The Cutwater Spirits 2022 Super Bowl Commercial Had Twitter Polarized

Everyone loves a good Super Bowl commercial, and this year didn't disappoint. From the Lay's commercial chronicling the bromance between Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd, to Peyton Manning tackling his latest sport, bowling, with a little help from a few other sports pros in the Michelob Ultra ad, there seemed to be something for everyone this year. Cutwater Spirits, a San Diego-based distillery that produces and sells vodka, whiskey, tequila, rum, gin, and, get this, canned cocktails, found that its commercial was definitely in the running for one of the best of the night.

The black and white one-minute commercial is entitled "Here's to the Lazy Ones" and pays tribute to those who come up with ingenious methods to hack everyday, often tedious or labor-intensive, tasks so they can relax and enjoy a Cutwater cocktail. There's the guy who uses a flamethrower to clear the snow from his driveway, a man who walks his dog on the treadmill while he sits in a chair and reads a book, another who washes his car using multiple sprinklers while he looks on from a lawn chair, and a woman who breaks off an icicle for her drink rather than get up and go to the bucket of ice.