Cobra Kai (via IMDb). As caddies do, Yue golf-whispers some advice to Koepka on what to drink — the seltzer of course. And did they mention is organic, has no sugar, and has zero carbs?
Cobra Kai and golf stars sell hard seltzer
While Twitter considered Serena William's Michelob spot the best of this year's Super Bowl ads, "Caddy" wasn't so much a touchdown as a swing and a miss (excuse our mixed sports metaphors). Some people on Twitter didn't recognize the pair, which tells us there might not be a lot of crossover between football and golf audiences. Someone tweeted: "Michelob banking on America knowing who Brooks Koepka is pretty bold." Another commenter seemingly played on the ad's zero-theme: "Have zero knowledge of that person." Some fans had lots of love for the "Cobra Kai" star, however. A different individual wrote, "What a world we live in where George from the All Valley Board moonlights as a caddy!" Lots of fans praised the actor's "incredible voice."
A seemingly unimpressed user tweeted that the commercial was a snoozer, but effective. "Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer ... absolutely boring but guess what, you remembered that it's • Organic • Zero sugar • Zero carbs." Some loved the ad. "Definitely the best Super Bowl commercial this year," wrote one Twitter user. The seltzers got what seems like an inordinate number of ugly hate tweets (we wonder how many haters have even tried the beverage) But many chimed in with their favorite flavors of the seltzer, though: Cucumber Lime, Black Cherry, Spicy Pineapple (which we think sounds really refreshing), and Peach Pear. The spot might not have been the favorite of the night, but it caught people's attention.