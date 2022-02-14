Richard Blais' Super Bowl Post Made Fans Choose Between Ranch And Bleu Cheese

When it comes to a game-day party spread, finger foods like pizza, jalapeño poppers, and Buffalo wings reign supreme. But all of these popular Super Bowl foods (especially the wings) are often even better when paired with something to dip them in, such as ranch dressing or blue cheese dip. Ranch is usually made with a combination of buttermilk, sour cream, mayo, alliums, and herbs and spices, while a typical blue cheese dip recipe has mayo, sour cream, blue cheese, and other seasonings. Both are cool and creamy contrasts to warm foods, and they can help tame the fiery heat of hot sauce and chilies. But which dip is better?

That's the question Richard Blais posed to his Instagram followers on Super Bowl Sunday. The "Top Chef" alum and "Next Level Chef" co-host shared a video of himself tossing some chicken wings in a glossy-looking Buffalo sauce, with a bowl of creamy dip visible to the side. He captioned the post, "Bengals or Rams? Ranch or Bleu Cheese? You MUST CHOOSE BELOW!!!" The chef's followers seemed game to chime in, as did several of his culinary colleagues.