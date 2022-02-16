Silk Has Good News For Plant-Based Coffee Creamer Users

For vegan and lactose-intolerant consumers, now is a better time than ever to find plant-based milk options. Non-dairy milks have made their way not only into store-bought cartons, but also into plant-based Cold Stone Creamery treats, packs of dark chocolate vegan ice cream at Costco, and beyond. Over the last few years, popular soy milk brand Silk has broadened its product line to include milks, yogurts, and creamers made with coconuts, cashews, almonds, and more. Now, the line is expanding once again with new ingredients for your coffee.

In a recent press release, Silk announced its new dairy-free oat milk coffee creamer, as well as two new flavors of almond-based creamer. All three products are now available at Walmart stores for $4.79 and $4.49 per quart, respectively, the announcement says. In addition to being vegan, the beverages are gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, and made without carrageenan or artificial colors and flavors.