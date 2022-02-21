Why It's Important To Take Risks With Food, According To Andrew Zimmern

During his sitdown with Sean Evans, right before the two sampled Queen Majesty Cocoa Ghost Hot Sauce, Andrew Zimmern was quizzed about an Instagram photo of the celebrity chef throwing a frisbee (via YouTube). Zimmern explained that it allows him to focus and forget about anything trivial that might be bothering him. But he went on to share that it is also "about trying new things" and getting out of your "comfort zone." The frisbee-flinging chef added, "It's one of the things I was trying to do with 'Bizarre Foods' – was get more people out of their comfort zone."

But Zimmern also lives in a realistic world and doesn't expect anyone to necessarily eat some of the foods he sampled. He said, "I don't think someone is going to go down to West Virginia and start hammering down squirrel brains ... But maybe if you're down there and someone has fried squirrel on the menu, you may say, 'Look, sure I'll try that.' And then you go, 'You know something, that's pretty good.'" That squirrel could be the gateway to opening people's eyes to more personally significant risks.

That's a pretty amazing outlook. So, for all those who thought Zimmern was eating some of those foods on a dare or because his palate is a just little more adventurous, the chef was actually pushing himself out of his comfort zone and being open to new experiences.