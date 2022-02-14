The Big Lie The Lay's Super Bowl Commercial Tried To Get Away With
Okay, Lay's Potato Chips, we see what you did there. Your Super Bowl commercial, "Memories," featuring People's "Sexiest Man Alive" Paul Rudd and the always-lovable actor Seth Rogen did what it was supposed to do. You created a charming dynamic through Rudd and Rogen's awesome buddy chemistry. You reminded fans of your various flavors. You inserted some funny, highly cinematic throwbacks to things that never happened. You included a jump-care at Rogen's horrifying zombie wedding. And you made people laugh. Seriously. As one viewer wrote on YouTube, "Can't quit laughing....love it!!!!" Another grateful commenter added, "Thanks for the midwinter chuckle!"
But we caught you, makers of "can't eat just one" potato chips, in a moment that was as unbelievable as those undead bridesmaids. As the funnymen reminisce over a bag of chips about all the good times they shared (also over a bag of chips), something very unlikely happens. The guys reach into a package of Lay's and grab — from just below the opening of the bag — their crispy, salty snacks.
Now anyone who's ever opened a bag of chips (so, everyone) knows, of course, that there are never chips at the top of the bag. Naturally, "everyone" includes YouTube user 40sandLs, who remarked, "You can tell it's a fake bag when Paul's reaching in. Even if the bag was brand new, he'd have to reach halfway down the bag just to get a chip." The first half or so of the bag is a big puffed-out void (via Today).
No slack for Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd
As "Jeopardy" phenom Ken Jennings writes for Woot!, "Chips are labeled and sold by weight, not volume." So why are there so few chips and so much emptiness around them? What seems like air puffing up the top half of your bag of chips isn't really air at all but nitrogen that does two things: prevents the chips from becoming stale and keeps the bag (hopefully) squish-resistant.
This "slack fill," as it is known, is the reason Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd would never be able to reach into a bag of Lay's and pull a chip from the top. So just how low would our heroes have to go to snag a chip? According to a study by Kitchen Cabinet Kings, "air" takes up about 41% of the space in a bag of Lay's chips. While Today characterized the study as "non-scientific," if we assume that figure is close enough, it would mean Rudd and Rogen would probably have to reach not quite halfway down. So did the producers of the Lay's commercial fill the bag with extra chips, or did we see some creative editing? We may never know. But maybe fans can at least imagine that in real life, Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd are elbow-deep in their bag of chips, just like anyone else would be.