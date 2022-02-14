The Big Lie The Lay's Super Bowl Commercial Tried To Get Away With

Okay, Lay's Potato Chips, we see what you did there. Your Super Bowl commercial, "Memories," featuring People's "Sexiest Man Alive" Paul Rudd and the always-lovable actor Seth Rogen did what it was supposed to do. You created a charming dynamic through Rudd and Rogen's awesome buddy chemistry. You reminded fans of your various flavors. You inserted some funny, highly cinematic throwbacks to things that never happened. You included a jump-care at Rogen's horrifying zombie wedding. And you made people laugh. Seriously. As one viewer wrote on YouTube, "Can't quit laughing....love it!!!!" Another grateful commenter added, "Thanks for the midwinter chuckle!"

But we caught you, makers of "can't eat just one" potato chips, in a moment that was as unbelievable as those undead bridesmaids. As the funnymen reminisce over a bag of chips about all the good times they shared (also over a bag of chips), something very unlikely happens. The guys reach into a package of Lay's and grab — from just below the opening of the bag — their crispy, salty snacks.

Now anyone who's ever opened a bag of chips (so, everyone) knows, of course, that there are never chips at the top of the bag. Naturally, "everyone" includes YouTube user 40sandLs, who remarked, "You can tell it's a fake bag when Paul's reaching in. Even if the bag was brand new, he'd have to reach halfway down the bag just to get a chip." The first half or so of the bag is a big puffed-out void (via Today).